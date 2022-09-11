Read full article on original website
Terri Hodgin
2d ago
Funny the ones that write this have never played except carrying the jock straps to wash. They r the nerds who no nothing about football but get internet job to write cause no one else will hire them. Probably live at home w mommy.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ice is back at Opryland this winterJake WellsDavidson County, TN
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols junior will be a big fan favorite after his comments on Tuesday
Tennessee Vols junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is guaranteed to be a fan favorite after the comments he made on Tuesday during a media session with reporters. Hyatt, who struggled as a sophomore last season due to having his focus in the wrong places (something he’s admitted), has rebounded this season to become an important player for the Vols.
atozsports.com
How Tennessee’s win against Pittsburgh revealed something that will greatly benefit UT
The Tennessee Vols‘ 34-27 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Panthers this past weekend was not like the other eight games that Heupel has won at UT. Tennessee’s 34 points were the fewest the Vols have scored in a win during the Heupel era. Nearly everything that could’ve gone...
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel seems very annoyed by one aspect of the Vols’ win against Pittsburgh
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel is thrilled that UT won an “ugly” game on the road against the Pittsburgh Panthers this past weekend. The Vols didn’t play well at times against Pittsburgh, but they still managed to leave Acriscure Stadium with a win last Saturday night.
atozsports.com
Watch: Reporter thought Tennessee lost to Pittsburgh while asking Akron head coach about Vols game
An Akron football beat reporter apparently didn’t watch the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers this past weekend. That’s understandable, though. Reporters often miss other college football games while they’re spending hours at the stadium of the game they’re covering that day. The problem...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
atozsports.com
Tennessee is going to destroy Akron, but a quote from Josh Heupel shows why the game will be extremely important for the Vols
The Tennessee Vols will look to improve to 3-0 on Saturday night when they take on Akron at 7:00 PM ET in Neyland Stadium. Tennessee is favored by 47.5 points according to SuperBook Sports, which means this game should be over by 7:45 on Saturday night. While this game has...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols fans will love the latest bowl game projections
Life is good right now if you’re a Tennessee Vols fan. Tennessee is ranked No. 15 in the nation after beating Pittsburgh 34-27 in overtime on Saturday night in a tough road game. The Vols are 2-0 and they should improve to 3-0 next weekend after a matchup with...
atozsports.com
Quote from Vols redshirt senior shows how the spirit of the team has changed under Josh Heupel
If you haven’t noticed, this isn’t the same ole Tennessee Vols team that we’ve seen over the last 15 years. Sure, we’ve seen some Tennessee teams get off to good starts before — most notably in 2016 when UT started 5-0 under Butch Jones only to collapse in the final half of the season — but this Vols team is just…different.
atozsports.com
Watch: Vols coaches deliver great halftime speeches during win against Pittsburgh
The Tennessee Vols gutted out a 34-27 overtime win on the road against the Pittsburgh Panthers this past weekend despite not playing their best. Pittsburgh got off to a fast start and the Vols had to rally from a 10-point deficit. Fortunately for Tennessee, they made the proper adjustments and...
RELATED PEOPLE
atozsports.com
Florida head coach Billy Napier is getting blasted on social media for reaction to Kentucky loss
Billy Napier and Dan Mullen are two very different coaches but they have one thing in common — they both lost to Kentucky in their first season as the head coach of the Florida Gators. Napier, who was hired last winter to replace Mullen, was rudely welcomed to the...
atozsports.com
WATCH: Former Vols QB breaks down Hendon Hooker’s performance against Pitt
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker led the Vols to a gutsy 34-27 victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday night. But overall Hooker had a bit of an up-and-down night. His stat line alone was solid, 27 for 42 passing for 325 yards and 2 touchdowns, but the stats don’t convey the difficulty that UT had getting its offense going for large chunks of the contest.
Tennessee’s 2022 list of lowest-performing priority schools is out
Memphis-Shelby County Schools more than doubled its number of schools on Tennessee’s list of bottom-performing schools, while schools from several rural districts made the list for the first time.The state education department on Monday flagged 101 schools in 12 districts as so-called priority schools, meaning they were deemed academically in the bottom 5% in the 2021-22 school year.The priority list is the state’s highest-stakes designation for holding low-performing schools accountable. But...
Eliza Fletcher case sheds light on backlog of rape kits in Tennessee
Lawmakers and sexual assault organizations are hoping this tragic case will help improve the TBI's backlog of cases.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MTSU professor sues state representative for blocking him on Facebook
A Middle Tennessee State University professor is suing a Tennessee State Representative claiming the representative violated his First Amendment rights by blocking him on Facebook
‘A bold step for me’: local officials take stands against Tennessee’s strict abortion ban
Knoxville City Councilwoman Lynne Fugate had never before supported a resolution directed to the state legislature, much less one about abortion. It’s up to citizens, not city leaders, to advocate before those elected representatives, she said. But last week the longtime Republican took what she characterized as a “bold step for me.” Fugate backed a […] The post ‘A bold step for me’: local officials take stands against Tennessee’s strict abortion ban appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
This Is The Best Milkshake In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the tastiest milkshake in each state, including this frozen favorite in Tennessee.
Tennessee University Named One Of The Best Colleges In America For 2023
Niche compiled a list of the best colleges in the country for 2023, including one right here in Tennessee.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wilsonpost.com
Metro Nashville denied release of Titans stadium communications, claiming 'deliberative process'
(The Center Square) — Metro Nashville denied an open records request for its internal communications related to Nashville's East Bank, citing a "deliberative process privilege" exemption to the state's open records law. Justin Hayes, a Nashville resident who requested those records, only received notice of the exemption after following...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Spring Hill (Spring Hill, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Spring Hill on southbound I-65. The crash happened at mile marker 55 between Interstate 840 and [..]
21,000 Sq. ft brewery, taproom coming to Lenoir City
A popular, Nashville-based craft brewery announced plans to build a 21,000 square foot taproom and manufacturing facility in Lenoir City on Monday.
Kentucky store captures dramatic 18-wheeler police chase on camera
A military supply store employee is thankful to be safe after witnessing a dramatic police chase involving a semi-truck.
Comments / 2