NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Wildlife Centers Help Animals Recover After Brutal Heat Wave
Last week's extreme heat wave didn't just take a toll on humans. Wildlife centers across the Bay Area have been seeing a flood of furry and feathered patients pouring in. The Wildlife Center of Silicon Valley was packed Tuesday night with 200 baby squirrels. The intense heat left the little critters trying to wiggle out of their nests to cool down.
Benchlands relocation of homeless commenced Monday
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The city of Santa Cruz has started letting people living in the Benchlands know that they need to start packing up. Currently, the first section of the tents has been torn down and is starting to get cleaned up. People looked on as the first section of the Benchlands camp started The post Benchlands relocation of homeless commenced Monday appeared first on KION546.
Santa Cruz officials begin closing homeless encampment by San Lorenzo River
While there are an estimated 225 people living in the camp at the moment, people are being asked to move out in phases, according to the latest update on the city’s website last week.
KSBW.com
Benchland campers wait until last minute to begin frantic move-out
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — It was move-out day for some campers living in the Benchlands at San Lorenzo Park in Santa Cruz. Some of whom have lived there for two-and-a-half years. They had until noon on Tuesday to move into shelter spaces provided by the city. The city began...
sanjoseinside.com
Owner of Foster Care Business Admits She Pocketed Money Meant for Children
The CEO of a San Jose company that ran foster care homes pleaded guilty this week to wire fraud and failure to pay employment taxes, the Department of Justice announced. Annie Corbett, 55, formerly of Redwood City, was charged in October 2020 with wire fraud in connection with Corbett Group Homes, Inc., a company that provided foster care for children and adolescents in group homes.
Take a peek at Veterans Village: It's an answer to homelessness, but needs more money
Veterans Village in Ben Lomond offers cabins, scenic views and services to six homeless veterans and could be a model for how to handle homelessness in our community and nation. The only problem? Money. It has millions, but needs more. In this Lookout video, Keith Collins, a veteran homeless advocate and the director of operations and programming at Veterans Village, and two veterans who live there explain why Veterans Village matters, needs to grow and deserves support.
KSBW.com
‘People don’t want to work here,’ San Benito County Behavioral Health Department faces staffing problems
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The San Benito County Board of Supervisors heard from the Behavioral Health Department regarding its recruitment efforts Tuesday, amid allegations of a toxic work environment and a civil grand jury report citing a staffing shortage. “We don't have the clinical team in place to support the...
lookout.co
‘We’re kind of a big family’: Inside the Aptos farmers market, Santa Cruz County’s first and biggest
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. In 1992, when a young Catherine Barr applied for a job as a market manager for a small but growing farmers market in Aptos, she had never been to a farmers market before.
KTVU FOX 2
California hiker found dead days after setting out to get help for heat-stricken girlfriend
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A 29-year-old hiker was found dead near the California coast, after he went out to seek help for his girlfriend who was suffering from heat exhaustion last week. : Three hikers hit and trapped by falling tree in Santa Clara County. Tim Sgrignoli of Ventura went...
KTVU FOX 2
Three hikers hit and trapped by falling tree in Santa Clara County
Parks officials in Santa Clara County say three people were injured when a tree fell on Monday morning in Almaden Quicksilver Park. Officials told KTVU a 50-60 foot Oak tree fell onto the hikers as they were walking along the Mine Hill trail and trapped them. "The side of the...
KSBW.com
39-year-old cold case solved in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday that a cold case homicide had been solved. Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond, was found dead in the San Lorenzo River in Ben Lomond on March 29, 1983. Smith was the owner of the Buffalo Galls restaurant in town.
Bike, skip, or scooter down to the 8th annual Open Streets event on West Cliff Drive
Open Streets Santa Cruz returns to West Cliff Drive on Sunday, October 16th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., creating a pop-up street park along Santa Cruz’s iconic coastline. Now in its eight year, this family-friendly and community-driven event will close off car traffic to two miles of West Cliff Drive, from Lighthouse Point to Natural Bridges State Park, so that people can walk, bicycle, roll, play, and dance in the street with no cars.
Video: Mountain lion spotted near downtown San Mateo
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – A mountain lion was spotted near downtown San Mateo early Tuesday via a security camera, according to a Facebook post from the San Mateo Police Department. “Around 12:15am early this morning, a mountain lion was captured on a security camera in the Arroyo Ct. area of our city,” the post […]
'This is gonna mess me up': Bobby Gray knows better than most how trauma can manifest years later
When traumatic events don't receive some level of post-processing, they linger there until the day they don't. For the Felton Fire chief who had lost his father, slain sheriff's officer Michael Gray, back in 1983, the events of June 6, 2020, brought Bobby Gray "full circle." As Steven Carrillo carried out the cop-killing rampage that left Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller dead and Alex Spencer severely injured, it became a catalyst for catharsis, pain and healing.
New water rules in effect for Santa Clara County
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — As Santa Clara County endures a third year of drought, the Valley Water Board of Directors unanimously voted to strengthen existing rules over outdoor watering. On Tuesday, the Board of Directors banned watering decorative lawns on commercial, industrial and institutional properties. Valley Water also streamlined its coordination with water retailers […]
sanjoseinside.com
Vaccination Mandate Lifted for Workers in County Health Care Facilities, Homeless Shelters, Prisons
Workers at Santa Clara County health care and long-term care facilities, homeless shelters and prisons will no longer be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Santa Clara County Health Officer and Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody on Monday rescinded the vaccination mandate for workers in these settings. Under state public health rules, masks are still required in high-risk settings.
KSBW.com
Heavy law enforcement presence reported at Target shopping center in Gilroy
GILROY, Calif. — A large police presence was seen at the Gilroy Crossing shopping center in Gilroy, Tuesday afternoon. According to witnesses, police have swarmed the shopping center. The Target store in the shopping center has been placed on lockdown, with shoppers locked inside. According to the California Highway...
climaterwc.com
Trust established for daughters of brutally murdered San Carlos mother
In the wake of the brutal murder of San Carlos mother of two, Karina Castro, 27, last Thursday, the Community Foundation of San Carlos is partnering with the City of San Carlos to hold in trust donations for the future benefit of her two young children. The trust is called the September 8, 2022 Children’s Fund.
Ben Lomond restaurant owner murder solved 39 years later, suspect kills himself
BEN LOMOND, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said using DNA evidence, they solved the murder of a woman found in the San Lorenzo River in 1983. Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond, was found murdered on March 29, 1983, according to deputies. She had last been seen leaving Henflings Bar on The post Ben Lomond restaurant owner murder solved 39 years later, suspect kills himself appeared first on KION546.
Mapping out your visit: How to navigate the Santa Cruz County Fair
Looking to plan your visit to this year’s Santa Cruz County Fair? Get caught up on all the wonderful amenities we have to offer to ensure a smooth and fun-filled day that’s sure to please the entire family. Did somebody say, “Valet?” We sure did: if you want...
