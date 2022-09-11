32 German shepherds and one rottweiler were rescued from deplorable conditions in Putnam County. Three of the dogs in the worst shape are still trying to be saved. The other dogs were all taken to a German shepherd and Siberian husky rescue for foster care until the criminal investigation is over. Joanie Zupan with the Indiana GSD Rescue joined Angela in the studio to update us on the dogs condition and what they need right now. For more information on donating, click here.

PUTNAM COUNTY, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO