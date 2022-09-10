ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
suncoastnews.com

High school student arrested after allegedly making threats

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a Sunlake High School student on Monday, Sept. 12, for written threats to kill and possession of a concealed weapon. The student, who is 19, was sent home from school following a disciplinary issue. The student was permitted to walk home on his own due to his age. While walking home, the student texted threats to other students who were still on campus.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hudson, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Hudson, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Laker/Lutz News

Beware of these government-related scams in Pasco and Hillsborough

Officials in Pasco and Hillsborough county governments have recently put out the word regarding scams involving the government that have been occurring in the area. Pasco County Clerk & Comptroller Nikki Alvarez-Sowles is warning people about a scam involving jury duty. It works this way, Alvarez-Sowles said: “An individual is...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Teachers#Hudson High School
suncoastnews.com

Annual cleanup spreads awareness of Pasco’s natural beauty

By ensuring your litter ends up where it belongs — in the trash — you can make a lasting difference. The Keep Pasco Beautiful Cleanup is just around the corner and will involve a team of volunteers picking up litter from across Pasco County. Presented by West Pasco Rotary Clubs, the event will take place at 40-50 sites around the county on Saturday, Sept. 17. Although the deadline for volunteer registration has passed, interested participants can reach out to inf@keeppascobeautiful.org to find out where they can help.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Agriculture
suncoastnews.com

Pasco Community Calendar

PORT RICHEY — King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. Highway 19, Port Richey, will hold a dinner/dance on the first and third Friday of each month, starting at 6 p.m. Enjoy pop, country, ’50s and ’60s music. Donation is $4. Food available for purchase at 5 p.m.
PORT RICHEY, FL
fox13news.com

Shooting victim airlifted to the hospital in Tampa, police say

TAMPA, Fla. - A female victim was shot multiple times on Verde Lane in Tampa Tuesday evening, according to police officers. The Tampa Police Department said the victim was airlifted to the hospital. They didn't confirm what her condition is, but they have said she is alive. Police officers are...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy