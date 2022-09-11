ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCTV 5

2 hurt when high-speed chase ends in crash, KCKPD investigating

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after several car break-ins in Wyandotte County led police on a high-speed chase across state lines. “All my stuff was out of my glove compartment,” said LJ Brown. “My glove compartment was sitting open.”. When Brown went...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Police: Standoff ends in Lenexa, dog rescued

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A standoff that took place in the parking lot of a Lenexa business on Wednesday morning has come to an end, police say. According to the Lenexa Police Department, officers received a call at about 7:45 a.m. regarding a suspicious person in a parked vehicle in the area of W. 79th and Barton streets. That is just to the west of 79th and Nieman Road.
LENEXA, KS
KCTV 5

Wanted: William Pigg

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 65-year-old William K. Pigg is wanted on a warrant out of Jackson County that was issued after he apparently failed to appear in court regarding a sex offender registration violation. They say his last known address was...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Crews deal with roof fire at Ford’s Claycomo Assembly Plant

CLAYCOMO, Mo. (KCTV) - Early Wednesday afternoon, crews were dealing with a roof fire at Ford’s Claycomo Assembly Plant. The fire happened at about 1:13 p.m. The plant is located at 8121 U.S. 69 Highway, just east of I-435. The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department had the fire under...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC man behind bars after woman jumps from car during police chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man is behind bars after a woman jumped from his moving car during a police chase through Shawnee and Douglas counties. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Darryl D. Minor, 47, of Kansas City, Kan., has been arrested and could face multiple charges that include felony flee and elude after a police chase near I-70 and California Ave. on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Head-on crash closes US-24 in Perry

PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - Few details are being released about a head-on crash in Perry late Monday afternoon. It happened around 5:45 p.m. along US-24 at Lecompton Rd. Officials say the two vehicles collided head-on. A total of eight occupants were all transported to area hospitals, one of those was said to be airlifted to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.
PERRY, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas Turnpike Authority switches motorist assist carrier to Geico

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike has switched its motorist assist carrier to Geico as Safety Patrol vehicles help stranded drivers. The Kansas Turnpike Authority says its safety assistance program will get a new look as Geico becomes the sponsor of the motorist assist service. It said the KTA Safety Assist, sponsored by Geico, continues to be a key part of its traffic safety efforts.
KANSAS STATE

