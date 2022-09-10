Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)L. CaneFlorida State
Local Dunedin bar plays host to feature filmRose BurkeDunedin, FL
5 Things to Do in Clearwater BeachBecca CClearwater, FL
How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?L. CaneTampa, FL
There's (apparently) a haunted Hungry Howie's in Spring Hill, FloridaEvie M.Spring Hill, FL
Pinellas school student injured during arrest, family wants answers
The family said as far as they know, there is no security footage of what happened or witnesses, but the teen said she was roughed up by a police sergeant.
850wftl.com
Three former Hudson High teachers charged with fraud in alleged testing scam
(PASCO COUNTY, FLA) — Three former Florida high school teachers are under arrest for allegedly taking part in a testing scam for money. An investigation from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said teachers at Hudson High provided copies of the exam as “study guides” for the students.
Pasco County high schooler accused of sending threatening texts
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A Sunlake High School student is accused of texting threats to other students at the school after he was dismissed for the day, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Deputies say 19-year-old Dimitri Juste was allowed to walk home Monday following...
suncoastnews.com
High school student arrested after allegedly making threats
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a Sunlake High School student on Monday, Sept. 12, for written threats to kill and possession of a concealed weapon. The student, who is 19, was sent home from school following a disciplinary issue. The student was permitted to walk home on his own due to his age. While walking home, the student texted threats to other students who were still on campus.
‘U finna die’: Pasco high schooler found with knife after threatening to kill students, deputies say
A Pasco County high school student was arrested Monday after making threats to students, according to deputies.
Removal of LGBTQ ‘safe space’ stickers prompts large turnout at Pasco school board meeting
Parents, students and teachers wearing purple packed the Pasco County School Board meeting and overflow room Monday night as they spoke out against the district’s removal of “safe space” stickers from school property.
The Laker/Lutz News
Beware of these government-related scams in Pasco and Hillsborough
Officials in Pasco and Hillsborough county governments have recently put out the word regarding scams involving the government that have been occurring in the area. Pasco County Clerk & Comptroller Nikki Alvarez-Sowles is warning people about a scam involving jury duty. It works this way, Alvarez-Sowles said: “An individual is...
suncoastnews.com
Pasco commissioners ink contract with new administrator, finalize jail transfer
DADE CITY — Pasco County commissioners this week approved an employment contract with new County Administrator Mike Carballa, granting him an initial two-year agreement with two-year extensions and a $280,000 annual salary. The issue was one of several significant actions commissioners took during a marathon meeting Sept. 6. The...
Bay News 9
Trial begins as parents sue sheriff's office, state fair after son's death
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The trial for two Bay area parents suing the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and the Florida State Fair started Monday with jury selection. Andrew Joseph III was killed in 2014 while crossing Interstate 4 after he and about 100 other kids were kicked out of the fair.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough to discuss possible school boundary changes
Hillsborough County school leaders say they may need to make some adjustments. The school district will be hosting town halls to discuss possible school boundary changes to alleviate overcrowding.
suncoastnews.com
Annual cleanup spreads awareness of Pasco’s natural beauty
By ensuring your litter ends up where it belongs — in the trash — you can make a lasting difference. The Keep Pasco Beautiful Cleanup is just around the corner and will involve a team of volunteers picking up litter from across Pasco County. Presented by West Pasco Rotary Clubs, the event will take place at 40-50 sites around the county on Saturday, Sept. 17. Although the deadline for volunteer registration has passed, interested participants can reach out to inf@keeppascobeautiful.org to find out where they can help.
fox13news.com
Local non-profit helps man faced with disabilities after life-altering car crash
LARGO, Fla. - For Manny Holmes, a life-altering car crash changed his life forever, but with the help of a local non-profit he is getting better. Manny's mother, Francine Homes, said she received the call on February 23 when he was in a severe car crash. Manny was on his way into the jail where he works as a correctional officer.
suncoastnews.com
Pasco Community Calendar
PORT RICHEY — King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. Highway 19, Port Richey, will hold a dinner/dance on the first and third Friday of each month, starting at 6 p.m. Enjoy pop, country, ’50s and ’60s music. Donation is $4. Food available for purchase at 5 p.m.
suncoastnews.com
Bigger VA clinic will offer multiple, expanded services under one roof in New Port Richey
NEW PORT RICHEY — Veterans already know and love the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital and Clinics, but soon they may find a reason to appreciate it even more as a newer facility has plans to open this winter. The New Port Richey Community-Based Outpatient Clinic will consolidate,...
Business manager at Tampa private school stole tuition payments from parents, DOJ says
The U.S. Department of Justice announced that a Largo man was indicted on charges involving his theft of tuition payments while working at a Tampa private school.
Neighbors pushing for safety changes near Wesley Chapel intersection
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Neighbors are pushing for safety improvements near County Line Road and Solitude Drive in Wesley Chapel. People living nearby witnessed a bad car accident on Friday, and they believe it was caused by speeding. "It knocked a hole in the concrete wall over here," neighbor...
Pasco deputies investigate skeletal remains found in Hudson
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of skeletal remains being found in Hudson.
fox13news.com
Shooting victim airlifted to the hospital in Tampa, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - A female victim was shot multiple times on Verde Lane in Tampa Tuesday evening, according to police officers. The Tampa Police Department said the victim was airlifted to the hospital. They didn't confirm what her condition is, but they have said she is alive. Police officers are...
