Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Jason Kidd Has No Hard Feelings Towards Jalen Brunson After Mavericks' Departure: "I'm Happy He Got Paid"
The Dallas Mavericks took one of the biggest hits of the summer when they lost their second-best player, Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks. The Mavs didn't get anything in return for developing Brunson from a second-round pick into a $100 million player, something analysts consider to be a massive blow to the ream after they made the Western Conference Finals last season.
Dallas Mavs in NBA In-Season Tournament? Mark Owner Reveals Opinion
The NBA could add an in-season tournament as early as during the 2023-24 season. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban shared his thoughts.
Yardbarker
JaVale McGee Has Played With Many Superstars In His NBA Career: "LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Dirk Nowitzki, Chris Paul..."
For much of the first half of his NBA career, JaVale McGee was somewhat of a laughing stock. He was a very raw big man who endured his fair share of struggles on the court, and as he made boneheaded plays, he became a fixture on Shaqtin' A Fool, which only added more credence to the idea that he was just a bad player.
Kobe Bryant's top 100 games: No. 60
In the spring of 2010, the Los Angeles Lakers pulled themselves together and started to make a run toward what they hoped would be a rematch of the 2008 NBA Finals with the Boston Celtics. But first, they had to defeat another rival in the Western Conference finals: the Phoenix...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dwyane Wade Reportedly Makes Decision On Future With TNT
NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade will not return as an analyst for TNT this coming season, per sports media insider Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Wade has spent three years covering NBA action for the network. TNT made an offer to retain him as part of the crew, but the former shooting guard declined in order to pursue other business ventures.
Report: Dwyane Wade to Leave TNT After Three Years
Wade was on the network’s Tuesday night show featuring host Adam Lefkoe, Shaquille O’Neal and WNBA standout Candace Parker.
NBC Sports
What Warriors fans can expect from Steph in 2022-23 season
In the last year, Steph Curry has become the NBA's all-time leading 3-point shooter, along with being named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, winning All-Star Game MVP, Western Conference finals MVP, Finals MVP and his fourth championship with the Warriors. And that was all before an offseason where he...
Comments / 0