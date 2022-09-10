By ensuring your litter ends up where it belongs — in the trash — you can make a lasting difference. The Keep Pasco Beautiful Cleanup is just around the corner and will involve a team of volunteers picking up litter from across Pasco County. Presented by West Pasco Rotary Clubs, the event will take place at 40-50 sites around the county on Saturday, Sept. 17. Although the deadline for volunteer registration has passed, interested participants can reach out to inf@keeppascobeautiful.org to find out where they can help.

PASCO COUNTY, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO