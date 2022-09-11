Read full article on original website
'Sadio has been telling me not to pass the ball to Lewandowski!': Thomas Muller reveals Mane has been teasing him over reunion with old team-mate ahead of Bayern Munich's Champions League clash with Barcelona
Thomas Muller has revealed that Sadio Mane has told him not to inadvertently pass to former team-mate Robert Lewandowski when the pair meet on Tuesday night. Bayern Munich welcome Barcelona to the Allianz Arena with former striker Lewandowski making a swift return to the club he left just eight weeks ago.
Christian Eriksen Explains The Impact Five Substitutions Could Make At Manchester United
Every Premier League club including Manchester United will be affected by the upcoming midseason World Cup set to take place in Qatar this November.
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte fires warning to Son Heung-min as he insists out-of-form forward is no longer untouchable... just six months after Italian said he would have to be 'crazy' to drop South Korean star from team
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has fired a warning to out-of-form forward Son Heung-min to leave the forward sweating on his place against Sporting on Tuesday night. Son has started in all seven of Spurs' matches so far this season, but is yet to find the back of the net despite the club's unbeaten start to the campaign.
Barcelona plotting move to sign Real Madrid star but face competition from Manchester United
Barcelona are plotting a surprise move to sign Real Madrid star Marco Asensio but they will face competition from Manchester United. Asensio was one of the most highly-rated youngsters in Europe at Real Madrid a few years ago. Regular injuries have halted his progress and the Spanish international has struggled to cement a regular place in the Madrid side of late.
Rio Ferdinand admits Man Utd ‘mishandled’ Zaha as Palace star speaks out on rumours he slept with Moyes’ daughter
RIO FERDINAND claimed Manchester United "mishandled" Wilfried Zaha - and that he himself was partly to blame. Crystal Palace hero Zaha, 29, was Sir Alex Ferguson's final signing for United, costing £10million from the Selhurst Park club in 2013. But he struggled after making his debut under David Moyes...
Gabriel Jesus could miss Brazil’s World Cup after manager Tite axes Arsenal star for strikers Matheus Cunha and Pedro
BRAZIL'S last squad before the World Cup was good news for some Premier League stars - and disappointment for others. Eleven England-based players were called up to face Ghana and Tunisia in this month’s FIFA dates - but it could easily have been 16, or even 17. Douglas Luiz...
Pep Guardiola: Man City boss says managers overrated compared to players and that Erling Haaland can still improve
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes football managers are "overrated" when it comes to their influence on players as he fields more questions on how to cope with Erling Haaland in his team. City's new Norwegian hotshot has 12 goals in seven matches for the Premier League champions but Guardiola...
Barcelona forward Ansu Fati apologises to Cadiz for scoring minutes after a fan in the crowd suffered heart attack before being resuscitated and taken to hospital
Ansu Fati apologised to Cadiz fans for scoring just five minutes after a fan in the crowd suffered a heart attack during Barcelona's 4-0 win on Saturday. There were 81 minutes on the clock and Barcelona led 2-0 when it became apparent there was a problem behind the south goal.
Paul Merson Says Manchester United Made The Wrong Decision Hiring Erik Ten Hag
Ex-Arsenal star Paul Merson has said that Manchester United made the wrong decision hiring Erik Ten Hag and that they should have appointed Chelsea boss Graham Potter.
Man Utd legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer back in management with Kristiansund Under-14s team and reveals he’s rejected offers
MANCHESTER UNITED legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is back in management… with the Under-14s of Norwegian side Kristiansund. That’s after he reportedly turned down several job offers this summer. It’s been almost a year since Solskjaer, 49, was axed as United boss. He swiftly returned to the Norwegian...
Ajax Coach Alfred Schreuder Taking Pointers From Manchester United's Erik Ten Hag Ahead Of Todays Champions League Clash With Liverpool
Liverpool take on Ajax today at Anfield and Coach Alfred Schreuder has indicated that he has taken a page from predecessor Erik Ten Hag and Manchester United's playbook in preparation for the Champions League match.
Manchester United star misses training ahead of Europa League clash
Manchester United have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of their Europa League tie on Thursday. After losing their opening Europa League group stage tie against Real Sociedad, their upcoming game against FC Sheriff could almost be seen as a must-win. Losing your opening two games of the group...
Benfica manager Schmidt sends a warning to Juventus
Benfica will attack Juventus when they face them in the Champions League today, the Portuguese side’s manager has warned. Roger Schmidt’s team comes to the Allianz Stadium in search of a second win in as many UCL matches after beating Maccabi Haifa in their opening group game. Juve...
Erik ten Hag believes Marcus Rashford can make England’s World Cup squad
Erik ten Hag has backed Marcus Rashford to make England’s World Cup squad despite the injured forward being set to miss out on a Nations League international recall.Rashford has started the campaign in promising fashion for United and was expected to be named in Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad on Thursday for the forthcoming games against Italy and Germany.But the 24-year-old is still feeling the effects of an injury picked up in the 3-1 Premier League victory over Arsenal on September 4, when he scored twice to take his season’s tally to three.Having sat out United’s opening Europa League tie,...
UEFA Champions League bold predictions: Chelsea start slow under Graham Potter, crisis deepens at Juventus
It might have been less than a week since the Champions League began, but already it feels like we are entering a critical period of the competition. By the end of this week a third of the group stages will be concluded. Though it is not impossible for a team to overcome back to back losses to start the competition, it certainly makes for a pressured start to the tournament. As such let's cast our eyes over three teams with plenty to prove after matchday one: Juventus, Liverpool and Chelsea.
Man United's Marcus Rashford suffers injury as Erik ten Hag faces striker crisis
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag faces a potential crisis up front after confirming Marcus Rashford has picked up a "muscle injury." Rashford has been ruled out of Thursday's Europa League clash at FC Sheriff and with Anthony Martial also injured, Cristiano Ronaldo is the only main option in attack.
Marcus Rashford is left out of Man United's Europa League squad for trip to Sheriff Tiraspol after missing training... leaving him a doubt for Gareth Southgate's last England squad before the World Cup
Marcus Rashford has not been included in Manchester United's squad for their Europa League match against Sheriff Tiraspol after missing training today. No reason has been given for Rashford's absence. Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka also didn't train on Wednesday and won't be on the plane to Moldova.
Antony Expressed His Eagerness To Play His First Away Game With Manchester United
The Right-winger is ready to take on Sheriff for the Manchester United UEFA Europa League away fixture and has given his opinion on the match that will take place on Thursday.
Liverpool v Ajax Team News | UEFA Champions League Group A
All the latest team news as Liverpool prepare to take on Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Marcus Rashford not part of Man Utd squad for Sheriff trip
Marcus Rashford’s possible England recall is in doubt after he did not travel with the Manchester United squad for their Europa League clash with Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday.The 24-year-old has started the campaign in promising fashion for United and was expected to be named in Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad for the forthcoming Nations League games against Italy and Germany.But it is understood his inclusion could now be under threat due to an unspecified injury.Rashford will stay at home alongside Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.None of the quartet trained at Carrington on Wednesday morning ahead of the flight to Moldova.Erik ten Hag is otherwise taking a full strength squad, with Cristiano Ronaldo among the travelling party and Luke Shaw returning after injury.United are looking for their first points of their Group E campaign, having lost to Real Sociedad last week. Read More Mourners warned of overnight queues to view Queen’s coffin - live
