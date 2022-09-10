Read full article on original website
This North Carolina Farm has One of the Largest Corn Mazes in the CountryTravel MavenHuntersville, NC
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North CarolinaTravel MavenLincolnton, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Panthers withdraw city, county deal over abandoned facility
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company wants to revoke a bankruptcy settlement it negotiated with the city and county where its abandoned South Carolina practice facility was supposed to be built because it says the governments are making exorbitant and unreasonable demands. GT Real Estate Holdings had offered $21 million to York County. It suggested giving the proceeds from selling part of its site in Rock Hill so the city would get at least $20 million. But the county and city have filed separate lawsuits and court papers. York County said it is entitled to more than $80 million in part to get back money from a special penny sales tax that was supposed to expand a road but Tepper’s company used for the proposed practice facility. Rock Hill sued for $20 million it spent on the project and has asked the bankruptcy case be heard in South Carolina, where most of the people who lost money are located, instead of Delaware, where GT Real Estate Holdings is incorporated.
wccbcharlotte.com
Old School Ballers Take It To The Hoop
STATESVILLE, N.C.– The city of Statesville has its very own dream team. The men who make up this basketball team are we what we call old school. Most of them are over the age of 60. Furman Mott started the team after his doctor told him he needed to find a way to get active. Mott learned that he had clogged arteries. The doctor suggested walking, but Furman had another idea, so he hit the court. Since playing with the guys, his health has improved. The team doesn’t have a name, but they meet for games whenever the Bristol Community Center becomes available. If any other local teams are interested in playing against them, contact oleschoolballers@gmail.com.
WBTV
Bad Bonds: The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV Investigation on the failed Panthers-Rock Hill practice facility and headquarters raises questions about whether the project was doomed from the start. The investigation found the amount of bond money agreed to by Rock Hill was far more public investment than other similar projects and simultaneously sidestepped key oversight steps.
lazytrips.com
18 Best Lakes near Charlotte, NC
Charlotte is a bustling city that has you covered whether you are interested in beautiful architecture, fascinating museums or stunning parks. But if you're yearning for more outdoor space, then you're only a short drive away from an impressive choice of some of the most scenic lakes in the Eastern US.
Developer buys up more of Asian Corner Mall
Developer Beauxwright has purchased another part of the Asian Corner Mall at the intersection of Sugar Creek and North Tryon. The developer already owns two parcels at the mall. That’s according to the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter. For more, WFAE's Marshall Terry talks to the Ledger’s Tony Mecia.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball finally has their full 2022-23 schedule
The Tar Heels’ basketball schedule has been coming out painfully slow. First we confirmed the non-conference schedule, then the tournaments the Tar Heels are in announced their matchups, and the ACC/B1G Challenge — likely later than usual thanks to the Big 10’s new TV deal that starts without ESPN next year — announced their matchups. All that was missing was the little thing that would actually comprise the meat of the schedule: the 20 game ACC schedule.
howafrica.com
24-Year Old HBCU Grad Becomes the Youngest Principal Ever at Middle School in Charlotte
Kenneth Gorham, a graduate of North Carolina A&T State University, has been appointed as the principal at Movement Middle School, in Charlotte, North Carolina. At 24 years old, he is the youngest person to ever become the school’s principal. “I’m 24 years old. I actually turned 25 next week,”...
WBTV
New Deal and No Deal in Panthers-Rock Hill Bankruptcy Case
country1037fm.com
Where To Get Free Food On National Cheeseburger Day
Hungry? According to FoodAndWine.com, here’s where you can get some freebies. National Cheeseburger Day is September 18, and to celebrate, major chains across the country are giving away free food. McDonald’s is offering a free cheeseburger through their app with a $1 minimum purchase. Dairy Queen keeps it simple...
WBTV
‘CoCoMelon Live!’ making a stop in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles; if you’ve got little ones running around, chances are you are very familiar with CoCoMelon. It started as a Youtube show back in 2005 by a husband and wife and since then it has become very popular. Well, get...
WBTV
Retired Charlotte fire captain returning home after hunting accident in Kansas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A retired Charlotte Fire Department captain who was hurt in a hunting accident is coming home. Tripp Fincher is set to return to Charlotte later on Thursday. His accident in Kansas left him with a broken pelvis and rib, and a collapsed lung. It has also required extensive surgery.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lakeshore hotel vision endorsed by Mooresville board
MOORESVILLE – Lake Norman and its approximately 520 miles of shoreline is the largest man-made lake in the state, and one of North Carolina’s top tourist attractions. But notably missing from all those vast stretches of the lake’s main channel and its seemingly innumerable coves are any true waterfront hotels.
WBTV
Pleasant conditions continue throughout the weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Pleasant conditions to last through the weekend, with warmer temperatures returning next week. Our stretch of sunny and comfortable conditions continues!. We will get off to a cool start across the region Thursday morning. Another sunny day will allow temperatures to rebound back into the mid...
WBTV
Lobster, gouda and grits: A tasty preview of the Charlotte Brunch Festival
Paint it yourself ceramics offered at Creatif Art Studio in Fort Mill. The studio takes a unique approach to creativity; crafts are created with the help of an iPad. Treadmill trouble: A mother’s battle for special needs coverage in North Carolina. Updated: 17 hours ago. A mother calling for...
WBTV
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles on affordable housing and rising prices
WBTV
Cabarrus County bridge over Rocky River to be replaced
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $6 million contract to replace the bridge on N.C. 24/27 East over the Rocky River to Mooresville contractor Dane Construction, Inc. The bridge was built in 1923 and rebuilt in 1957. The contractor was allowed to begin...
kiss951.com
Mecklenburg County Woman Wins $200,000 Scratch-off Prize
Celise Redmon of Charlotte took a chance on a $5 ticket and won $200,000 in a new game. Redmon bought her lucky Lincoln ticket from Mountain Island BP on Vinnies Way in Charlotte. She collected her prize at lottery headquarters Monday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,021. The Lincoln game debuted this month as a part of the Cash family of games with six $200,000 prizes. Four $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.
WBTV
Marion County declares official county fish
New Carolinas Aviation Museum renamed in honor of Captain Sully
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The former Carolinas Aviation Museum announced Tuesday that it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new facility on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The 105,000-square-foot facility will sit adjacent to Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Back in 2019, the museum announced it would close for two years as...
Bojangles moving corporate headquarters in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The headquarters for Bojangles Restaurant is making a move, but it won’t be going far. Executives and leaders will relocate from its current location on Southern Pine Boulevard to new arrangements just a few blocks away on Forest Point Circle in south Charlotte. In an announcement...
