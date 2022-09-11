Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
Multiple semitrucks crash on I-465 ramp overnight
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple semitrucks were involved in a crash early Wednesday morning on Interstate 465 on the city’s south side, according to police. Just after 2 a.m., several trucks were involved in an accident on the Harding Street ramp to westbound I-465. Police at the scene did...
Rockville man rolls mustang, taken to hospital
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Rockville man was taken to a hospital in Clinton after a rollover crash in Parke County Tuesday. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred at approximately 3:04 p.m. on US 41 north of Lyford near the intersection with County Road 610 S. The Sheriff said that […]
3 people sent to the hospital after crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Greene County on Sunday. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on State Road 59 at County Road 200 South. The Sheriff’s Office said a driver of one vehicle was traveling southbound when they lost control of […]
WAND TV
Coroner identifies person killed in Vermilion County crash
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a crash Monday morning in Vermilion County. According to the Vermilion County Coroner, Madison R. Baker, 21 of Georgetown was pronounced dead as the result of a two-vehicle crash on State Route 1 at 980 North Rd., in Westville. Troopers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton247now.com
Blue Ash Police Department searching for auto robbery suspect, last seen in Dayton
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Blue Ash Police Department is searching for the suspect in an auto robbery that occurred at the BP station at 6151 Pfeiffer Rd. According to a Facebook post by the Blue Ash Police Department, the man pictured forced the victim out of his car before stealing the victim's vehicle and driving off.
One flown to hospital after Parke Co. motorcycle wreck
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Olney, Illinois man was flown to Indianapolis following a motorcycle crash in Parke County Indiana. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred on September 10 on US 41 near the intersection with County Road 350 west. Cole said that the motorcycle failed to negotiate a left […]
Manager's family pushing for Greenwood hotel to be shut down
The family of a New Palestine mother is demanding change after the mother was found dead at the Greenwood hotel she managed.
State Police: Route 1 reopen after deadly crash
Update at 5:11 p.m. on 9/12/2022 The Vermilion County Coroner has identified the victim of Monday’s crash on Route 1. Coroner Jane McFadden said the victim’s name is Madison R. Baker. She was 21 years old and lived in Georgetown. The Illinois State Police and McFadden’s office are continuing to investigate the crash and her […]
RELATED PEOPLE
WLFI.com
Three teens injured in Romney vehicle rollover, not life threatening
ROMNEY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith confirmed the single vehicle rollover crash in Romney on Saturday included one 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds, all from Lafayette. He said their injuries are non-life threatening. After their vehicle rolled over near the intersection of 400 West and 1200 South...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Route 1 Crash Claims Life of 21-Year-Old Georgetown Woman
The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the victim in Monday’s late morning crash, at State Route 1 and 980 North Road in Westville, which closed Route 1 for much of the day. The victim has been identified as Madison R. Baker. This accident is...
WISH-TV
Coroner identifies two men killed at Plainfield hotel shooting
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The two men who were shot and killed Saturday at a Plainfield hotel have been identified, according to the Hendricks County Coroner. At 9:35 p.m. Saturday the Plainfield Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the White House Suites hotel in the 2600 block of East Main Street. That’s 2.5 miles west of Ronald Reagan Parkway.
Fox 59
Angela Answers: Putnam County dogs saved from deplorable conditions
32 German shepherds and one rottweiler were rescued from deplorable conditions in Putnam County. Three of the dogs in the worst shape are still trying to be saved. The other dogs were all taken to a German shepherd and Siberian husky rescue for foster care until the criminal investigation is over. Joanie Zupan with the Indiana GSD Rescue joined Angela in the studio to update us on the dogs condition and what they need right now. For more information on donating, click here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLFI.com
Driver ejected from vehicle in Romney rollover
ROMNEY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith has confirmed a juvenile male driver was ejected from a vehicle in Saturday night's single-vehicle rollover at 11943 S 400 W in Romney. Goldsmith also confirmed the driver suffered broken bones. Two juvenile female passengers complained of pain to authorities...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Route 1 Now Opened Past Clingan Lane after Fatal Accident Earlier Monday
Southbound traffic on Illinois Route One is expected to be detoured either east or west on Clingan Lane (between Westville and Georgetown) for the next several hours. There is no posted detour. Northbound traffic is also being director off Route One without a detour. An accident shortly before Noon at Route 1 and 980 North Road has caused one fatality. As of 1 PM, the State Police Accident Recreation Team was still on its way from Springfield.
Witness describes discovery of key evidence in case of missing baby Amiah
INDIANAPOLIS — In the days after Amber Robertson’s daughter disappeared in March of 2019, she was criticized on social media for sharing photographs of herself relaxing poolside at a westside Indianapolis hotel while volunteers and police searched for baby Amiah. At the time, the media was provided a photograph, taken beneath a yellow table umbrella […]
Fox 59
VIDEO: Fire destroys Lebanon residence, displaces family
LEBANON — Saturday around 3:20 p.m., the Lebanon Fire Department was dispatched to the 1300 block of Citation Circle East on report of a house fire. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they were met with heavy fire conditions in the front of the house and throughout the attic space.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wibqam.com
Power outage takes out traffic lights on Hwy 41, Davis Drive
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A power outage in the area of US 41 and Davis drive is impacting traffic signals in all directions. Officials expect power to be restored to the area by 2:15 p.m. Sunday.
dayton247now.com
Dayton woman charged with federal crimes related to stealing identities of local women
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Federal authorities arrested a woman in Dayton on Tuesday afternoon, on suspicion that she had stolen the identities of a number of young women in the area and used those identities to commit various sorts of fraud. 29-year-old Tiffany Lewis appeared in U.S. District Court in...
Terre Haute man arrested following rape investigation
One man was arrested Monday after being accused of rape and sexual battery.
Silver Alert canceled for missing 19-year-old from central Indiana
CARMEL, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a 19-year-old woman who was missing from central Indiana. The Carmel Police Department was investigating the disappearance of Chloe Bass, who was last seen Sunday, Sept. 11 at 5 p.m. At the time the alert was issued, Indiana...
Comments / 0