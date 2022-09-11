Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
KCKPD: Elderly man stepped in front of truck while trying to cross the street
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department closed several blocks of the busy Metropolitan Avenue Wednesday morning for an investigation into a serious crash involving a pedestrian. Police closed Metropolitan between 41st Street and 44th Street, just to the east of I-635. Motorists are advised to...
KCTV 5
2 hurt when high-speed chase ends in crash, KCKPD investigating
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after several car break-ins in Wyandotte County led police on a high-speed chase across state lines. “All my stuff was out of my glove compartment,” said LJ Brown. “My glove compartment was sitting open.”. When Brown went...
1 dead in fatal crash in De Soto, Kansas
One person has died in a fatal overnight crash in De Soto, Kansas. The crash took place in the 9800 block of Lexington Avenue.
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Kansas City, Kansas
The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department says a man struck by a vehicle at 42nd Street and Metropolitan Avenue has died from his injuries.
KCTV 5
Police: Standoff ends in Lenexa, dog rescued
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A standoff that took place in the parking lot of a Lenexa business on Wednesday morning has come to an end, police say. According to the Lenexa Police Department, officers received a call at about 7:45 a.m. regarding a suspicious person in a parked vehicle in the area of W. 79th and Barton streets. That is just to the west of 79th and Nieman Road.
KCTV 5
Wanted: William Pigg
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 65-year-old William K. Pigg is wanted on a warrant out of Jackson County that was issued after he apparently failed to appear in court regarding a sex offender registration violation. They say his last known address was...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash at 171st, Mission Road in Johnson County
The crash was reported just after 6:40 p.m. at West 171st Street and Mission Road, near Stillwell.
Victim confronts suspects breaking into cars in Wyandotte County
Two suspects were taken into custody early Tuesday morning following a crime spree that spanned two cities in two states.
KCTV 5
Crews deal with roof fire at Ford’s Claycomo Assembly Plant
CLAYCOMO, Mo. (KCTV) - Early Wednesday afternoon, crews were dealing with a roof fire at Ford’s Claycomo Assembly Plant. The fire happened at about 1:13 p.m. The plant is located at 8121 U.S. 69 Highway, just east of I-435. The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department had the fire under...
Court docs: Woman high, texting when she hit Kansas City bicyclist
Jackson County prosecutors charged a Wisconsin woman who was allegedly texting and high on drugs when she hit and killed a bicyclist.
Dump truck hits, kills pedestrian at Zona Rosa in Kansas City
Kansas City police investigate after a dump truck hit and killed a pedestrian at the city's popular Zona Rosa shopping district.
Two teens shot, seriously injured near 73rd, Parallel in KCK
A shooting near North 73rd Terrace and Parallel Parkway in Kansas City, Kansas, left two children seriously injured Tuesday afternoon.
KCTV 5
KC man behind bars after woman jumps from car during police chase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man is behind bars after a woman jumped from his moving car during a police chase through Shawnee and Douglas counties. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Darryl D. Minor, 47, of Kansas City, Kan., has been arrested and could face multiple charges that include felony flee and elude after a police chase near I-70 and California Ave. on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12.
KCTV 5
Ariel Young’s mom questions what sentence would be if roles were reversed in Britt Reid crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The mother of the young girl badly injured in a car crash caused by former Chiefs coach Britt Reid openly questions how justice works for those with privilege. Felicia Miller spoke on ABC’s Good Morning America with her attorney Tom Porto. “He’s just getting...
KCTV 5
Woman charged in connection with hit-and-run that killed father of 10
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Friends of Charlie Criniere found some relief Tuesday knowing that 2.5 weeks after the cyclist was killed in a hit and run, someone was in custody and charged. “That brought me peace,” said Ken DeBenedictis, who has lived next door to Criniere, his wife and...
Missing woman found safe, Kansas City police say
UPDATE: Police said Misty Shur has been located and is safe.
WIBW
Head-on crash closes US-24 in Perry
PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - Few details are being released about a head-on crash in Perry late Monday afternoon. It happened around 5:45 p.m. along US-24 at Lecompton Rd. Officials say the two vehicles collided head-on. A total of eight occupants were all transported to area hospitals, one of those was said to be airlifted to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.
Car crash claims life of Blue Valley student, second teen hospitalized
The Blue Valley School District said one of its high school students died in a car crash Monday evening. A second teenager is hospitalized.
KCTV 5
Kansas Turnpike Authority switches motorist assist carrier to Geico
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike has switched its motorist assist carrier to Geico as Safety Patrol vehicles help stranded drivers. The Kansas Turnpike Authority says its safety assistance program will get a new look as Geico becomes the sponsor of the motorist assist service. It said the KTA Safety Assist, sponsored by Geico, continues to be a key part of its traffic safety efforts.
KMBC.com
Homeowner talks about narrow escape after car crashes into Overland Park home
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — There were some tense moments for members of an Overland Park family on Monday when a speeding car crashed through their house, destroying their garage and a truck inside. It happened near 95th and Delmar Streets. "It's like I could hear a succession of glass...
