KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A standoff that took place in the parking lot of a Lenexa business on Wednesday morning has come to an end, police say. According to the Lenexa Police Department, officers received a call at about 7:45 a.m. regarding a suspicious person in a parked vehicle in the area of W. 79th and Barton streets. That is just to the west of 79th and Nieman Road.

LENEXA, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO