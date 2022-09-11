ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Texans QB Davis Mills throws touchdown pass to TE O.J. Howard against the Colts

By Mark Lane
 3 days ago
Who would have thought O.J. Howard would have made such an immediate impact?

On a first-and-10 from the Houston Texans’ 16-yard line, quarterback Davis Mills dropped back and found the newly signed tight end for a touchdown pass on the right side. The play was reminiscent to what the Texans had run so well with Mills and the first-team offense in preseason.

The Texans took the lead over the Colts for the first time since 2019.

The score also is a kind of double-double situation for Houston as they will get the ball to start the second half, which would mitigate against whatever the Colts do on the ensuing drive.p>

