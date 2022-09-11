(St Charles Prineville | Photo courtesy of Neenan Company) The healthcare sector, locally here in Oregon and across the nation, is a massively important and influential sector of our economy. Not only does this sector affect an individual’s health and well-being, but it also matters due to its sheer economic size. Just about 60 years ago, healthcare accounted for about five percent of the US economy. In 2018, that figure had more than tripled to reach 17.7 percent. Health insurance is now the largest component of nonwage compensation, and healthcare in general has become a massive source of consumer spending. Nationally, about one in eight workers are employed in a healthcare-related field, and the Oregon numbers are very similar.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO