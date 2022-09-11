Read full article on original website
Related
sacredheartpioneers.com
Ciszek & Smallcomb Grab NEC Weekly Honors
SOMERSET, N.J. – A thrilling comeback and perhaps the best offensive performance of the early season by the Sacred Heart University women's volleyball highlighted the SHU Invitational. On Tuesday the results of those efforts bore fruit as Sarah Ciszek was named Northeast Conference/Molten Player of the Week and Emma Smallcomb picked up Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league office.
theexaminernews.com
Callahan Touched Many Lives Before Untimely Passing
Before most of you knew who he was, or all he would eventually stand for during his epic time on Earth, Mahopac’s Dan Callahan granted me an interview his senior year at Lakeland High back in the wee ‘90s. I was just starting out on the Section 1...
sacredheartpioneers.com
Gracia Martinez Earns NEC Rookie of the Week Honors
SOMERSET, N.J. — Sacred Heart University men's soccer first year defender Koke Gracia Martinez was named Northeast Conference Rookie of the Week, announced by the league on Monday. The native of Zaragoza, Spain, scored the first goal of his collegiate career and the clincher in the Pioneers' 2-0 victory...
sacredheartpioneers.com
Lim Playing in Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship
FAIRFIELD, Conn. – Sacred Heart University junior golfer Marcus Lim is playing in an international tournament this fall. Lim is playing for his native Team Malaysia at the 13th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship on Oct. 27-30 at Amata Spring Country Club in Chonburi, Thailand. Over the weekend at the Ryan...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sacredheartpioneers.com
Pioneers Win Ryan Lee Memorial in Record Fashion
KENSINGTON, CONN. – The Sacred Heart University men's golf team backed up one record-setting performance with another on Sunday. Four records were broken or tied as the Pioneers won the Ryan Lee Memorial Tournament at the Shuttle Meadow Country Club. Sacred Heart shot a 12-under 272 in the final...
New Fairfield Restaurant Praised As 'Beautiful Addition' To Area
A restaurant group known for its flavorful dishes inspired by Australian cuisine has expanded to a new location in Fairfield County. Isla & Co. opened its Fairfield location earlier this summer. The restaurant chain also operates locations in New York City, and has shared plans to expand to new locations...
WCVB
Connecticut's most tranquil lake is often overlooked
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lake Lillinonah is Connecticut’s second-largest lake. Candlewood is the largest lake in Connecticut. Hogpen Hill Farms is a 234-acre open-air sculpture garden in Woodbury, Connecticut. It is the creation of famed American statistician and artist Edward Tufte. It is open to the public on select occasions.
NewsTimes
Police: Danbury’s St. Gregory School went into lockdown over man with gun, but roaming bear gets the blame
DANBURY — St. Gregory the Great School was placed on a brief lockdown Tuesday at about 2:30 p.m. after police said they received a call about an “agitated man with a gun” in the area. Responding to 110 Great Plain Road, officers quickly realized the man was...
RELATED PEOPLE
WCVB
Connecticut's home to the only national park in the U.S. dedicated to American painting
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Three Brothers Diner is located on White Street in Danbury, Connecticut. Yes, there are three brothers involved – and the breakfasts are fabulous. Weir Farm National Historical Park is the only national park in the United States dedicated to American painting. It was the home and studio of J. Alden Weir, one of the founders of the American Impressionist movement in the 19th century. It is open to the public.
Register Citizen
Officials declare recent cases of ‘highly contagious’ rabbit disease the first in Connecticut
State officials on Monday confirmed the first cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2) in Connecticut. First identified in the United States in 2018, RHDV2, which is believed to have originated in Europe or Asia, is not a threat to humans but can be fatal to rabbits and other lagomorphs, according to officials. The disease has previously been detected in domestic rabbits in New Jersey and New York, officials said.
When could it snow in Connecticut?
(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, Connecticut
Martha Stewart on her HGTV show "Martha Knows Best"HGTV. What is Turkey Hill Farm in Connecticut? Turkey Hill was where it all started for the author of books on entertaining, cooking, and decorating. The business mogul, Martha Stewart, purchased this country home with her first husband in the early 70's and spent decades making updates to it. The stunning farmhouse is at 48 Turkey Hill Road South in Westport, lavish with its surrounding gardens is what helped Martha Stewart develop her global lifestyle brand that we love so much to this day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News 12
Bear Aware: Multiple bear sightings in Bedford
Bedford police are warning residents about multiple bear sightings. Officials say the bear has been spotted a few times in the area of Whitlockville Road and Cherry Street. They say that although there has been no reports of the bear being aggressive or approaching people, please be cautious and aware.
Where's the best classic restaurant in Connecticut?
CONNECTICUT, USA — Three Connecticut restaurants have been named in Food & Wine Magazine's top classic restaurants list. The list features restaurants from every state, but if you live in Connecticut, you'd know how hard the choices must have been, given how many delicious eateries are around. Food &...
NewsTimes
Police: Stained rug pulled from Farmington River not linked to Jennifer Dulos
FARMINGTON — State police said Monday that a stained rug a social media influencer found in the Farmington River is not connected with missing New Canaan mother Jennifer Farber Dulos. The stain on the rug was not blood, police said in a news release. “After investigating for several hours,...
Yes, there’s still a drought in CT despite the rain
It might be hard to believe after the rainfall we received last week but the state of Connecticut is still very much in a drought. The post Yes, there’s still a drought in CT despite the rain appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Emergency landing at Bradley International Airport
A C-130 from the 103rd airlift wing in the Connecticut National Guard had to make an emergency landing at Bradley International Airport just before 9:30 in the morning Monday.
New York SP: Man Drove Drunk On I-84 In Hudson Valley With 3 Kids
Police allege an out-of-state man was caught driving drunk on I-84 in the Hudson Valley with three children in the car. On Monday, New York State Police From Troop F in Orange County announced a Connecticut man was caught allegedly caught driving drunk on Interstate 84 in Orange County with children in the car.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Monroe resident killed in Warwick motorcycle accident
WARWICK – Town of Warwick Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident involving a 25-year-old Monroe resident that occurred on Colonial Avenue in the Village of Warwick. Police said the incident was reported at around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, September 11 but is believed to have occurred several hours...
Hudson Valley Man Caused Crash That Killed 3, Injured 5, NYSP
A Hudson Valley man is facing a 14-count indictment following a crash that killed three people and injured five. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F announced troopers arrested an Orange County man following a crash in August that killed three people from Middletown. Walden, New York Man...
Comments / 0