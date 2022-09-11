ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Yardbarker

Barcelona plotting move to sign Real Madrid star but face competition from Manchester United

Barcelona are plotting a surprise move to sign Real Madrid star Marco Asensio but they will face competition from Manchester United. Asensio was one of the most highly-rated youngsters in Europe at Real Madrid a few years ago. Regular injuries have halted his progress and the Spanish international has struggled to cement a regular place in the Madrid side of late.
CBS Sports

LIVE: Champions League scores, updates as Barcelona and Lewandowski take on Bayern; Liverpool also in action

Matchday 2 of the Champions League is here and we've got you covered with all the latest scores and updates. The day began with Inter Milan rebounding with a victory over Viktoria Plzen behind a goal and an assist from Eden Dzeko. Scoring 10 goals in nine appearances versus Viktoria Plzen, he's no stranger to goals against them. Viktoria Plzen were reduced to ten men following a bad tackle by Pavel Bucha and Inter rolled from there.
BBC

Tuesday's gossip: Ronaldo, Kante, Rashford, Akanji, Marquinhos

Cristiano Ronaldo turned down £211m-a-year in wages to play for an unnamed club in Saudi Arabia, but Manchester United's 37-year-old Portugal striker is now reconsidering the offer. (Athletic via Mirror - subscription required) Harry Kane, 29, is tempted by the idea of playing for Bayern Munich, with contact made...
Yardbarker

Benfica manager Schmidt sends a warning to Juventus

Benfica will attack Juventus when they face them in the Champions League today, the Portuguese side’s manager has warned. Roger Schmidt’s team comes to the Allianz Stadium in search of a second win in as many UCL matches after beating Maccabi Haifa in their opening group game. Juve...
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League bold predictions: Chelsea start slow under Graham Potter, crisis deepens at Juventus

It might have been less than a week since the Champions League began, but already it feels like we are entering a critical period of the competition. By the end of this week a third of the group stages will be concluded. Though it is not impossible for a team to overcome back to back losses to start the competition, it certainly makes for a pressured start to the tournament. As such let's cast our eyes over three teams with plenty to prove after matchday one: Juventus, Liverpool and Chelsea.
Yardbarker

Nigel de Jong gives verdict on Ten Hag’s Manchester United signings

Even though he is ex-City, Nigel de Jong has a close interest in Dutch football and would have followed Erik ten Hag’s career a lot earlier than most of us. Ten Hag won three Eredivisie titles during his time at Ajax. He also reached the Champions League semi-finals in what was one of the biggest triumphs of his managerial career to date, whilst in charge of the Dutch giants.
FOX Sports

Liverpool needs late goal to beat Ajax in Champions League

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool fans held their collective breath and diverted their eyes to the referee. Had Joel Matip's 89th-minute header crossed the line for a goal to seal a crucial win, even at this early stage in the Champions League?. The match official looked at his watch,...
Yardbarker

Watch: Liverpool 2-1 Ajax | Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference

The Reds came into the match under huge pressure and needing the win after losing 4-1 against Serie A leaders Napoli in Italy last week. Klopp's team started the game well and deservedly took the lead in the 17th minute when Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota combined well to release Mohamed Salah on the right who finished superbly.
The US Sun

Chelsea ‘offer PSG chief Luis Campos £135k a week to take over as sporting director and spearhead £261m transfer spree’

CHELSEA offered Paris Saint-Germain football advisor Luis Campos a whopping £7m salary to move to Stamford Bridge and spearhead their next transfer spree. New owner Todd Boehly is continuing to shake things up after sacking Thomas Tuchel and replacing him with Graham Potter as he also wants to hire Campos, 58, as the club's new director of football.
Yardbarker

Predicted XI: Real Madrid to drop Eden Hazard for RB Leipzig test

Real Madrid welcome RB Leipzig to the Santiago Bernabeu in their second group stage game this season, looking to take control of the group with six points from six. Los Blancos come into the game in excellent form, the only side in Europe’s top five leagues with a 100% record so far. Their big questions lie over the absence of Karim Benzema, who is out with a thigh problem.
The Independent

Chelsea vs Salzburg LIVE: Champions League latest score and goal updates as Raheem Sterling nets opener

Chelsea return to Champions League action on Wednesday night and it will be a game of a number of firsts - including, the west London club will hope, a first win of the group stage. That’s due to the surprise defeat at Dinamo Zagreb last time out, which led to Thomas Tuchel’s sacking. Graham Potter is in instead and this will be both his first fixture in charge of the club and also the first game of his career in this competition.This will now be Potter’s only match with his team until October, with both last weekend and this...
The Independent

Billy Gilmour backed to make success of Brighton move despite Graham Potter exit

Steve Clarke noted Billy Gilmour’s peculiar predicament after naming him in the Scotland squad for the Nations League matches against Ukraine and Republic of Ireland.The 21-year-old midfielder moved to Brighton from Chelsea in a deal worth a reported £9million on deadline day before boss Graham Potter moved to Stamford Bridge a week later to replace Thomas Tuchel.At a media conference at Hampden Park, Clarke light-heartedly said: “He’s not very lucky, Billy, is he?” before backing his highly-rated player. “I think Billy was set in his own mind that he wanted to play more football.“He didn’t feel he was going to...
