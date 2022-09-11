Read full article on original website
BBC
Marc Marquez: Six-time world champion returning at Aragon MotoGP after surgery
Six-time world champion Marc Marquez will return at this weekend's Aragon MotoGP after three and a half months out following surgery on his right arm. The 29-year-old has had surgery four times after breaking his arm in a crash at the Spanish GP in July 2020. "After numerous check-ups and...
Norway’s Klaebo, 7x Olympic medalist, XC skier, trains in Park City
MIDWAY, Utah — Where’s Klaebo felt like “Where’s Waldo” this week in Park City. Johannes Klaebo, 26, is Team Norway’s reining five-time gold medal-winning Cross Country ski racer. Local athletes, […]
