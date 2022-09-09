One hundred and fifty years ago, famed Bay Area architect Julia Morgan was born in 1872. America’s first independent, licensed woman architect, Morgan left a significant legacy in Marin County, including several buildings that are still serving the purposes she designed them for over a century ago. Her most famous project, the spectacular Hearst Castle built for William Randolph Hearst, draws more than 750,000 visitors each year (it recently re-opened after a two-year closure), who marvel at the property’s grand rooms and iconic Neptune and Roman pools. Morgan has left not only a tangible legacy in Marin County and beyond, but has also influenced the work of many present-day architects.

