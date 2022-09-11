Marcus Rashford’s possible England recall is in doubt after he did not travel with the Manchester United squad for their Europa League clash with Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday.The 24-year-old has started the campaign in promising fashion for United and was expected to be named in Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad for the forthcoming Nations League games against Italy and Germany.But it is understood his inclusion could now be under threat due to an unspecified injury.Rashford will stay at home alongside Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.None of the quartet trained at Carrington on Wednesday morning ahead of the flight to Moldova.Erik ten Hag is otherwise taking a full strength squad, with Cristiano Ronaldo among the travelling party and Luke Shaw returning after injury.United are looking for their first points of their Group E campaign, having lost to Real Sociedad last week. Read More Mourners warned of overnight queues to view Queen’s coffin - live

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 HOURS AGO