Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
famuathletics.com
Rattlers’ Winning Streak Concludes in Jaguar Invitational
MOBILE, Ala. | The Florida A&M volleyball team saw its three-match winning spell come to an end in a 3-0 loss to Ole Miss Thursday (Sept. 15). Dominique Washington paced the Rattlers' offense with 11 kills, while Brooke Lynn Watts added eight. They continue their appearance in the Jaguar Invitational...
famuathletics.com
Rattlers Sweep SWAC Honors After Weekend Sweep
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | Florida A&M volleyball picked up their second straight sweep after the team swept their weekend tournament in North Carolina and swept SWAC honors as Dominique Washington is named Offensive Player of the Week, Brooke Hudson is named Defensive Player of the Week, Aja Jones is named Newcomer of the Week, and Irem Ucar is named Setter of the Week.
famuathletics.com
Florida A&M Tennis Headed to Georgia for HBCU National Tournament
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. | Florida A&M tennis travels up to Georgia to compete in the HBCU National Tournament. The Rattlers look to bring another championship back to Tallahassee after winning in 2019. The Rattlers have many new faces as they have four newcomers: Rebekkah Gaines, Reagan Harris, Sara Rakim, and...
famuathletics.com
Florida A&M to Play Kentucky in 2022 Unity Series
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Florida A&M will travel to Lexington, Kentucky, for a game against the Wildcats on December 21, 2022, as part of the Unity Series. The Unity Series is a five-year partnership with the Southwestern Athletic Conference to play an annual game between Kentucky and one of the SWAC member institutions inside Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jarvis Brownlee comments on upcoming matchup with Florida State
The former Seminole turned Cardinal has been looking forward to Friday night.
wuft.org
Dixie, Lafayette and Suwannee counties were redistricted in Florida Senate map. Here are the candidates running for the new seat
TALLAHASSEE — Stakes are high in a North Florida contest between a scion of a prominent Democratic political family and a former football star who is a “huge fan” of Gov. Ron DeSantis, in one of the state Senate’s most closely watched races this year. Incumbent...
clayconews.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces the Activation of National Guard Soldiers in Tallahassee, Florida
TALLAHASSEE, FL - Taryn Fenske, Director of Communications for the Office of Florida Governor Ron Desantis is reporting the following concerning the the Governor's Executive Order to activate the Florida National Guard in Tallahassee. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-213 activating the Florida National Guard to assist the...
WCTV
Update: Tallahassee firefighter identified in fatal crash Saturday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department confirmed, 34-year-old Captain Brenden Rudy, died in the Saturday night crash. Eyewitness News will continue to provide updates on this developing story. A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday night after his pickup truck collided with a tree in rural Leon County, according...
RELATED PEOPLE
WCTV
Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-10 in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash Saturday just after midnight that left two people dead. According to FHP, troopers received a call about a wrong way driver around 12:05 a.m. on I-10 near Thomasville Road on mile marker 205 westbound. Upon FHP’s arrival,...
Tallahassee Fire Captain killed in off-duty accident
The Tallahassee Fire Department stated that Captain Brenden Rudy was killed in an off-duty accident Saturday night.
One killed in Saturday night crash
A 34-year-old man has died after his truck struck a tree near Owls Hollow Crest, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
ecbpublishing.com
Arrest made in Copeland murder
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) has arrested 17-year-old Lance Nealy Jr. for the Aug. 23, 2022, murder of Essie May Copeland. Nealy has been charged as an adult and is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail. The investigation is still ongoing, and JCSO's detectives ask that anyone with information please call the JCSO at (850) 997-2023 or Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two people dead in multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 10 in Leon County
A deadly multi-vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 10 in Leon County early Sunday.
WCTV
Wakulla and Drug Task force make arrest for dealing Fentanyl
CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Crawfordville residents on Wednesday for. The suspects were taken into custody after deputies executed a search warrant at 799 Rehwinkel Road as part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking called “Operation Death Dealer.”. Investigators say they...
wfxl.com
Police: 2 wanted for alleged shoplifting at Albany Walmart
Albany police need help from the community to identify two people they say are wanted for shoplifting. Police say the two were caught on surveillance video at the Walmart in Albany, located at 262 Cordele Road. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the two suspects, contact the...
wfxl.com
Albany police to give update in West Residence homicide
The Albany Police Department held a press conference Thursday morning to provide an update on the investigation into the death of 45-year-old Shannon Hammock. Hammock was found deceased in the 400 block of West Residence Avenue on August 13 around a.m. The Criminal Investigations Bureau, with the Albany Police Department,...
Comments / 0