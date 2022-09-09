Read full article on original website
Prep Report: Shelbyville soccer secures third-straight shutout victory
Shelbyville extended its win streak to four straight with its third consecutive shutout victory Tuesday at Connersville. Evelyn Kiefer scored her Shelby County-leading 13th and 14th goals of the season to lead the Golden Bears (6-1). Hannah Baker punched in her fourth goal of the season while Lilly Marshall, Ava...
Shelbyville's Homecoming week special following first HHC win since 2018
Shelbyville football hit another stepping stone Friday at McKeand Stadium with a 22-20 victory over New Castle. The Golden Bears secured their first victory over a Hoosier Heritage Conference opponent since Sept. 14, 2018. The win could keep Shelbyville out of the bottom rung in the conference standings – another milestone mark on the road back from anonymity.
Prep Report: Shelbyville's Kenkel, Wright earn top-15 finishes at Whiteland Invitational
Shelbyville’s Beau Kenkel and Hannah Wright scored top-15 finishes Saturday at the Whiteland Invitational. Kenkel (photo, left) finished fifth in the boys cross country race in 18:05, following a pair of Greenwood and Whiteland runners across the finish line. Whiteland captured the team title by three points over Greenwood,...
Prep Report: TC volleyball extends win streak to 11 straight
With a balanced hitting attack, Triton Central volleyball secured its 11th-straight victory Monday at Knightstown, 25-18, 25-15, 25-10. Kaitlin Bramlett finished with a team-high nine kills. Brooklyn Bailey followed with seven and Maddy Brown collected six in the straight-set win over the Panthers (3-9). Hallie Schweitzer had nine digs and...
Joan (Kocher) Hogan, 90, of Shelbyville
Joan (Kocher) Hogan, 90, of Shelbyville, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at Heritage House in Shelbyville. She was born January 17, 1932, in Morristown, the daughter of Dennis and Agnes (Presley) Kocher. On December 31, 1951, she married her husband, Marion J. Hogan, and he preceded her in death on September 13, 1989.
Michael D. "Mike" Weaver, 59, of Waldron
Michael D. "Mike" Weaver, 59, of Waldron, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at Waldron Health Care. Born May 4, 1963 in Shelbyville, he was the son of Gene Weaver and Phylliss (Swinford) Weaver. He married Sandra (Ash) Weaver on October 23, 1993 and she survives. Other survivors include daughter-Lacey...
Elizabeth Angelica Gonzalez Tapia, of Shelbyville
Elizabeth Angelica Gonzalez Tapia, of Shelbyville, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022 at St. Vincent Women’s Hospital. She was born to Pedro Gonzalez-Guzman and Maria Guadalupe Tapia-Valadez and they survive. Elizabeth is also survived by her brother and sister: Genesis, Ruben, Nancy Paola, paternal grandmother, Angelica Guzman, several uncles...
Wanda Elaine Wheeler, 75, of Indianapolis
Wanda Elaine Wheeler, 75, of Indianapolis, passed away, Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis. She was born May 26, 1947, in Shelbyville, the daughter of Lee and Thelma (Crecelius) Adkins. On November 5, 1983, she married Roger Wheeler, and he survives. In addition to Roger, Wanda is...
Local schools awarded Secured School Safety Grants
The Indiana Secured School Safety Board recently approved more than $22.9 million in matching state grants to 425 schools, which is the highest single-year investment in school safety for the largest number of schools ever applied. Grants have been used and can be used to fund the following safety initiatives:
Register now to get Shelby County Post via email
The Shelby County Post is coming to your email. Click on the “Daily Email Signup” link at the top of the Shelby County Post’s homepage -- www.shelbycountypost.com -- and register to get an email Monday through Friday with the latest headlines and links to those stories. The...
City approves purchase price for new street sweeper
The City of Shelbyville will be purchasing a new street sweeper. At Tuesday’s Public Utilities Board meeting at City Hall, the board approved the purchase of a new street sweeper from Brown Equipment Company for $259,102. The city’s current street sweeper is 11 years old. The new street...
Multiple departments respond to equipment fire at Morristown's Integrity Metals
Morristown firefighters and manpower and equipment from other nearby departments responded to Integrity Metals Saturday. Firemen were called to a fire at Integrity Metals, 835 E. Industrial Drive, Morristown, just before 2 p.m. Fires at the site are not an uncommon occurrence with "fluff" that catches fire in the piles of recycled metal on-site.
Greenfield PD investigate deceased man found in parking lot
Greenfield Police detectives are trying to determine how a man found in a truck at Pet Smart, 2211 Barrett Drive, died and how long he had been there. The man, not identified as of this report, was found in a white 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup at 12:45 Tuesday afternoon. The truck was in the parking lot near the front of the business.
