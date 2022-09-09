Greenfield Police detectives are trying to determine how a man found in a truck at Pet Smart, 2211 Barrett Drive, died and how long he had been there. The man, not identified as of this report, was found in a white 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup at 12:45 Tuesday afternoon. The truck was in the parking lot near the front of the business.

GREENFIELD, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO