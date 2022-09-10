You might not have been able to tell, but the Air Quality Index in Spokane is slowly improving. It’s trending toward the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” range on Tuesday night. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through late tonight into Wednesday morning. Those storms will jump-start even more dramatic improvements in our smoky air! In addition, shifting winds overnight will also clean out some of the smoke. The chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue through Wednesday morning. Sunnier but still hazy conditions will develop in the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid-70s. An AIR QUALITY ALERT for the area continues.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO