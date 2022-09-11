ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Southern Oregon wildfire teams deploy drones that shoot flaming ping-pong balls

Since Mid-August, firefighters have been battling the Rum Creek Fire in rough, mountainous terrain along the Rogue River in southwestern Oregon. Traditionally, teams use a combination of people on the ground and manned aircraft above to identify spot fires, where flying embers have sparked new fires outside the main fire’s perimeter.
Oregon Confirms New Wolves In Northern Cascade Mountains

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon wildlife officials say wolves are inhabiting a new area of the state in the northern Cascade Mountains. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed a new family of wolves in the region, with two adults and two pups. The wolves were first found...
Oregon Lessons Learned From 2020 Helped Avoid Another Fire Disaster. Did It Really Help The State?

Since the fires on Labor Day in 2020, Oregon’s fire response has altered. Oregon’s emergency response has changed as a result of the high-risk weather this weekend. More than 4,000 houses were destroyed and 1.1 million acres were burned during the 2020 wildfire season in Oregon. 9 persons passed away. The majority of the destruction took place over a terrible Labor Day weekend, which lasted 72 hours. Wind and dry weather contributed to fires spreading quickly, forcing many residents to leave without much warning.
Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon Swells to Over 92,000 Acres With 0% Contained

The Lane County Sherrif’s Office has lowered evacuation levels Monday, lifting the entire Oakridge area from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). North of Waldo Lake Wilderness and Eastern Lane County, as well as western Deschutes County at this time, remain at Level 3. As of 7:30 am Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire remains at 0% containment.
Why are 1100 Timber workers on strike in Oregon and Washington?

In the early hours of Tuesday in Washington and Oregon, hundreds of employees of Weyerhaeuser, one of the biggest wood firms in the country, started a huge strike. The most recent contract negotiations, according to the workers, did not result in a significant raise in pay or improved retirement benefits. In addition, they claim that under the proposed agreement, workers would have to begin paying a healthcare insurance premium without any upgrades in coverage.
Oregon And Washington To Be Us Leaders Of ‘Green Hydrogen’ Energy. What Is The Truth Behind It?

In order to turn the Northwest into a hub for green hydrogen energy, Oregon and Washington have teamed together to compete for billions of dollars in government funding. Hydrogen is an element found naturally in the environment. Large vessels and industrial operations that are difficult to electrify can be fueled by it. Although the area now generates some hydrogen, very little of it is regarded as “green.” It is environmentally friendly since a large portion of it is a byproduct of the natural gas sector rather than being made from water.
Oregon, Washington hope to make Northwest the U.S. leader of ‘green hydrogen’ energy

Oregon and Washington have teamed up to go after billions of federal dollars to make the Northwest a hub of green hydrogen energy. Hydrogen is an element found naturally in the environment. It can fuel large vessels and manufacturing processes that cannot be easily electrified. The region currently produces some hydrogen, but almost none of it is considered “green.” Much of it is a byproduct of the natural gas industry rather than being produced from water, which makes it green.
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Oregon

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Oregon offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Beaver State has to offer along the gorgeous Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad.
GARIBALDI, OR
18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles (1051 square kilometers) of active, uncontained fires and nearly 5,000 people on the ground fighting them in the two states. The blazes are among more than 90 active fires across the country, including in Montana, California and Idaho, the National Interagency Fire Center said. Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. In Washington state, the Goat Rocks Fire, south of Mount Rainier National Park, was started by lightning and has led to the closure of U.S. Highway 12 and the evacuation of neighborhoods east of the city of Packwood. Evacuations were also issued for several communities in Cowlitz County in response to the Kalama fire in Gifford Pinchot National Forest southwest of Mount St. Helens.
