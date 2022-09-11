Read full article on original website
Mr Always Right
2d ago
It doesn't suggest! it points out that Kate Brown is the worst governor in Oregon's history and Tina kotak is even worse!!
My other hat is tinfoil
2d ago
The teachers union are to blame! The objective is to make it easier for the union members! The solution is alternative education, vouchers is part of the solution! But certainly not participation diplomas!
Guest
2d ago
Public schools are failures. They graduate them knowing they have failed them
Readers respond: State’s appalling education recommendations
Was anyone else appalled by the recommendation to lower educational standards and requirements for graduating from high school in Oregon? (“Oregon should make high school diplomas easier to earn, require a financial literacy course, education department says,” Sept. 3) Does the Oregon Board of Education think it’s doing...
cascadebusnews.com
The State of Oregon’s Healthcare
(St Charles Prineville | Photo courtesy of Neenan Company) The healthcare sector, locally here in Oregon and across the nation, is a massively important and influential sector of our economy. Not only does this sector affect an individual’s health and well-being, but it also matters due to its sheer economic size. Just about 60 years ago, healthcare accounted for about five percent of the US economy. In 2018, that figure had more than tripled to reach 17.7 percent. Health insurance is now the largest component of nonwage compensation, and healthcare in general has become a massive source of consumer spending. Nationally, about one in eight workers are employed in a healthcare-related field, and the Oregon numbers are very similar.
focushillsboro.com
Why Are Idaho People Coming To The Oregon Abortion Clinic? What Is The Truth Behind This?
When one of Idaho’s several new anti-abortion laws was being contested in court last month, the governor attempted to say that the matter was resolved. Brad Little, governor of Idaho, stated that “our nation’s highest court restored the subject of abortion to the states to regulate.”. One...
Herald and News
Oregon, Washington hope to make Northwest the U.S. leader of ‘green hydrogen’ energy
Oregon and Washington have teamed up to go after billions of federal dollars to make the Northwest a hub of green hydrogen energy. Hydrogen is an element found naturally in the environment. It can fuel large vessels and manufacturing processes that cannot be easily electrified. The region currently produces some hydrogen, but almost none of it is considered “green.” Much of it is a byproduct of the natural gas industry rather than being produced from water, which makes it green.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Lessons Learned From 2020 Helped Avoid Another Fire Disaster. Did It Really Help The State?
Since the fires on Labor Day in 2020, Oregon’s fire response has altered. Oregon’s emergency response has changed as a result of the high-risk weather this weekend. More than 4,000 houses were destroyed and 1.1 million acres were burned during the 2020 wildfire season in Oregon. 9 persons passed away. The majority of the destruction took place over a terrible Labor Day weekend, which lasted 72 hours. Wind and dry weather contributed to fires spreading quickly, forcing many residents to leave without much warning.
OPINION: Oregon unemployment system makes no sense at all
James Maass: 'My entire resume is three jobs working from 16 years of age to 65. I must have been doing something right.'The Oregon unemployment system is ludicrous at best. At the age of 65, I recently lost my job of 23 years with what would be construed as a pretty major U.S. international company. I wasn't going to collect unemployment, but since I've paid into the system for over 45 years and last collected unemployment over 32 years ago, it seemed illogical to not collect what I've paid into my entire life. The sign-up process is a...
WWEEK
A Deputy Explains Why the Oregon State Treasurer Won’t Pay Airfare for Remote Workers
From: Deputy state treasurer Michael Kaplan, on behalf of Oregon State Treasurer Tobias Read. Re: Response to labor grievance filed Aug. 18, 2022. Context: Read, the state treasurer, is locked in a battle with Service Employees International Union 503 Local 170, which represents 105 Oregon State Treasury employees. Two of those employees live in other states. One of those, an analyst with an annual salary of $111,516, filed a grievance last month over Read requiring him to return to Salem once a quarter—and pay his own airfare.
focushillsboro.com
Does Oregon Receive Federal Funding For Mobile Crisis Intervention Services?
Gov. Kate Brown of Oregon, the U.S., and the first Medicaid mobile crisis intervention services program will be introduced. on Monday, the Department of Health and Human Services said. Officials from the Biden-Arrison Administration made the announcement with Brown and Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.). Through the American Rescue Plan, a...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon And Washington To Be Us Leaders Of ‘Green Hydrogen’ Energy. What Is The Truth Behind It?
In order to turn the Northwest into a hub for green hydrogen energy, Oregon and Washington have teamed together to compete for billions of dollars in government funding. Hydrogen is an element found naturally in the environment. Large vessels and industrial operations that are difficult to electrify can be fueled by it. Although the area now generates some hydrogen, very little of it is regarded as “green.” It is environmentally friendly since a large portion of it is a byproduct of the natural gas sector rather than being made from water.
Police departments are hiring, but Oregon's only police academy has a 6 month-long wait to get in
TIGARD, Ore. — Officer Jacob Teeny was hired by Tigard police in October 2021. Teeny said it's a career he was looking forward to. "My biggest thing that I've always wanted to do is just some type of public service," Teeny said. After getting hired, the department signed him...
klcc.org
Weyerhauser workers in Oregon and Washington go on strike
Union workers with timber giant Weyerhaeuser officially went on strike at midnight today. The action affects the corporation’s locations in Oregon and Washington. Outside International Paper in Springfield, Oregon this morning, a picket line of roughly a dozen Weyerhaeuser workers held signs and waved to traffic. Mike Green is...
New wolf family spotted in Oregon. What this means for conservation efforts
The family of four was photographed near the Confederated Tribe of Warm Springs in August. According to a wolf advocate, illegal wolf killing is a big issue in Oregon.
Oregon governor candidate Betsy Johnson spent nearly $1 million to get on the ballot
Oregon independent candidate for governor Betsy Johnson spent nearly $1 million on signature gathering work to get on the November ballot, according to a new filing with the state. In total, Johnson has paid a Washington signature gathering firm $897,000, according to information reported to the state moments before midnight...
Oregon landlords can raise rents 14.6% next year
PORTLAND, Ore. — Residential landlords are allowed to raise rents by up to 14.6% in 2023, the highest rate yet since Oregon instituted statewide rent control three years ago. It's a far cry from the unregulated days before 2019 when no statewide limits existed. But the newly released rate,...
klcc.org
Oregon becomes first state to receive fed's approval on Medicaid reimbursement of mobile crisis intervention services
Governor Kate Brown is applauding her state becoming the first to earn federal approval for Medicaid reimbursement of mobile crisis intervention services. Brown pointed to the CAHOOTS (Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets) program run by the White Bird Clinic in Eugene, whose teams work to de-escalate difficult situations, and help people in crisis find essential support services.
focushillsboro.com
Does The Wolf Family Settle In The Northern Oregon Cascades? Is It True?
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has recognized a new region in the northern Oregon Cascades as an “area of known wolf activity.” This region is home to a pack of wolves that have made their home there. Monday’s news release from the agency was where the...
kptv.com
Oregon announces rent increase cap for 2023
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - State officials on Tuesday announced a sharp increase in the 2023 rent increase cap. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, landlords in Oregon are allowed to legally increase rents by up to 14.6%. This is a 5% rise from the 9.9% rent increase cap in 2022. Oregon Public...
kptv.com
Oregon is the top ‘quiet quitting’ state, according to Twitter data
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The term “quiet quitting” has been trending all over the internet this summer, and according to Twitter data, Oregon is talking about it more than any other state. Despite the name “quiet quitting” is not about quitting at all. It’s a conscious choice made...
Swastika Mountain in Oregon Is (Finally) Getting a New Name
Unfortunate names for cities and other locations abound, from Intercourse, Pennsylvania, to Slickpoo, Idaho. Some wear it as badge of honor. Others find it mortifying, as in the case of a mountain outside of Eugene, Oregon, dubbed Swastika. Fortunately, action is underway to find a different moniker. According to Smithsonian,...
2023 solar eclipse path will cross Oregon
Tens of thousands of people flocked to Oregon in 2017 to stand in the path of the solar eclipse. In 2023, they’ll have the chance to do it again.
