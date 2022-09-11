ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Comments / 0

Related
sacredheartpioneers.com

Ciszek & Smallcomb Grab NEC Weekly Honors

SOMERSET, N.J. – A thrilling comeback and perhaps the best offensive performance of the early season by the Sacred Heart University women's volleyball highlighted the SHU Invitational. On Tuesday the results of those efforts bore fruit as Sarah Ciszek was named Northeast Conference/Molten Player of the Week and Emma Smallcomb picked up Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league office.
FAIRFIELD, CT
theexaminernews.com

Callahan Touched Many Lives Before Untimely Passing

Before most of you knew who he was, or all he would eventually stand for during his epic time on Earth, Mahopac’s Dan Callahan granted me an interview his senior year at Lakeland High back in the wee ‘90s. I was just starting out on the Section 1...
MAHOPAC, NY
sacredheartpioneers.com

Gracia Martinez Earns NEC Rookie of the Week Honors

SOMERSET, N.J. — Sacred Heart University men's soccer first year defender Koke Gracia Martinez was named Northeast Conference Rookie of the Week, announced by the league on Monday. The native of Zaragoza, Spain, scored the first goal of his collegiate career and the clincher in the Pioneers' 2-0 victory...
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

Lim Playing in Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

FAIRFIELD, Conn. – Sacred Heart University junior golfer Marcus Lim is playing in an international tournament this fall. Lim is playing for his native Team Malaysia at the 13th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship on Oct. 27-30 at Amata Spring Country Club in Chonburi, Thailand. Over the weekend at the Ryan...
FAIRFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Point, NY
Sports
City
Fairfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
West Point, NY
Fairfield, CT
Sports
sacredheartpioneers.com

Pioneers Win Ryan Lee Memorial in Record Fashion

KENSINGTON, CONN. – The Sacred Heart University men's golf team backed up one record-setting performance with another on Sunday. Four records were broken or tied as the Pioneers won the Ryan Lee Memorial Tournament at the Shuttle Meadow Country Club. Sacred Heart shot a 12-under 272 in the final...
FAIRFIELD, CT
WCVB

Connecticut's most tranquil lake is often overlooked

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lake Lillinonah is Connecticut’s second-largest lake. Candlewood is the largest lake in Connecticut. Hogpen Hill Farms is a 234-acre open-air sculpture garden in Woodbury, Connecticut. It is the creation of famed American statistician and artist Edward Tufte. It is open to the public on select occasions.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Siegel
WCVB

Connecticut's home to the only national park in the U.S. dedicated to American painting

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Three Brothers Diner is located on White Street in Danbury, Connecticut. Yes, there are three brothers involved – and the breakfasts are fabulous. Weir Farm National Historical Park is the only national park in the United States dedicated to American painting. It was the home and studio of J. Alden Weir, one of the founders of the American Impressionist movement in the 19th century. It is open to the public.
DANBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Officials declare recent cases of ‘highly contagious’ rabbit disease the first in Connecticut

State officials on Monday confirmed the first cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2) in Connecticut. First identified in the United States in 2018, RHDV2, which is believed to have originated in Europe or Asia, is not a threat to humans but can be fatal to rabbits and other lagomorphs, according to officials. The disease has previously been detected in domestic rabbits in New Jersey and New York, officials said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

When could it snow in Connecticut?

(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Florence Carmela

What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, Connecticut

Martha Stewart on her HGTV show "Martha Knows Best"HGTV. What is Turkey Hill Farm in Connecticut? Turkey Hill was where it all started for the author of books on entertaining, cooking, and decorating. The business mogul, Martha Stewart, purchased this country home with her first husband in the early 70's and spent decades making updates to it. The stunning farmhouse is at 48 Turkey Hill Road South in Westport, lavish with its surrounding gardens is what helped Martha Stewart develop her global lifestyle brand that we love so much to this day.
WESTPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heartbreaker#David Garcia#Quinnipiac
News 12

Bear Aware: Multiple bear sightings in Bedford

Bedford police are warning residents about multiple bear sightings. Officials say the bear has been spotted a few times in the area of Whitlockville Road and Cherry Street. They say that although there has been no reports of the bear being aggressive or approaching people, please be cautious and aware.
BEDFORD, NY
FOX 61

Where's the best classic restaurant in Connecticut?

CONNECTICUT, USA — Three Connecticut restaurants have been named in Food & Wine Magazine's top classic restaurants list. The list features restaurants from every state, but if you live in Connecticut, you'd know how hard the choices must have been, given how many delicious eateries are around. Food &...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Sports
Mid-Hudson News Network

Monroe resident killed in Warwick motorcycle accident

WARWICK – Town of Warwick Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident involving a 25-year-old Monroe resident that occurred on Colonial Avenue in the Village of Warwick. Police said the incident was reported at around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, September 11 but is believed to have occurred several hours...
WARWICK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy