ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Boy, 12, Injured in Hit-and-Run in Dallas

A 12-year-old child was hospitalized after being struck in a hit-and-run crash in Dallas' Pleasant Grove neighborhood Wednesday morning. Dallas Police said officers were called to a crash at Lake June Road and Amity Lane where a child had been hit by a car. Police said the suffered an injury...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

2 injured, including suspect, after car crashes into South Dallas restaurant following attempted traffic stop, police say

DALLAS — A car crashed into a popular South Dallas pizzeria following an attempted traffic stop Monday afternoon, officials say. Just before 10:50 a.m., Dallas police says a suspect in a stolen vehicle took off after noticing officers behind the vehicle at a stop light in the westbound lane at the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
fox4news.com

Woman killed in hit-and-run crash following pursuit, police say

DALLAS - A woman injured by a hit-and-run driver died in Dallas overnight. Dallas police said the driver was chasing and shooting at a man who was running along Denley Drive, near Clarendon Drive and Marsalis Avenue. At some point, the driver lost control and hit the woman, who was...
DALLAS, TX
nypressnews.com

Suspect wanted after hit-and-run crash that killed cyclist in Dallas

DALLAS — A search is underway for a driver who struck and killed a cyclist in Dallas on Sunday but left the scene without helping, police said. Police said the crash happened around 7 a.m. in the 12900 block of Kleberg Road in the southeastern area of Dallas, near S. Beltline Road and Highway 175.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police#Shooting#Strip Mall#Violent Crime#Crime Stoppers
easttexasradio.com

Wylie Teacher, Another Person Found Fatally Shot

A Wylie teacher and another person were shot and killed in the small eastern Collin Count City of Josephine on Sunday night. Lacie Moore, a graduate of Texas A&M-Commerce, taught fifth-grade English and Language Arts at Davis Intermediate School. The other person killed has not been identified. Josephine Police say it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
WYLIE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

1 dead after shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - There is one victim after a shooting in the 6200 block of Hulen Bend Circle on Friday. Police said they responded to the call Friday and found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound to her upper body. She was found dead on the scene. Detectives said they found that a person in the residence handling a handgun, when it discharged and struck the woman. No arrests have been made. 
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Park Lane

The second shooting victim, Bobby Lockhart, 35, has died from his injuries. On September 10, 2022, at approximately 9:34 p.m., Dallas Police were dispatched to a shooting in the 8400 block of Park Lane. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot of a strip mall. One man died at the scene, the second victim was transported by Dallas Fire and Rescue to a local hospital.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made in Homicide on Village Fair Drive

On September 10, 2022, at approximately 1:13 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting at 4515 Village Fair Drive, the Big T Bazaar. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found three victims shot. One victim, Corderro Robinson, 36, died at the scene. Dallas Police started life-saving measures on the two surviving male victims until Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and transported them to a local hospital.
DALLAS, TX
fox7austin.com

Shooting at Big T Plaza in Dallas leaves 1 dead, 2 injured, police say

DALLAS - Workers and shoppers witnessed a deadly attack inside a Dallas shopping center Saturday afternoon. One person was killed and two others were wounded at the Big T Plaza in Central Oak Cliff. The shooting happened just after 1:15 p.m., in the 4500 block of Village Fair Dr. Responding...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Structure fire in Fort Worth leaves two workers with facial burns

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A structure fire in Fort Worth has left two with facial burns.The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. Monday off I-35W in Fort Worth. Two workers on the scene were taken to Parkland Hospital with facial burns and are expected to be OK. A firefighter fell and busted open his chin, but he will also be OK. 
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy