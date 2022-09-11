ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Photos: Campers at Lei Ti raise $9,200 for group serving veterans

By Howard B. Owens
 3 days ago

Campers at Lei Ti Campground in Bethany held their annual auction fundraiser on Sept. 3 in support of One Soldier at a Time, and on Saturday presented a check for $9,200 to Lauren Coe.

Coe said One Soldier at a time runs three primary programs.  One provides gifts for wives and mothers of military members deployed overseas for Christmas, Valentine's and Mother's Day.  Another provides care packages for soldiers on deployment.  And the third, that this donation will benefit, assists veterans who are homeless, impoverished, in PTSD housing or in similar hardships with care products to take care of them from head to toe, from hair-care products to socks and shirts and ties, and for veterans who have passed, suits "so they can be buried with dignity."

Top photo: Sandra Sekuterski, Val Roshart, Lauren Coe, Sheila Hollwedel, and Gerald Sekuterski.  Below, Coe presented the campground with a plaque recognizing the contributions.

Photos by Howard Owens

BATAVIA, NY
