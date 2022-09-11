ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darke County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

Multiple semitrucks crash on I-465 ramp overnight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple semitrucks were involved in a crash early Wednesday morning on Interstate 465 on the city’s south side, according to police. Just after 2 a.m., several trucks were involved in an accident on the Harding Street ramp to westbound I-465. Police at the scene did...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Rockville man rolls mustang, taken to hospital

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Rockville man was taken to a hospital in Clinton after a rollover crash in Parke County Tuesday. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred at approximately 3:04 p.m. on US 41 north of Lyford near the intersection with County Road 610 S. The Sheriff said that […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

3 people sent to the hospital after crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Greene County on Sunday. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on State Road 59 at County Road 200 South. The Sheriff’s Office said a driver of one vehicle was traveling southbound when they lost control of […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WAND TV

Coroner identifies person killed in Vermilion County crash

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a crash Monday morning in Vermilion County. According to the Vermilion County Coroner, Madison R. Baker, 21 of Georgetown was pronounced dead as the result of a two-vehicle crash on State Route 1 at 980 North Rd., in Westville. Troopers...
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
County
Darke County, OH
Darke County, OH
Accidents
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Beavercreek, OH
Darke County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Marshall, IN
WTWO/WAWV

One flown to hospital after Parke Co. motorcycle wreck

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Olney, Illinois man was flown to Indianapolis following a motorcycle crash in Parke County Indiana. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred on September 10 on US 41 near the intersection with County Road 350 west. Cole said that the motorcycle failed to negotiate a left […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WCIA

State Police: Route 1 reopen after deadly crash

Update at 5:11 p.m. on 9/12/2022 The Vermilion County Coroner has identified the victim of Monday’s crash on Route 1. Coroner Jane McFadden said the victim’s name is Madison R. Baker. She was 21 years old and lived in Georgetown. The Illinois State Police and McFadden’s office are continuing to investigate the crash and her […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Myers
WLFI.com

Three teens injured in Romney vehicle rollover, not life threatening

ROMNEY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith confirmed the single vehicle rollover crash in Romney on Saturday included one 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds, all from Lafayette. He said their injuries are non-life threatening. After their vehicle rolled over near the intersection of 400 West and 1200 South...
ROMNEY, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Route 1 Crash Claims Life of 21-Year-Old Georgetown Woman

The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the victim in Monday’s late morning crash, at State Route 1 and 980 North Road in Westville, which closed Route 1 for much of the day. The victim has been identified as Madison R. Baker. This accident is...
WESTVILLE, IL
WISH-TV

Coroner identifies two men killed at Plainfield hotel shooting

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The two men who were shot and killed Saturday at a Plainfield hotel have been identified, according to the Hendricks County Coroner. At 9:35 p.m. Saturday the Plainfield Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the White House Suites hotel in the 2600 block of East Main Street. That’s 2.5 miles west of Ronald Reagan Parkway.
PLAINFIELD, IN
Fox 59

Angela Answers: Putnam County dogs saved from deplorable conditions

32 German shepherds and one rottweiler were rescued from deplorable conditions in Putnam County. Three of the dogs in the worst shape are still trying to be saved. The other dogs were all taken to a German shepherd and Siberian husky rescue for foster care until the criminal investigation is over. Joanie Zupan with the Indiana GSD Rescue joined Angela in the studio to update us on the dogs condition and what they need right now. For more information on donating, click here.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#Accident#Chevy#Harley Davidson#Miami Valley Hospital
WLFI.com

Driver ejected from vehicle in Romney rollover

ROMNEY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith has confirmed a juvenile male driver was ejected from a vehicle in Saturday night's single-vehicle rollover at 11943 S 400 W in Romney. Goldsmith also confirmed the driver suffered broken bones. Two juvenile female passengers complained of pain to authorities...
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Route 1 Now Opened Past Clingan Lane after Fatal Accident Earlier Monday

Southbound traffic on Illinois Route One is expected to be detoured either east or west on Clingan Lane (between Westville and Georgetown) for the next several hours. There is no posted detour. Northbound traffic is also being director off Route One without a detour. An accident shortly before Noon at Route 1 and 980 North Road has caused one fatality. As of 1 PM, the State Police Accident Recreation Team was still on its way from Springfield.
WESTVILLE, IL
FOX59

Witness describes discovery of key evidence in case of missing baby Amiah

INDIANAPOLIS — In the days after Amber Robertson’s daughter disappeared in March of 2019, she was criticized on social media for sharing photographs of herself relaxing poolside at a westside Indianapolis hotel while volunteers and police searched for baby Amiah. At the time, the media was provided a photograph, taken beneath a yellow table umbrella […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

VIDEO: Fire destroys Lebanon residence, displaces family

LEBANON — Saturday around 3:20 p.m., the Lebanon Fire Department was dispatched to the 1300 block of Citation Circle East on report of a house fire. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they were met with heavy fire conditions in the front of the house and throughout the attic space.
LEBANON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents

Comments / 0

Community Policy