ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

'This Week in Texas' centers Texas House and Senate leaders on schools safety and security

By Tom Abrahams via
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HeYVG_0hrHaBxZ00

Education was the focus of the first two installments of ABC13's This Week in Texas. In the fourth episode of the series, we'll hear from the Texas House and Senate leaders on the state's progress in keeping schools safe.

Join Eyewitness News' political reporter Tom Abrahams as we hear from the political insiders about what Texas has done and what it still needs to do to keep children and teachers safe during the school year.

ABC13's investigative reporter Ted Oberg also joins this panel to discuss a recent report to see the lengths that school police departments go to investigate possible threats and prevent violence on school grounds.

RELATED: 'Wow': Lack of school safety audit follow-up leaves lawmaker near speechless

Comments / 2

Related
ABC13 Houston

Public Utility Commission set to release report on power market overhaul

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Those in charge of the power in Texas will release reports Thursday that could pave the way for massive change involving reliability and the prices you'll pay monthly for electricity. Inside this report will be three different proposals, according to our partners at the Houston Chronicle....
TEXAS STATE
ABC13 Houston

Local Kitchens offers best local restaurants under one roof

MILL VALLEY, Calif. -- Can't decide between ordering a sushi burrito or a fried chicken sandwich? Just get both. Local Kitchens allows customers to easily order from multiple local restaurants. The micro food hall houses a collection of popular eateries, so visitors can conveniently mix-and-match their favorite foods for the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
158K+
Followers
17K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy