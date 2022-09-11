When you think of IHOP, and let's be honest here, is a delicious milkshake the first menu item that comes to mind? We didn't think so. The fast casual breakfast spot is more thought of for its famous pancakes that its been serving since 1958, along with some other popular dishes. As far as dining spots go, YouGovAmerica reports that for the second quarter of 2022, IHOP comes in at number 12 out of 272 for being a favored U.S. eatery. That's pretty impressive, and we're thinking pancakes may have a little something to do with that.

