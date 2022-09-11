Read full article on original website
focushillsboro.com
Southern Oregon Teams Fighting Wildfires Use Drones To Launch Burning Ping-pong Balls
Wildland firefighters are constantly seeking for new technologies to simplify and secure their work. Drones are increasingly being used by firefighters in their battle to defend towns. Firefighters have been fighting the Rum Creek Fire in rugged, hilly terrain along the Rogue River in southwest Oregon since mid-August. Teams often...
ijpr.org
Southern Oregon wildfire teams deploy drones that shoot flaming ping-pong balls
Since Mid-August, firefighters have been battling the Rum Creek Fire in rough, mountainous terrain along the Rogue River in southwestern Oregon. Traditionally, teams use a combination of people on the ground and manned aircraft above to identify spot fires, where flying embers have sparked new fires outside the main fire’s perimeter.
KXL
Oregon Confirms New Wolves In Northern Cascade Mountains
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon wildlife officials say wolves are inhabiting a new area of the state in the northern Cascade Mountains. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed a new family of wolves in the region, with two adults and two pups. The wolves were first found...
New wolf family spotted in Oregon. What this means for conservation efforts
The family of four was photographed near the Confederated Tribe of Warm Springs in August. According to a wolf advocate, illegal wolf killing is a big issue in Oregon.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Lessons Learned From 2020 Helped Avoid Another Fire Disaster. Did It Really Help The State?
Since the fires on Labor Day in 2020, Oregon’s fire response has altered. Oregon’s emergency response has changed as a result of the high-risk weather this weekend. More than 4,000 houses were destroyed and 1.1 million acres were burned during the 2020 wildfire season in Oregon. 9 persons passed away. The majority of the destruction took place over a terrible Labor Day weekend, which lasted 72 hours. Wind and dry weather contributed to fires spreading quickly, forcing many residents to leave without much warning.
thatoregonlife.com
Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon Swells to Over 92,000 Acres With 0% Contained
The Lane County Sherrif’s Office has lowered evacuation levels Monday, lifting the entire Oakridge area from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). North of Waldo Lake Wilderness and Eastern Lane County, as well as western Deschutes County at this time, remain at Level 3. As of 7:30 am Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire remains at 0% containment.
focushillsboro.com
Why are 1100 Timber workers on strike in Oregon and Washington?
In the early hours of Tuesday in Washington and Oregon, hundreds of employees of Weyerhaeuser, one of the biggest wood firms in the country, started a huge strike. The most recent contract negotiations, according to the workers, did not result in a significant raise in pay or improved retirement benefits. In addition, they claim that under the proposed agreement, workers would have to begin paying a healthcare insurance premium without any upgrades in coverage.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon And Washington To Be Us Leaders Of ‘Green Hydrogen’ Energy. What Is The Truth Behind It?
In order to turn the Northwest into a hub for green hydrogen energy, Oregon and Washington have teamed together to compete for billions of dollars in government funding. Hydrogen is an element found naturally in the environment. Large vessels and industrial operations that are difficult to electrify can be fueled by it. Although the area now generates some hydrogen, very little of it is regarded as “green.” It is environmentally friendly since a large portion of it is a byproduct of the natural gas sector rather than being made from water.
Herald and News
Oregon, Washington hope to make Northwest the U.S. leader of ‘green hydrogen’ energy
Oregon and Washington have teamed up to go after billions of federal dollars to make the Northwest a hub of green hydrogen energy. Hydrogen is an element found naturally in the environment. It can fuel large vessels and manufacturing processes that cannot be easily electrified. The region currently produces some hydrogen, but almost none of it is considered “green.” Much of it is a byproduct of the natural gas industry rather than being produced from water, which makes it green.
focushillsboro.com
Federal Funding Provided For Repair Of Septic Systems In Areas Affected By Fires In 2020. Is It True?
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said Tuesday that three areas destroyed by the 2020 wildfires will get millions of dollars in federal funds to assist in repairing and replacing their damaged septic systems. The government American Rescue Plan Act provided $5.2 million in funding. The 2020 fire-affected areas will...
focushillsboro.com
Why Are Idaho People Coming To The Oregon Abortion Clinic? What Is The Truth Behind This?
When one of Idaho’s several new anti-abortion laws was being contested in court last month, the governor attempted to say that the matter was resolved. Brad Little, governor of Idaho, stated that “our nation’s highest court restored the subject of abortion to the states to regulate.”. One...
focushillsboro.com
Where Is The Oregon Red Flag Warning In Effect? Why Do Officials Warn Of Human Actions Could Spark To Fire?
Rum Creek Fire incident command in northern Josephine County reports that multiple days of extreme heat, high temperatures, and spells of strong winds have put the wildfire and its team to the test. Only a few flare-ups were recorded today under Red Flag Warning circumstances yesterday, and no spot fires...
beachconnection.net
Coast Guard Rescues Vessel Stranded in Storm Off S. Oregon Coast, Coos Bay
(Coos Bay, Oregon) – Two fishermen were stranded aboard a disabled vessel off the south Oregon coast for two days, then rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard over the weekend. (Photo courtesy US Coast Guard) The 13th Coast Guard District command center in Seattle received a report at 9:21...
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Oregon
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Oregon offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Beaver State has to offer along the gorgeous Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad.
focushillsboro.com
Why Is Climate Change Increasing Lane County’s Wildfire Risk? Is The Situation Going To Get Worse?
The month of September is always marked by heavy smoke from wildfires. Over the course of the last few years, the formerly green woods of Oregon have been ruined by the heat. In recent years, it has become increasingly usual to see the orange sky and ferocious flames. Since the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Like smoking 15 cigarettes’: Central Oregon air quality among world’s worst
Heavy wildfire smoke rolled into Central Oregon Monday, moving much of the region into the hazardous air quality territory. It ranked Central Oregon among the worst air quality levels in the world. There were signs of improvement on Tuesday. These were the air quality levels in Central Oregon cities Monday...
Chronicle
Cedar Creek Wildfire Stirs Strength and Stress Among Fleeing Oregon Residents
Herman Schimmel, 63, moved to the tiny town of Westfir about 40 miles southeast of Eugene only recently, and on Friday he was scrambling to pack up his travel trailer and evacuate his RV park as the Cedar Creek wildfire put the area under serious threat. “Get out of here...
thatoregonlife.com
Watch: Three Chilling Sounds in the Oregon Night That Are Still Unexplained
Our state is notorious for the paranormal and unsolved. From the heavily documented hauntings at Hot Lake and Dawson House Lodge to creepy experiences in the Van Duzer Corridor and the famous McMinnville UFO; it’s strange up in here. The legend of Bigfoot is one that refuses to die....
18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles (1051 square kilometers) of active, uncontained fires and nearly 5,000 people on the ground fighting them in the two states. The blazes are among more than 90 active fires across the country, including in Montana, California and Idaho, the National Interagency Fire Center said. Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. In Washington state, the Goat Rocks Fire, south of Mount Rainier National Park, was started by lightning and has led to the closure of U.S. Highway 12 and the evacuation of neighborhoods east of the city of Packwood. Evacuations were also issued for several communities in Cowlitz County in response to the Kalama fire in Gifford Pinchot National Forest southwest of Mount St. Helens.
Montana's newest wildfire quadruples in size, but so far is not threatening homes: officials
Montana's firefighters are battling a new blaze that’s expanded to about 400 acres since Sunday. The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said on Sunday that fire personnel were responding to a new fire located on Cliff Mountain east of Deer Lodge. On Sunday, the first was estimated to be...
