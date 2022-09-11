Read full article on original website
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
New Fountain and Splash Pad Opens in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Fifth Grader Writes Book About Virtual LearningLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dak Prescott Injury Update is Bad News For Cowboys FansFlurrySportsDallas, TX
Dallas Police Department Raided Popular Recording StudioLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Woman hit, killed by vehicle as suspect attempted to shoot others, Dallas police say
DALLAS — A man is wanted by police in connection to a deadly hit-and-run that killed a bystander overnight in southern Dallas. According to the Dallas Police Department (DPD), the man was arguing with a woman in the 800 block of Denley Drive near Morrell Avenue. When the woman's acquaintance came over, that's when the man allegedly pulled out and started shooting.
Second victim dies after being shot in Dallas over the weekend
A second victim has died from wounds suffered in a Dallas shooting over the weekend. Bobby Lockhart was one of two men shot Saturday night in the parking lot of a strip shopping center
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Boy, 12, Injured in Hit-and-Run in Dallas
A 12-year-old child was hospitalized after being struck in a hit-and-run crash in Dallas' Pleasant Grove neighborhood Wednesday morning. Dallas Police said officers were called to a crash at Lake June Road and Amity Lane where a child had been hit by a car. Police said the suffered an injury...
2 injured, including suspect, after car crashes into South Dallas restaurant following attempted traffic stop, police say
DALLAS — A car crashed into a popular South Dallas pizzeria following an attempted traffic stop Monday afternoon, officials say. Just before 10:50 a.m., Dallas police says a suspect in a stolen vehicle took off after noticing officers behind the vehicle at a stop light in the westbound lane at the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
WFAA
Customers show up to clean after stolen car crashes into beloved South Dallas restaurant
Blackjack Pizza vows to rebuild and reopen. The owners will need even more community support to get there.
fox4news.com
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash following pursuit, police say
DALLAS - A woman injured by a hit-and-run driver died in Dallas overnight. Dallas police said the driver was chasing and shooting at a man who was running along Denley Drive, near Clarendon Drive and Marsalis Avenue. At some point, the driver lost control and hit the woman, who was...
fox4news.com
Mesquite officer murdered as soon as he arrived at disturbance scene, prosecutors say
MESQUITE, Texas - Prosecutors say a murdered Mesquite police officer never had a chance to defend himself. Jaime Jaramillo is on trial for capital murder for killing Officer Richard Houston. Officer Houston died in December while responding to a disturbance call outside a grocery store. Police said Jaramillo shot Houston...
nypressnews.com
Suspect wanted after hit-and-run crash that killed cyclist in Dallas
DALLAS — A search is underway for a driver who struck and killed a cyclist in Dallas on Sunday but left the scene without helping, police said. Police said the crash happened around 7 a.m. in the 12900 block of Kleberg Road in the southeastern area of Dallas, near S. Beltline Road and Highway 175.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth woman dies days before her wedding after suspected DWI crash
FORT WORTH, Texas - A 23-year-old woman was set to get married this month. Now, her family is making plans to bury her. Michelle Guevara and her 16-year-old cousin were struck by a man police say may have been driving drunk over the Labor Day weekend. She was taken off life support on Sunday.
easttexasradio.com
Wylie Teacher, Another Person Found Fatally Shot
A Wylie teacher and another person were shot and killed in the small eastern Collin Count City of Josephine on Sunday night. Lacie Moore, a graduate of Texas A&M-Commerce, taught fifth-grade English and Language Arts at Davis Intermediate School. The other person killed has not been identified. Josephine Police say it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
Police: No charges against driver in fatal auto-pedestrian collision in Arlington
Arlington police have decided there will be no charges against the driver in a deadly auto-pedestrian collision early Monday. The driver pulled over and called 911 to say she had struck a man
White Settlement police capture fugitive hiding in a shed
felony fugitive is now locked up in Tarrant County after being captured in White Settlement Tuesday. Police have been looking for a man named Jeremy Schlaepfer for some time.
1 dead after shooting in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - There is one victim after a shooting in the 6200 block of Hulen Bend Circle on Friday. Police said they responded to the call Friday and found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound to her upper body. She was found dead on the scene. Detectives said they found that a person in the residence handling a handgun, when it discharged and struck the woman. No arrests have been made.
fox4news.com
Friends of 13-year-old killed by suspected intoxicated driver remember her life
SACHSE, Texas - Friendships we create often play a role in who we become. For many kids at B.G. Hudson Middle School in Sachse, Brooklyn Moran changed them for better. "She was the sweetest, most kindest person ever. She was the perfect girl," Jaycee Jackson said of Moran. The 13-year-old...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Park Lane
The second shooting victim, Bobby Lockhart, 35, has died from his injuries. On September 10, 2022, at approximately 9:34 p.m., Dallas Police were dispatched to a shooting in the 8400 block of Park Lane. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot of a strip mall. One man died at the scene, the second victim was transported by Dallas Fire and Rescue to a local hospital.
Dallas police hoping doorbell video helps track down driver who hit bicyclist then fled
Dallas police are hoping doorbell footage helps them track down a driver who plowed into a bicyclist, then sped away. Unfortunately the cyclist did not survive the crash
WFAA
13-year-old killed in crash in Garland, suspect arrested for intoxication manslaughter
GARLAND, Texas — Police say they've arrested a man in connection to a deadly car crash that happened in Garland Friday evening. According to police, a 13-year-old girl that was injured from the crash was pronounced dead on Saturday. The victim’s soccer team identified their friend and teammate as...
dpdbeat.com
Arrest Made in Homicide on Village Fair Drive
On September 10, 2022, at approximately 1:13 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting at 4515 Village Fair Drive, the Big T Bazaar. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found three victims shot. One victim, Corderro Robinson, 36, died at the scene. Dallas Police started life-saving measures on the two surviving male victims until Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and transported them to a local hospital.
fox7austin.com
Shooting at Big T Plaza in Dallas leaves 1 dead, 2 injured, police say
DALLAS - Workers and shoppers witnessed a deadly attack inside a Dallas shopping center Saturday afternoon. One person was killed and two others were wounded at the Big T Plaza in Central Oak Cliff. The shooting happened just after 1:15 p.m., in the 4500 block of Village Fair Dr. Responding...
Structure fire in Fort Worth leaves two workers with facial burns
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A structure fire in Fort Worth has left two with facial burns.The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. Monday off I-35W in Fort Worth. Two workers on the scene were taken to Parkland Hospital with facial burns and are expected to be OK. A firefighter fell and busted open his chin, but he will also be OK.
