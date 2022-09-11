ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

mmanews.com

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Press Conference Highlights/ Faceoff

Jake Paul’s highly-anticipated return to the boxing ring against MMA legend Anderson Silva is officially in full pre-fight promotion mode. Paul will face Silva on Oct. 29 at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix, AZ. The fight will take place over eight three-minute rounds and be fought at 187lbs, just a couple of pounds away from the weight in which Silva earned some of the biggest wins of his career in the UFC.
PHOENIX, AZ
ewrestlingnews.com

Note On Kevin Owens’ Status On The Internal Roster, Happy Corbin Turns 38, Strowman

Kevin Owens has been moved to the babyface side of WWE’s internal RAW roster. While Owens had already turned babyface, WWE was still listing him as a heel until this week. WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently took part in a David Alan’s Charity Fashion Show, which raised over $80,000. Strowman took to Twitter to post some photos from the event, which you can see below:
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Steve Austin Is Very Proud Of The Rock’s Success In Hollywood

During a recent interview with Bill Apter of SportsKeeda, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin commented on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson becoming a big deal in Hollywood and why he’s proud of his success. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On The Rock’s...
CELEBRITIES
Bloody Elbow

The Level Change Podcast 191: UFC 279 recap, Jake Paul responds to Diaz’ win

Welcome to ‘The Level Change Podcast’, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. Featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.
UFC
Yardbarker

Manager Alex Davis Reveals Possible Catalyst for UFC 279 Press Conference Scuffle

The real cause of the backstage melee that forced Dana White to cancel the. UFC 279 pre-fight press conference last week may have come from an unlikely source. According to long-tenured manager Alex Davis, a discussion between Darren Till and another Englishman triggered the incident. “I was informed backstage that...
UFC
MiddleEasy

Sean O’Malley Questions Intelligence of Khamzat Chimaev Following UFC 279 Antics; ‘He’s Just Not Smart’

Khamzat Chimaev extended his undefeated record to 12-0 with his sixth straight victory inside the Octagon at UFC 279. The Swedish wolf was the catalyst for much of the chaos leading into Saturday night’s card, the biggest being his weight miss on Friday ahead of his previously scheduled main event bout with Nate Diaz. On a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow on YouTube, UFC star Sean O’Malley discussed the chaos that was UFC 279, including Khamzat Chimaev’s controversial weight miss.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Photos: Jake Paul, Anderson Silva - Face To Face at Phoenix Presser

Jake “The Problem Child” Paul continued to express his admiration for Anderson “The Spider” Silva during the second leg of the pair’s press tour on Tuesday, even following the combat sports legend on Instagram, during an event at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., site of their mega fight on Saturday, October 29 on SHOWTIME PPV. (photos by Esther Lin)
PHOENIX, AZ
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 60 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Sandhagen vs. Yadong

UFC’s residency in Las Vegas, Nevada, continues inside its APEX facility this Saturday (Sept. 17, 2022) when Cory Sandhagen faces Song Yadong in a pivotal Bantamweight battle. The latest ESPN+-streamed offering will also feature a potentially dynamite Middleweight battle between Chidi Njokuani and Gregory Rodrigues, as well as a Heavyweight tussle pitting Tanner Boser against Rodrigo Nascimento.
LAS VEGAS, NV

