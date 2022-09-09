Read full article on original website
Julia Morgan’s Legacy in Marin County: How Her Ground-Breaking and Environmentally Sensitive Approach to Design Still Inspires Architects Today
One hundred and fifty years ago, famed Bay Area architect Julia Morgan was born in 1872. America’s first independent, licensed woman architect, Morgan left a significant legacy in Marin County, including several buildings that are still serving the purposes she designed them for over a century ago. Her most famous project, the spectacular Hearst Castle built for William Randolph Hearst, draws more than 750,000 visitors each year (it recently re-opened after a two-year closure), who marvel at the property’s grand rooms and iconic Neptune and Roman pools. Morgan has left not only a tangible legacy in Marin County and beyond, but has also influenced the work of many present-day architects.
San Jose’s housing crisis is the worst of any major U.S. city due to its limited supply of homes. That’s according to a recent study from Angi which says the San Jose metro area, which includes San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara is faring worse than other major metro cities like Washington D.C., San Francisco and Boston in terms of housing supply. The study employed several factors, including listing rates for new housing on the market, amount of residents moving in and out of the metro area and changes in housing prices.
