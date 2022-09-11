ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fordauthority.com

Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival

Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
CarBuzz.com

GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500

Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
MotorAuthority

2023 Chrysler 300C brings back big V-8 power before production ends

An iconic nameplate has returned to the Chrysler lineup once again. On Tuesday, the 2023 Chrysler 300C broke cover with a large V-8, special badging, and limited availability of only 2,200 units. Each will cost $55,000 and be among the last 300 models. The automaker confirmed production of the 300 will end after the 2023 model year, and reservations for the 300C are now being taken with deliveries set to begin in the spring.
Motor1.com

Ram 1500 EcoDiesel Production Ends In January 2023

The Ram 1500 will no longer be available with the EcoDiesel engine as of January 2023. The company announces that this is the last call for anyone who wants one. The order books close in November. The EcoDisel available in the 2023 Ram 1500 is a 3.0-liter V6 that makes...
Top Speed

Endless Juice: The Mokwheel Basalt E-Bike Is A Power Bank On Two Wheels

Electric bikes are a popular means of commuting, thanks to their simple nature and pocket-friendly price tag. The popularity, however, comes at the cost of cut-throat competition and this has led bikemakers to push the envelope of E-bikes. Canadian brand Mokwheel excels in such situations and that’s the reason it...
electrek.co

Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing

Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Ram 1500 TRX Yearlong Review: Five Miles Per Gallon. You Heard Me.

Our 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is not a fuel-efficient vehicle. There are many wonderful things about Stellantis' monster truck, but fuel economy ain't one of them. This is not news. When we made the Ram TRX the 2021 MotorTrend Truck of the Year, efficiency was the only one of our six key criteria it didn't master, and it was also the only part of the vehicle that gave anyone on staff any pause. Looking at the Monroney, the TRX is rated by the EPA at 10/14/12 mpg city/highway/combined.
Autoblog

Car brands with the highest customer satisfaction ratings in 2022

The numbers are in, and the news isn't all good. Overall customer satisfaction with cars fell by 1.3% from 2021 to 2022, according to a study conducted by the American Customer Satisfaction Index. Many luxury carmakers gained points, while some mainstream brands fell behind. After interviewing 4,708 customers chosen at...
