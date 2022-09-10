Read full article on original website
Related
sicem365.com
Recruiting Notes: Baylor cornerback commit plans to enroll early
Baton Rouge (LA) Southern Lab cornerback and Baylor commit Carl Williams IV continues to keep a good relationship with the Baylor staff ever since he took his official visit and gave his commitment on June 24th. "Coach Dave Aranda is good people. I like the way he thinks and...
sicem365.com
Baylor vs. Texas State (FOOTBALL, 9-17-2022)
Dave Aranda, Baylor Football Coach joins 365 Sports Radio to discuss the Baylor BYU matchup from last week, what the team has learned from a tough road game in Provo, and more. 12 hrs ago by SicEm365 Radio. Jake Spavital, Texas State Football Coach joins 365 Sports Radio to discuss...
KREM
Spokane News & Weather: Sept 12
Smoke from wildfires burning in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon has caused unhealthy air quality for Spokane and the Inland Northwest. Spokane News & Weather: Sept 12.
FOX 28 Spokane
Rathdrum man wins Bassmaster Angler of the Year
RATHDRUM, Idaho – A Rathdrum fisherman recently came home as the Bassmaster Angler of the Year. It’s a pro tournament that started back in 2006. Brandon Palaniuk has been fishing ever since he could remember. “There’s even photo evidence of me holding a rod and reel when I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception
While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates say manufactured home communities are […] The post As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KXLY
Showers, thunderstorms and smoke in the forecast tonight! – Kris
You might not have been able to tell, but the Air Quality Index in Spokane is slowly improving. It’s trending toward the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” range on Tuesday night. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through late tonight into Wednesday morning. Those storms will jump-start even more dramatic improvements in our smoky air! In addition, shifting winds overnight will also clean out some of the smoke. The chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue through Wednesday morning. Sunnier but still hazy conditions will develop in the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid-70s. An AIR QUALITY ALERT for the area continues.
Yakima Herald Republic
Spokane Valley bull rider starts long haul to recovery after a rodeo fall, broken neck
At a Friday night peak event, Connor "Hubba" Hagerty held on for 8 seconds with a high score for a win in the Aug. 19 bull-riding contest at the Pend Oreille County Fair & Rodeo. When Hagerty moved to get off the bull, that's when everything went horribly wrong. The...
How does this year’s smoke compare to previous summers?
SPOKANE, Wash. — It has been a smoky few days in the Inland Northwest, but how does this summer compare to previous years? The Washington Department of Ecology says that while the summer isn’t quite over, it is shaping up to be an average to below-average year of wildfire smoke. Central and Eastern Washington have experienced fewer smoky days than...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXLY
Stuck in the smoke again on Monday – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– The thick smoke across the Inland Northwest turned this weekend into a miserable one. Unfortunately, we have at least one more day of this before we could see long-term improvements in our air quality. Winds are almost calm on Sunday evening which means the smoke isn’t going...
Another day of smoky skies are in the Inland Northwest on Sunday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Sunday will see another day of smoky skies and less than ideal air quality in the Inland Northwest. According to Spokane Clean Air, the air quality in Spokane right now is at 154, which means the air is at an unhealthy level. Spokane Clean Air says the high pressure will produce above-average temperatures and poor ventilation. Wildfire...
Air 4 Adventure: Let’s ride over Grand Coulee and Moses Coulee
CENTRAL WASHINGTON: If you are looking for a change in scene and a little adventure, we have the place for you. About 100 miles west of Spokane are two geographical wonders — Grand Coulee and Moses Coulee. Carved by Ice-Age floods, the areas offer miles of hiking trails and...
12th annual Spokane Touch-a-Truck scheduled for September 24
SPOKANE, Wash. — The 12th annual Junior League of Spokane Touch-a-Truck will be held on September 24. Touch-a-Truck is a community event that allows children of all ages to see and explore their favorite big rigs in a safe and fun environment. Fire trucks, ambulances, police cars, the big...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘A shock to everybody’: West Hills neighbors frustrated with Finch Arboretum vandalism
SPOKANE, Wash. — Neighbors are worried about vulgar graffiti at a West Spokane park after the Finch Arboretum was hit hard. People who live nearby found the graffiti early Saturday morning and immediately started filing reports. On Monday, the Woodland Center looked a lot better, but neighbors are worried something like this could happen again. “It came as a shock...
KHQ Right Now
Woman stabbed to death near Division and 1st Avenue Tuesday night
A woman died after being stabbed in an apartment complex near Division and 1st Avenue Tuesday night. The Spokane Police Department is continuing to investigate.
KHQ Right Now
You can see it and smell it: the smoke is sticking around for the next few days in Spokane
You can still smell the smoke late Sunday night in Spokane, as air quality is still in the unhealthy range, and is set to continue throughout the beginning of the work week. These uncomfortable conditions will continue well into Monday and Tuesday in the Inland Northwest, as well as the rest of Washington and neighboring states. A clear up and cool down is on the way, however, beginning hopefully on Wednesday.
Comments / 0