PWMania
Suspended AEW Name Has Returned to Work Following Backstage All Out Fight
As PWMania.com previously reported, after the 2022 AEW Out PPV event, members of The Elite and CM Punk are said to have gotten into a physical altercation after The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega “stormed into” CM Punk’s locker room. It has been reported that a number...
411mania.com
DDP on the Backstage Drama in AEW, Says CM Punk Rant After All Out ‘Was Entertaining to Watch’
– DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer DDP shared his thoughts on CM Punk’s tirade during the AEW All Out post-show media scrum. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. DDP on the backstage drama in AEW: “Politics and egos, and people getting their feelings hurt and guys...
wrestlinginc.com
Sammy Guevara Seems To Confirm Change In AEW Plans
You may not have noticed, but it's been a little hectic in AEW recently, what with a backstage brawl between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and members of the Elite. An incident such as that makes it easy to forget that Sammy Guevara has also gone through his share of drama backstage recently, and how that may have affected how things were planned for him going forward.
PWMania
MJF Responds to Criticism at AEW Stars Making References to WWE in Promos
AEW stars have been taking shots at WWE ever since the promotion was founded in 2019, including at AEW’s first event when Cody Rhodes smashed a throne that was designed to look like Triple H with a sledgehammer. MJF and Max Caster are two stars who frequently make references...
411mania.com
Road Dogg Critiques CM Punk’s Mentality for the Business, Says Punk Was Disrespectful to Him in WWE
– During the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg, aka Brian James, had some criticisms for CM Punk in light of the recent backstage drama in AEW. He also claimed Punk was disrespectful to him and Billy Gunn, when they teamed together against The Shield on a January 13, 2014 edition of Raw shortly before Punk left the company. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
411mania.com
Opponent Announced For Jungle Boy On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
Jungle Boy officially has an opponent for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW posted a new video in which Sonjay Dutt announced that Jay Lethal has accepted the open contract for Wednesday night’s episode. You can see the video below. The updated lineup for tonight’s show, which airs...
411mania.com
Tony Khan Hypes Special Promos on Social Media Before AEW Dynamite, Jungle Boy Issues Open Contract
– AEW President and CEO Tony Khan hyped tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite, noting that some eventful promos and segments would be coming to AEW’s social accounts before the live TBS broadcast. Tony Khan tweeted, “Thanks to your support, we have a BIG Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TONIGHT on...
wrestlinginc.com
Indie Scraps Big Briscoe Brothers Match After Consulting With ROH And AEW
A dream tag team match between the Lucha Brothers and the Briscoe Brothers was set to happen at the upcoming Warrior Wrestling 25 event on October 2, however the independent promotion has released a statement confirming that match is no longer happening. This announcement has been made after the promotion spoke with ROH and AEW, where all four wrestlers work, but each team will still be on the event's card, competing in separate matches.
PWMania
Jungle Boy Signs Open Contract for Singles Match on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry is scheduled to compete. Alex Marvez spoke with Jungle Boy at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York, and during their conversation, it was revealed that he has signed an open contract for a singles match on tonight’s Dynamite. This conversation can be seen in the video below. AEW has not announced who will accept the contract as of this writing.
wrestlinginc.com
DDP Comments On CM Punk's Post-AEW All Out Tirade And Ensuing Melee
DDP thinks AEW could make some serious chicken salad out of the current turmoil and tension in the locker room. "Politics and egos, and people getting their feelings hurt and guys saying s*** and going into business for themselves. That's part of the business," DDP said on a recent Snake-less episode of "DDP Snake Pit" on AdFree Shows. "It happens. You don't see it happen in WWE that often, but we saw it in WCW."
411mania.com
MJF Reacts To Jimmy Korderas Saying He Shouldn’t Reference WWE
As previously reported, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas gave his thought that AEW wrestlers should not mention WWE in their promos after MJF did so last week. He wasn’t alone as Eric Bischoff also questioned referencing another company at that particular time. MJF, who never breaks character, wrote on...
PWMania
Lucha Bros vs. Briscoes Match Pulled From Warrior Wrestling 25
Due to scheduling conflicts, the battle between The Briscoes and the Lucha Brothers will no longer take place at Warrior Wrestling 25. The promotion announced on social media that the match is nixed “after consultation from our friends at ROH and AEW, we have agreed to alter our card for Warrior Wrestling 25.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Alexa Bliss Frustrated With American Airlines, Karrion Kross’ Warning, More
WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss is frustrated with American Airlines following yet another flight delay. She wrote,. “Y’all … my flight is delayed because a TRAY TABLE in row 17 is broken. & we have to wait for maintenance. I CANT MAKE THIS UP 3rd AA flight that’s been delayed this week.
PWMania
Chris Jericho Believes AEW’s TV Deal Happened Because of Him and Jim Ross
Chris Jericho discussed some of the most significant moments in AEW’s history on the most recent episode of the “Talk Is Jericho” podcast. He talked about the stories that happened behind the scenes of his signing with the company, the first live Dynamite, winning the AEW World Title, and the stories that happened behind his various feuds with people such as MJF, Orange Cassidy, and others.
PWMania
Kevin Nash Reveals Why He Sued WCW, Talks How Much He Made in TNA, Dixie Carter
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash and Sean Oliver talk about WCW/NWO contracts on this week’s “Kliq This” podcast. Nash talked about merchandise checks for NWO in WCW and his royalties on NWO shirts:. “I don’t recall ever seeing a merchandise check in WCW. Not a dime....
ComicBook
Jon Moxley's Vacation From AEW Was Supposed to Be Much Longer
Jon Moxley wants the ball. Following his title loss to CM Punk at AEW All Out, the ace of All Elite Wrestling opened AEW Dynamite with an impassioned promo on what his employer's top prize means to him. While he's a two-time AEW World Champion, Moxley's first and longest reign came almost exclusively in empty arenas, as he held the title throughout the bulk of the global pandemic. Regardless of the circumstances, Moxley was still able to defend the title in high-caliber matches, including acclaimed bouts against Eddie Kingston, Darby Allin, and the late Brodie Lee.
Brian Myers Doesn't Want To Stop Wrestling Until He's At Least 50
Brian Myers is going to keep going for many years. Myers, 37, is in the middle of his run with IMPACT Wrestling where he is the reigning IMPACT Digital Media Champion. Along with competing for IMPACT, Myers makes various independent appearances and is involved with Create-A-Pro Wrestling where he's helped train the likes of Max Caster and MJF.
Yardbarker
Bobby Fish On AEW Media Scrum: Triple H Or Vince McMahon Might Have Folded CM Punk ‘Like A Wet Nap’
Bobby Fish gives AEW president Tony Khan some credit for his behavior during the media scrum after AEW All Out, though he thinks his former bosses at WWE would have acted differently. The unforgettable scrum kicked off with CM Punk, who won the AEW World Championship at the end of...
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff Says CM Punk ‘Humiliated’ Tony Khan
In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed how CM Punk humiliated Tony Khan at the AEW All Out media scrum. Highlights from his comments are below. “To me, the worst part of what happened in that media circus was the level to which Phil Brooks went to humiliate Tony Khan,” Bischoff said. “He eviscerated him. First, he cut his balls off and made him look like a complete tool. Then, when that wasn’t enough and he had more time to ramble on, I think he humiliated Tony Khan. I’ve said some things about Tony and other people have said some things about Tony that aren’t flattering. But just sitting next to a guy that you’re paying millions of dollars to and have him trash your company, make you look like a complete fucking tool, which he did. It’s not the fight. I don’t give two shits about the fight. The only thing I would’ve cared about the fight is who got the best shot, that’s it….but I think the way Phil humiliated Tony, that was unforgivable.”
Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi Reunite In Japan
The Golden Lovers are back together. Kenny Omega is in Japan for Tokyo Game Show to promote AEW Fight Forever and he ran into an old friend. Kota Ibushi showed photos of himself and Omega eating, playing video games, and generally being wholesome. Omega and Ibushi were famously united in...
