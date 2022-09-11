Read full article on original website
International Business Times
10 Killed In Twin Air Strikes On Ethiopia's Tigray: Hospital
Ten people were killed in a second day of air strikes on Ethiopia's Tigray region Wednesday, hospital officials said, in attacks that came after authorities there expressed readiness for a ceasefire. Twin drone attacks hit a neighbourhood in Tigray's capital Mekele at around 7:30 am (0430 GMT), killing 10 and...
Ethiopia's economy struggles as war reignites in Tigray
Edited. Photos NAI501-506 have been sent in for time release 0800GMT. Once home to one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies, Ethiopia is struggling as the war in its Tigray region has reignited and weary citizens far from the front are pleading for peace. Ethiopians are experiencing the highest inflation in...
US News and World Report
U.N. Chief Guterres 'Deeply Concerned' by New North Korea Law on Nuclear Weapons -Spokesman
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply concerned" by North Korea's new law enshrining a right to use pre-emptive nuclear strikes to protect itself, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Friday. Guterres calls on Pyongyang to resume talks with key parties to achieve sustainable peace and the complete...
US News and World Report
Mexican President Previews Ukraine Peace Plan After Criticizing U.N
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday said his government would present a plan to the United Nations to end Russia's war in Ukraine, moments after criticizing the world body and calling for it to be reformed. Lopez Obrador, who expounds on the virtues of...
US Black Hawk helicopter crashes in Kabul during Taliban training exercise killing three
Three people have been killed and five injured during a Black Hawk helicopter crash in Afghanistan. The chopper crashed during a Taliban training exercise in Kabul due to a 'technical problem,' the group's defence ministry said on Saturday. Video of the crash shows the helicopter seemingly nose-dive before it hit...
US News and World Report
Britain Says Russia Has Likely Ordered Troops' Withdrawal From Kharkiv Region
(Reuters) - Britain's defence ministry said on Monday that Russia has likely ordered the withdrawal of its troops from the entirety of occupied Kharkiv Oblast west of the Oskil River. The UK defence ministry said in a regular update that Ukraine has recaptured territory at least twice the size of...
US News and World Report
Germany's Scholz, Russia's Putin Discuss Ukraine in Phone Call
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Tuesday to find a diplomatic solution for the conflict in Ukraine based on a ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of Russian troops as soon as possible, a German government spokesperson said. In the...
US News and World Report
Putin Calls for Calm as Azerbaijan and Armenia Engage in Deadliest Clashes Since 2020
TBILISI (Reuters) -At least 49 Armenian soldiers and an undisclosed number of Azeris were killed on Tuesday in the deadliest fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia since a 2020 war, prompting Russian President Vladimir Putin to appeal for calm. Armenia and Azerbaijan, neighbouring former Soviet states, blamed each other for the...
US News and World Report
French President Macron: France Has Lost a 'National Treasure' With Death of Godard
PARIS (Reuters) - France has lost a "national treasure" with the death of film director Jean-Luc Godard, the godfather of the country's New Wave cinema, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday. "Jean-Luc Godard (was) the most iconoclast of the New Wave filnmakers (...) We lose a national treasure (...),"...
US News and World Report
Biden Executive Order to Fund U.S. Biomanufacturing Industry
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will sign orders on Monday to push more government dollars to the U.S. biotechnology industry, aimed at reducing dependence on China for materials to generate clean energy, weave new fabrics and inoculate populations against the COVID-19 pandemic. The executive order allows the federal government...
US News and World Report
Russian Defence Ministry Says Its Forces Conducting Air Strikes in Ukraine's Kharkiv Region -RIA
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry on Monday said that Russian forces were conducting air strikes on Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv region, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported. The Defence Ministry on Sunday published a map showing its forces had abandoned almost all of Kharkiv region, after a lightning Ukrainian...
US News and World Report
France to Raise Armenia, Azerbaijan Clashes at UN Security Council
PARIS (Reuters) - France will bring up the topic of clashes between Armenia Azerbaijan at the U.N. Security Council, the office of President Emmanuel Macron said, adding that Macron continued to urge both sides to stick to a ceasefire. Armenia said on Tuesday that at least 49 of its soldiers...
US News and World Report
Kremlin Distancing Putin From Russian Military Failures: Analysis
The Kremlin is manufacturing a crisis with its Ministry of Defense in an attempt to distance President Vladimir Putin from the stunning retreats and other embarrassing battlefield failures in Ukraine in recent days, according to a new analysis. The Institute for the Study of War, an independent think tank, noted...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-As War Began, Putin Rejected a Ukraine Peace Deal Recommended by His Aide: Sources
PARIS (Reuters) - Vladimir Putin's chief envoy on Ukraine told the Russian leader as the war began that he had struck a provisional deal with Kyiv that would satisfy Russia's demand that Ukraine stay out of NATO, but Putin rejected it and pressed ahead with his military campaign, according to three people close to the Russian leadership.
US News and World Report
Ukraine Leader Promises Victory During Frontline Town Visit as Russia Digs In
IZIUM, Ukraine (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy promised he would lead Ukraine to victory in its war against Russia as he visited shrapnel-blasted, recently recaptured towns on Wednesday, while pro-Russian officials claimed to have halted Kyiv's forces for now. Russian forces suffered a stunning reversal this month after Ukrainian troops...
US News and World Report
White House Welcomes Tigrayan Forces' Openness to Ceasefire in Ethiopia
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that it "welcomes" a statement by forces in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region that they would accept an African Union-led peace process. "It's high time for both sides to stop fighting and turn to dialogue to resolve their differences,"...
Israeli army says a soldier likely killed a Palestinian-American journalist
The Israeli army said there was a "high possibility" that a soldier killed Shireen Abu Akleh in May, as it announced the results of its internal investigation. But it said the shooting was accidental.
US News and World Report
Russian State Media Grapples With Kharkiv Defeats
LONDON (Reuters) - Commentators on Russian state television have been forced to go off script by Ukrainian forces' swift advance in the country's Kharkiv region and Moscow's rapid retreat. Since the beginning of what Russia calls its “special military operation”, belligerent guests on state television talk shows typically have tried...
Armenia, Azerbaijan report 99 troops killed in border clash
YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Fighting on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan killed about 100 troops Tuesday as attacks on both sides fed fears of broader hostilities breaking out between the longtime adversaries. Armenia said at least 49 of its soldiers were killed; Azerbaijan said it lost 50. The fighting erupted minutes after midnight with Azerbaijani forces unleashing an artillery barrage and drone attacks in many sections of Armenian territory, according to Armenia’s Defense Ministry. It said shelling grew less intense during the day but Azerbaijani troops were trying to advance into Armenian territory. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said it was responding to a “large-scale provocation” by Armenia late Monday and early Tuesday. It said Armenian troops planted mines and fired on Azerbaijani military positions.
Tigray War in Ethiopia Resumes After Ceasefire Violated
A man passes by a destroyed tank on the main street of Edaga Hamus, in the Tigray region, in Ethiopia, on June 5, 2021. (Yan Boechat/VOA)Yan Boechat/VOA. Following a breakout in fighting along the Tigray region border in Ethiopia a little more than a week ago, the five-month ceasefire between the central government and rebels has ended. According to the Ethiopian government and the local population, fighting took place around the town of Kobo, located in the north of Ethiopia. Since then, the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front (TPLF) forces have again started advancing south, which have led to armed clashes and a reported minimum of two new strikes by the Ethiopian Air Force on Mekele, the capital of the Tigray region. Both sides have accused the other as having violated the ceasefire first.
