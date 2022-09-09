ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Jason Kidd Has No Hard Feelings Towards Jalen Brunson After Mavericks' Departure: "I'm Happy He Got Paid"

The Dallas Mavericks took one of the biggest hits of the summer when they lost their second-best player, Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks. The Mavs didn't get anything in return for developing Brunson from a second-round pick into a $100 million player, something analysts consider to be a massive blow to the ream after they made the Western Conference Finals last season.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
University Park, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
University Park, TX
City
Star, TX
The Spun

Dwyane Wade Reportedly Makes Decision On Future With TNT

NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade will not return as an analyst for TNT this coming season, per sports media insider Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Wade has spent three years covering NBA action for the network. TNT made an offer to retain him as part of the crew, but the former shooting guard declined in order to pursue other business ventures.
NBA
NBC Sports

What Warriors fans can expect from Steph in 2022-23 season

In the last year, Steph Curry has become the NBA's all-time leading 3-point shooter, along with being named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, winning All-Star Game MVP, Western Conference finals MVP, Finals MVP and his fourth championship with the Warriors. And that was all before an offseason where he...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy