Watch: Eagles RB Miles Sanders scores 1st rushing TD since 2020 season

Penn State fans are familiar with just how much Saquon Barkley can take over a game and put his team on his back. He did that on a few occasions for Penn State before heading off to the NFL. And in Week 1 of the NFL season, Barkley did that for the New York Giants in a surprising upset on the road against the Tennessee Titans, last year’s top seed in the AFC playoffs. Barkley rushed for 164 yards and a touchdown and scored the game-winning two-point conversion as the Giants stunned the Titans in the NFL season opener for both teams. Naturally, Barkley had Twitter talking about his performance, with hopes that this may be a preview of things to come this season for Barkley. Saquon Barkley carried the Giantshttps://twitter.com/MySportsUpdate/status/1569105584036749312What it's like for Saquon Barkleyhttps://twitter.com/PFF_Fantasy/status/1569102606181761024 https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1569103299193839616Barkley gives the Giants a jolthttps://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1569084714195066882Just in awe of that stat linehttps://twitter.com/jasrifootball/status/1569109301037334528Looking at the stats never gets oldhttps://twitter.com/sn_nfl/status/1569105622569713664Barkley scores the go-ahead two-point conversionhttps://twitter.com/JOSETREVlNO/status/1569106185663422464Barkley gives the Giants the leadhttps://twitter.com/FieldYates/status/1569102275779387397It's time to put Barkley's career in proper perspectivehttps://twitter.com/BobbySkinner_/status/1569110625233797120Pro Football Focus says Barkley is back!https://twitter.com/PFF/status/1569103168562143233In case you forgot, Saquon Barkley is a big play waiting to happen!https://twitter.com/CBSSports/status/156908545403672985711

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO