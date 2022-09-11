ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Sadio has been telling me not to pass the ball to Lewandowski!': Thomas Muller reveals Mane has been teasing him over reunion with old team-mate ahead of Bayern Munich's Champions League clash with Barcelona

Thomas Muller has revealed that Sadio Mane has told him not to inadvertently pass to former team-mate Robert Lewandowski when the pair meet on Tuesday night. Bayern Munich welcome Barcelona to the Allianz Arena with former striker Lewandowski making a swift return to the club he left just eight weeks ago.
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte fires warning to Son Heung-min as he insists out-of-form forward is no longer untouchable... just six months after Italian said he would have to be 'crazy' to drop South Korean star from team

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has fired a warning to out-of-form forward Son Heung-min to leave the forward sweating on his place against Sporting on Tuesday night. Son has started in all seven of Spurs' matches so far this season, but is yet to find the back of the net despite the club's unbeaten start to the campaign.
Barcelona plotting move to sign Real Madrid star but face competition from Manchester United

Barcelona are plotting a surprise move to sign Real Madrid star Marco Asensio but they will face competition from Manchester United. Asensio was one of the most highly-rated youngsters in Europe at Real Madrid a few years ago. Regular injuries have halted his progress and the Spanish international has struggled to cement a regular place in the Madrid side of late.
Tyrell Malacia
Luke Shaw
Manchester United star misses training ahead of Europa League clash

Manchester United have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of their Europa League tie on Thursday. After losing their opening Europa League group stage tie against Real Sociedad, their upcoming game against FC Sheriff could almost be seen as a must-win. Losing your opening two games of the group...
Benfica manager Schmidt sends a warning to Juventus

Benfica will attack Juventus when they face them in the Champions League today, the Portuguese side’s manager has warned. Roger Schmidt’s team comes to the Allianz Stadium in search of a second win in as many UCL matches after beating Maccabi Haifa in their opening group game. Juve...
Erik ten Hag believes Marcus Rashford can make England’s World Cup squad

Erik ten Hag has backed Marcus Rashford to make England’s World Cup squad despite the injured forward being set to miss out on a Nations League international recall.Rashford has started the campaign in promising fashion for United and was expected to be named in Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad on Thursday for the forthcoming games against Italy and Germany.But the 24-year-old is still feeling the effects of an injury picked up in the 3-1 Premier League victory over Arsenal on September 4, when he scored twice to take his season’s tally to three.Having sat out United’s opening Europa League tie,...
UEFA Champions League bold predictions: Chelsea start slow under Graham Potter, crisis deepens at Juventus

It might have been less than a week since the Champions League began, but already it feels like we are entering a critical period of the competition. By the end of this week a third of the group stages will be concluded. Though it is not impossible for a team to overcome back to back losses to start the competition, it certainly makes for a pressured start to the tournament. As such let's cast our eyes over three teams with plenty to prove after matchday one: Juventus, Liverpool and Chelsea.
Man United's Marcus Rashford suffers injury as Erik ten Hag faces striker crisis

Marcus Rashford is left out of Man United's Europa League squad for trip to Sheriff Tiraspol after missing training... leaving him a doubt for Gareth Southgate's last England squad before the World Cup

Marcus Rashford not part of Man Utd squad for Sheriff trip

Marcus Rashford's possible England recall is in doubt after he did not travel with the Manchester United squad for their Europa League clash with Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday.The 24-year-old has started the campaign in promising fashion for United and was expected to be named in Gareth Southgate's Three Lions squad for the forthcoming Nations League games against Italy and Germany.But it is understood his inclusion could now be under threat due to an unspecified injury.Rashford will stay at home alongside Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.None of the quartet trained at Carrington on Wednesday morning ahead of the flight to Moldova.Erik ten Hag is otherwise taking a full strength squad, with Cristiano Ronaldo among the travelling party and Luke Shaw returning after injury.United are looking for their first points of their Group E campaign, having lost to Real Sociedad last week.
