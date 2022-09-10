ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

The Associated Press

Panthers withdraw city, county deal over abandoned facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company wants to revoke a bankruptcy settlement it negotiated with the city and county where its abandoned South Carolina practice facility was supposed to be built because it says the governments are making exorbitant and unreasonable demands. GT Real Estate Holdings had offered $21 million to York County. It suggested giving the proceeds from selling part of its site in Rock Hill so the city would get at least $20 million. But the county and city have filed separate lawsuits and court papers. York County said it is entitled to more than $80 million in part to get back money from a special penny sales tax that was supposed to expand a road but Tepper’s company used for the proposed practice facility. Rock Hill sued for $20 million it spent on the project and has asked the bankruptcy case be heard in South Carolina, where most of the people who lost money are located, instead of Delaware, where GT Real Estate Holdings is incorporated.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Old School Ballers Take It To The Hoop

STATESVILLE, N.C.– The city of Statesville has its very own dream team. The men who make up this basketball team are we what we call old school. Most of them are over the age of 60. Furman Mott started the team after his doctor told him he needed to find a way to get active. Mott learned that he had clogged arteries. The doctor suggested walking, but Furman had another idea, so he hit the court. Since playing with the guys, his health has improved. The team doesn’t have a name, but they meet for games whenever the Bristol Community Center becomes available. If any other local teams are interested in playing against them, contact oleschoolballers@gmail.com.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Bad Bonds: The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV Investigation on the failed Panthers-Rock Hill practice facility and headquarters raises questions about whether the project was doomed from the start. The investigation found the amount of bond money agreed to by Rock Hill was far more public investment than other similar projects and simultaneously sidestepped key oversight steps.
ROCK HILL, SC
lazytrips.com

18 Best Lakes near Charlotte, NC

Charlotte is a bustling city that has you covered whether you are interested in beautiful architecture, fascinating museums or stunning parks. But if you're yearning for more outdoor space, then you're only a short drive away from an impressive choice of some of the most scenic lakes in the Eastern US.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Bessemer City, NC
Salisbury, NC
Charlotte, NC
Mount Pleasant, NC
Charlotte, NC
WFAE

Developer buys up more of Asian Corner Mall

Developer Beauxwright has purchased another part of the Asian Corner Mall at the intersection of Sugar Creek and North Tryon. The developer already owns two parcels at the mall. That’s according to the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter. For more, WFAE's Marshall Terry talks to the Ledger’s Tony Mecia.
CHARLOTTE, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball finally has their full 2022-23 schedule

The Tar Heels’ basketball schedule has been coming out painfully slow. First we confirmed the non-conference schedule, then the tournaments the Tar Heels are in announced their matchups, and the ACC/B1G Challenge — likely later than usual thanks to the Big 10’s new TV deal that starts without ESPN next year — announced their matchups. All that was missing was the little thing that would actually comprise the meat of the schedule: the 20 game ACC schedule.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WBTV

New Deal and No Deal in Panthers-Rock Hill Bankruptcy Case

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has taken a new approach in the bankruptcy case of his real estate company that paves an easy path for contractors but a more difficult road for taxpayers. Tepper’s GT Real Estate filed a new reorganization plan that excludes the original offers for Rock Hill and York County. GT Real Estate claims the city and county have chosen difficult litigation and unreasonable demands instead.
ROCK HILL, SC
Christ
country1037fm.com

Where To Get Free Food On National Cheeseburger Day

Hungry? According to FoodAndWine.com, here’s where you can get some freebies. National Cheeseburger Day is September 18, and to celebrate, major chains across the country are giving away free food. McDonald’s is offering a free cheeseburger through their app with a $1 minimum purchase. Dairy Queen keeps it simple...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

‘CoCoMelon Live!’ making a stop in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles; if you’ve got little ones running around, chances are you are very familiar with CoCoMelon. It started as a Youtube show back in 2005 by a husband and wife and since then it has become very popular. Well, get...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lakeshore hotel vision endorsed by Mooresville board

MOORESVILLE – Lake Norman and its approximately 520 miles of shoreline is the largest man-made lake in the state, and one of North Carolina’s top tourist attractions. But notably missing from all those vast stretches of the lake’s main channel and its seemingly innumerable coves are any true waterfront hotels.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Pleasant conditions continue throughout the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Pleasant conditions to last through the weekend, with warmer temperatures returning next week. Our stretch of sunny and comfortable conditions continues!. We will get off to a cool start across the region Thursday morning. Another sunny day will allow temperatures to rebound back into the mid...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles on affordable housing and rising prices

Bad Bonds: The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start. A WBTV Investigation on the failed Panthers-Rock Hill practice facility and headquarters raises questions about whether the project was doomed from the start. The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus County bridge over Rocky River to be replaced

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $6 million contract to replace the bridge on N.C. 24/27 East over the Rocky River to Mooresville contractor Dane Construction, Inc. The bridge was built in 1923 and rebuilt in 1957. The contractor was allowed to begin...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

Mecklenburg County Woman Wins $200,000 Scratch-off Prize

Celise Redmon of Charlotte took a chance on a $5 ticket and won $200,000 in a new game. Redmon bought her lucky Lincoln ticket from Mountain Island BP on Vinnies Way in Charlotte. She collected her prize at lottery headquarters Monday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,021. The Lincoln game debuted this month as a part of the Cash family of games with six $200,000 prizes. Four $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Marion County declares official county fish

Retired Charlotte fire captain returning home after hunting accident in Kansas. His accident in Kansas left him with a broken pelvis and rib, and a collapsed lung. It has also required extensive surgery.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

New Carolinas Aviation Museum renamed in honor of Captain Sully

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The former Carolinas Aviation Museum announced Tuesday that it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new facility on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The 105,000-square-foot facility will sit adjacent to Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Back in 2019, the museum announced it would close for two years as...
CHARLOTTE, NC

