More than 2,000 Oregon homes evacuated as the Cedar Creek fire quadruples in size

Study finds Georgia electric car charging network is on track to support growth
LISTEN: A study analyzed charging needs across the Unites States based on projected electric vehicle sales. GPB’s Amanda Andrews reports on how things are looking for Georgia. —— A nationwide analysis from the Fuels Institute analyzed how many electric car charging stations states are likely to need by 2030...
Carnivorous plant’s grisly last meal found during Georgia elementary class dissection
One of Georgia’s notorious meat-eating plants surprised a group of elementary school students by revealing its last meal — a lizard — was still in the process of being digested. The discovery was made as a regretful state biologist was dissecting a carnivorous pitcher plant. “During a...
GPB morning headlines for September 13, 2022
Infectious disease experts with Emory University say Georgia is currently leading the nation in COVID-19 infections. But a booster shot, approved by the FDA last week, should help. State lawmakers are considering boosting Georgia's music industry tax credits. Tagged as:. GPB morning headlines for September 14, 2022. The Georgia Department...
Anti-abortion groups are getting more calls for help with unplanned pregnancies
HOUSTON — On a summer day in a quiet neighborhood outside Houston, Pam Whitehead is sitting at the kitchen table of a split-level home, taking calls from women who are pregnant and need help. "We were preparing for this in advance," Whitehead says. "We knew this was coming, we...
At Alex Jones trial, an FBI agent breaks down as he describes the scene at Sandy Hook
WATERBURY, Conn. — An FBI agent struggled to control his emotions Tuesday as he described on the witness stand seeing bodies inside Sandy Hook elementary school — a scene that the conspiracy theorist Alex Jones later claimed was staged by actors. FBI agent William Aldenberg was the first...
Senate study committee considers how to beef up Georgia’s cybersecurity
ATLANTA — A committee of state senators met on the Georgia Tech campus Tuesday to learn how the state can boost its cybersecurity. Industry and academic experts described how cyberthreats have evolved over the past decades to the committee chaired by Sen. Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas. “It’s our belief we...
Georgia leads the nation with most COVID-19 cases as variant-specific booster becomes available
LISTEN: Infectious disease experts with Emory University say Georgia is currently leading the nation in COVID-19 infections. But a new booster shot, recently authorized by the FDA, should help. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports. Over the past two weeks, COVID-19 cases in Georgia increased by 40%, infectious disease experts say.
Political Rewind: Health care top campaign issue; 9/11 tributes; Pine Lake decriminalizes abortion
Alan Abramowitz, @AlanIAbramowitz, professor emeritus of political science, Emory University. Audrey Haynes, professor of political science, University of Georgia. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter and columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Tammy Greer, professor of political science, Clark Atlanta University. The breakdown:. 1. As the Atlanta Medical Center closes its doors, health...
Tuesday is the final day for primary contests before November. Here's what to watch
The 2022 primary season comes to a close Tuesday. While nominees in other states have hit the campaign trail gearing up for November, voters in Delaware, New Hampshire and Rhode Island will decide on their picks with fewer than two months to go until the general election. Perhaps the most-watched...
After pay raise led Kemp's 2018 bid, he offers new K-12 plan
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday that he wants Georgia to provide grants to school districts to help students catch up on what they might have missed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, expand the number of school counselors, encourage teacher aides to become full-fledged teachers and pass a law requiring school lockdown drills.
How a Texas court decision threatens Affordable Care Act protections
Tom and Mary Jo York are a health-conscious couple, who faithfully go in for annual physicals and periodic colorectal cancer screening tests. Mary Jo, whose mother and aunts had breast cancer, also gets regular mammography tests. The Yorks, who live in New Berlin, Wis., are enrolled in Chorus Community Health...
Karoline Leavitt wins Republican primary in New Hampshire
Former Trump press staffer Karoline Leavitt has won the Republican primary in New Hampshire's first congressional district, according to a race call by The Associated Press. Leavitt, 25, is only the second member of Generation Z to win a House primary and the first Republican. The 2022 midterm season is the first time the eldest Gen Zers are eligible to run for the U.S. House of Representatives, where 25 is the minimum age to serve.
Education spending gets election-year attention as Kemp unveils plan to combat learning loss
If he’s re-elected this November, Gov. Brian Kemp said he’ll push for a state budget with $65 million dedicated to fighting pandemic learning loss, hiring new guidance counselors and recruiting teachers. In a Monday speech outlining his top education priorities for next year’s legislative session, Kemp said he...
Political Rewind: Walker and Warnock will debate; Sen. Graham stuns GOP with federal abortion ban
Greg Bluestein, @bluestein, political reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Maya King, @mayaaking, politics reporter, The New York Times. 1. The debate over debating is over: Herschel Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock have confirmed they will debate together. The two Black men vying for Georgia's Senate seat will face off in Savannah...
Here are the key primary election results from New Hampshire
Voting concludes Tuesday in New Hampshire primary elections, including for governor, Senate and U.S. House seats. Polls must open at 11 a.m. or earlier and cannot close before 7 p.m. ET. See results for Rhode Island, which also holds primary elections on Tuesday. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit...
