Watch: Eagles RB Miles Sanders scores 1st rushing TD since 2020 season

By Glenn Erby
 3 days ago
Miles Sanders went almost two years without a rushing touchdown, but the former Penn State star scored to put the Birds up 14-7 on the Lions.

Sanders has six carries in the first half for 39-yards (6.5 avg) and one rushing score.p>

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

