FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
Lech Walesa: The Last Cold Warrior Comes to Ann ArborJoseph SerwachAnn Arbor, MI
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit cardiac arrest survivor has her gym teacher to thank
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Fabiola Gisselle Garnett of Ypsilanti was just 13 years old when her life nearly ended. “In seventh grade, I was training for a 5K with school, something that our school did every year,” said Garnett. “I remember walking in the back with the teachers and then running to catch up with some of my friends, just a few hundred feet away, and that was the last thing I remember.”
Eater
Beloved Taqueria El Rey to Resurrect With a Food Truck, New Location Downriver
Detroiters far and wide were devastated by the news January that southwest Detroit stalwart Taqueria El Rey had been destroyed by a fire. Well, it looks like the beloved Mexican restaurant will have a new life, this time as a food truck on an empty lot at 24th and Vernor Highway which is also currently used by the Tres Leches and Snacks truck, followed by a new brick and mortar location at 1715 Fort St. in Lincoln Park (formerly Taqueria El Paisa Mexican Restaurant).
Pay what you can in this Ann Arbor restaurant’s new pay-it-forward program
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Those in need can now eat for free at an Ann Arbor restaurant with a new pay-it-forward program. Miss Kim, 415 N. Fifth Ave., introduced its sliding scale menu earlier in September. The menu, limited to to-go food only, offers select items at four price points: free, half-off, full price or 1.5 times the regular price.
Two Michigan small towns listed among the spookiest places to visit for Halloween
There’s no shortage of haunted attractions and scary movies to add to the Halloween ambiance every October and there’s two cities in Michigan which are being called a little spookier than the rest. Travel site Trips To Discover has listed both Dearborn and Romeo, Michigan among the 18...
fox2detroit.com
Hutch's Jewelry murder: Michigan attorney believed to be mastermind in murder of Dan Hutchinson
Attorney is a person of interest in murder for hire plot that killed jeweler Dan Hutchinson. Multiple sources tell FOX 2 that the attorney, who we cannot name because he hasn't been charged, is a person of interest in an investigation that started back on June 1 when the 47-year-old shot and killed outside of his jewelry store on Greenfield in Oak Park.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor Peeping Tom back in custody for placing new cameras in public bathrooms
ANN ARBOR – Erric Morton has been brought back into custody and is now facing 13 new felony counts after authorities discovered he planted new cameras in public bathrooms this summer, Ann Arbor police said. AAPD issued new warrants on Thursday as a result of an extensive investigation with...
howafrica.com
‘I’m The First And Only Black Woman In The City And County’ – Detroit Entrepreneur Buys Little Caesars Franchise As A Birthday Gift To Herself
Detroit, MI, entrepreneur Ebony Cochran seems to be on a mission to create generational wealth. Recently, the credit consultant took to Instagram to share she had purchased the franchise Little Caesars as a birthday gift to herself. This was made possible as Cochran has found success through her companies including The Tax Place — which she eventually sold to H&R block — and Blackwood Credit Services.
These Michigan Restaurants Have Baked Potatoes as Big as Your Head
Every day of every month, and every month of every year, there is something to celebrate. Even if it just seems like the silliest most random thing. For example; September 16th is National Guacamole day (and yes, I will be celebrating), December 4th is National Cookie Day (yes, another holiday I observe), or December is National Read a New Book Month.
Detroit News
Caregivers in Michigan are reaching a breaking point
Rosa E. Hunter sees her mother as a future version of herself. They even share the same name. As 94-year-old Rosa L. Hunter suffers from dementia, she relies on her youngest daughter for around-the-clock care. And while 68-year-old Rosa wouldn't have it any other way, she fears reaching her mother's age and imposing the same caregiver role on her son.
Fire destroys SUV in Ann Arbor parking lot
ANN ARBOR, MI – An SUV was destroyed Tuesday afternoon in Ann Arbor when a fire broke out in its engine compartment, officials said. Fire crews were called at 1:44 p.m. Sept. 13, to a vehicle fire in a parking lot in the 400 block of S. Maple Road, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department.
Abandoned 1915 High School & College: Detroit, Michigan
The old Highland Park Community College & High School is nestled in the brush and overgrowth on Glendale Avenue between 2nd and 3rd Avenues. The building sits deserted with apparently no upkeep, filled with massive junk and graffiti (the swimming pool actually looks like someone tried to fill it with all sorts of stuff like desks and other student items).
lostinmichigan.net
Michigan’s Deadly Knights Templar Locomotive
If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. This steam locomotive sits in R.A. Greene Park in Jackson. The Grand Trunk Western 5030 was built in 1912 and proudly pulled train cars along Michigan’s railroad tracks for years. On June 5th, 1923 A train was commissioned to take the Knights Templars of Michigan to a Masonic convention in Flint. The 5030 picked up passengers in Grand Rapids, Ionia, and stops along the way. As it was traveling near Durand the gravel roadbed gave way and the train derailed killing the engineer and fireman and three other passengers. 32 other Knight Templars riding the train were injured.
fox2detroit.com
Charlie explains why Detroit cop lost job after Only Fans page found
Was it legal for the city of Detroit to remove Janelle Zielinski, a police officer who ran an Only Fans when not working? Yes. Here's why.
Detroit News
LeDuff: The inside scoop on Lafayette Coney Island's rats
The news went ’round the world last week, and I found myself standing in the cellar of it. Lafayette Coney Island, the landmark greasy spoon in the heart of downtown Detroit, has rats, the headlines blared. A carnival of rodents was caught on tape and then posted on Facebook. The city cracked down and closed the joint. No dogs. No fries. No dice.
thesalinepost.com
Saline Area Schools District Announces Death of Teacher Trisca Beasley
The Saline Area Schools District Monday night announced the death of Trisca Beasley. According to the announcement, Beasley died unexpectedly Sept. 12. She taught math for 21 years at Saline High School and was involved in many student activities, including volleyball and the Math Club. Beasley resided in Manchester, where she was once coach of the varsity volleyball team.
Court delayed for man accused of killing woman in downtown Ann Arbor apartment
ANN ARBOR, MI – A man accused of killing his neighbor in her downtown Ann Arbor apartment briefly appeared in court Thursday. The probable cause conference hearing for Keith Brent Kwiecinski was adjourned Thursday, Sept. 15, after his attorney Michael Gatti stated he needed time to go over discovery and discuss the case with Kwiecinski.
Ypsilanti city residents to receive full-sized recycling carts for the first time
YPSILANTI, MI - Ypsilanti residents will soon have a whole lot more room for recyclables. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, city leaders OK’d the purchase of 5,000 recycling carts for residents participating in Ypsilanti’s curbside pick-up program. Officials intend to roll out the new 96-gallon carts to all households eligible for the program in April of next year.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: Clean to the Bone
DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re checking out Romulus barbecue restaurant Clean to the Bone -- and it’s as good as it looks. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Clean to the Bone is located off of...
