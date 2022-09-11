Read full article on original website
Forget Mexican Pizza, Taco Bell Menu Adds an Actual Pizza
Taco Bell has a fairly brilliant business model. Most of its menu items are variants of other things that it sells. You can get a taco, a burrito, nachos, a chalupa, and who knows what else that all essentially use the same ingredients but wrap them in a different delivery device.
Costco Sells Chicken Nuggets That Taste Exactly Like Chick-fil-A’s
Chick-fil-A’s nuggets are ridiculously popular. Each one is golden, crispy and loaded with flavor! But to keep our diets well-balanced, we try to limit our trips to the drive-thru. Even though we’ve gotten our hands on a solid recipe for copycat Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets, part of the draw of fast food is that it’s, well, fast.

Frito-Lay is bringing back one of its classic flavors for fall
Summer might be winding down, but Frito-Lay is bringing back one of its most popular flavors to help keep the essence of barbecue season alive. Fritos Bar-B-Q, a fan favorite that was initially discontinued in 2018, is back for good starting Sept. 19 at major retailers nationwide. Snack lovers apparently...

Krispy Kreme faces hefty fine after customer finds piece of metal inside doughnut
Food safety guidelines are very important to uphold, particularly when it comes to big food manufacturers whose foods are consumed by a huge number of people. Food safety and contamination risks have been brought to the fore once again with the recent case against Krispy Kreme. As reported by Leicestershire...
Krispy Kreme Is Selling Special Doughnuts For Dogs For A Very Limited Time
Krispy Kreme is serving doughnuts for dogs for a very special occasion. The chain will start serving these treats on Aug. 26 in celebration of National Dog Day!. Krispy Kreme’s Doggie Doughnuts are doughnut-shaped biscuits handmade by Huds and Toke, an Australia-based company that makes artisan-baked pet treats. The biscuit flavors are inspired by Krispy Kreme doughnut flavors, but made with all-natural ingredients, like carob, a pup-friendly substitute for chocolate.
I tried Taco Bell's Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito, and it's my new favorite menu item
Taco Bell's new Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito comes packed with four different types of cheeses — including a nacho cheese sauce.

Trader Joe's Just Released a Copycat Taco Bell Mexican Pizza — Here's Our Take
Trader Joe's has an uncanny ability to create the products we really want before we even know we want them. So, in the absence of Mexican Pizza from the Taco Bell menu, they gifted us the solution we needed. Thanks to Trader Joe's, we can now enjoy the favorite flavors of the beloved Mexican Pizza easy from the freezer, in our very own kitchens — for even less than you'd pay in the drive-thru.
IHOP Just Brought Back A Popular Special Dedicated To Milkshakes
When you think of IHOP, and let's be honest here, is a delicious milkshake the first menu item that comes to mind? We didn't think so. The fast casual breakfast spot is more thought of for its famous pancakes that its been serving since 1958, along with some other popular dishes. As far as dining spots go, YouGovAmerica reports that for the second quarter of 2022, IHOP comes in at number 12 out of 272 for being a favored U.S. eatery. That's pretty impressive, and we're thinking pancakes may have a little something to do with that.
Chipotle has a new meat menu item – it’s the best thing I’ve ever had but not for spice lovers
CHIPOTLE'S newest menu item introduces a new flavor that pairs incredibly with all your usual favorites. The restaurant is now offering garlic guajillo steak. Today Chipotle introduced the new option across the US, Canada, and even the world of the online game Roblox. The steak is finished with fresh lime...
McDonald's Menu Adds a New Item; Taco Bell Brings Back a Classic
Taco Bell has made keeping its customers on their toes part of its game plan. The Yum! Brands (YUM) company regularly rotates items on and off its menu, adds new limited-time offers, and brings back favorites. Sometimes, the chain even has super-limited-time offers like its one-week chicken-wing promotion late in 2021.
Shake Shack- Buy 1, Get 1 FREE ShackBurger!
It’s no secret that Shake Shack is one of my favorite fast casual restaurants out there. Besides their delicious namesake item, people primarily head over to Shacks to grab one of their delicious burgers. For the next five days, Shake Shack has a tasty deal for you. When you...

Hot Ones & Shake Shack Are Bringing the Heat
Hot Ones™ and Shake Shack are teaming up to bring serious heat to one of the most famous fast casual spots in the country. The limited-time items will be available at Shake Shack locations nationwide on Friday, September 16th, but fans looking to test their taste buds sooner can get exclusive early access starting Tuesday, September 13th using the Shack App.

Krispy Kreme Releases Churro-Themed Collection of Doughnuts
Who doesn't love churros? Never met a person. Show me one that does and I'll show you a human that does not enjoy the finest things in life. Krispy Kreme feels the same way, which is why they created a whole collection based on churros. Introducing the new ChurrDough Collection,...
I tried Wingstop's new chicken sandwich, and it brings one key thing to the table that competitors somehow haven't yet
Wingstop's chicken sandwich may not have the satisfying crunch or thick cut of competitors' chicken sandwiches, but it's superior in one area.

Who’s got the meats and who’s got the sweets? Fast food chains roll out new menu items.
Would you believe there’s a new “golden age” of fast food? Among the Top 10 chains, more than 1,000 units have popped up in the last year or so, all reflecting the double-digit sales consumers are ringing up. Trying to please all those fast food lovers showing...
Burger King Menu Adds a New Take on Chicken
In the 1980s fast-food innovation exploded. McDonald's (MCD) had perhaps the biggest invention when in 1983 it added Chicken McNuggets to its menu. That change was revolutionary because while many local pizza places and sandwich shops had chicken fingers on their menus, the nugget was not really a thing yet, at least on restaurant menus.

Milk Bar Introduces Frozen "Batter Bites"
Chef Christina Tosi‘s Milk Bar is now introducing its fourth product line with “Batter Bites,” building on the joy of sneaking a taste of the batter. The celebrated dessert company has put together a bite-size snackable frozen treat that follows the release of its soft-baked cookies, signature cake truffle-inspired Truffle Crumb Cakes, and pints of ice cream.
Mexican Pizza Lovers Rejoice! Looks Like The Taco Bell Favorite Is Coming Back To Menus Permanently
Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is practically a fast food cult classic—which is why it’s not entirely surprising that this menu item sold out within days when it made its short-lived return to the restaurant’s menu back in May. That was the first time it graced the mouths of Taco Bell patrons in two years, and fans were so excited about it that they ran Taco Bell dry of the ingredients. In fact, what was meant to be a six-month supply was reportedly gone in under a month.
