ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Alabama Is Reportedly Close To 2 Big Returns

Alabama's wide receivers have looked a little less dominant than normal so far this season. There's a good reason for that, of course, as the Crimson Tide have been missing a couple of top wideouts due to injuries. That's about to change, though. According to Matt Zenitz, the Crimson Tide...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

WATCH: Alabama football featured in SEC Shorts Emergency Room

Give credit where credit is due: this edition is hilarious, even if Alabama is getting some well deserved ribbing. Enjoy, and don’t forget to turn on the closed captions. Alabama is featured because they didn’t win by enough on the road. It’s still good to be king.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Birmingham, AL
Football
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Birmingham, AL
Sports
State
Ohio State
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
Birmingham, AL
College Sports
State
Alabama State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban implies practice issues kept Alabama star out of Texas game

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide went to Texas in Week 2 and narrowly escaped with a 20-19 win over the Longhorns. Many fans and analysts noted that CB Eli Ricks, the star transfer from LSU, didn’t appear in the Week 2 matchup at all. He’s dealt with a back issue during fall camp, but that didn’t seem to be the reason for his absence on Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

University of Alabama reaches record enrollment

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tide is getting stronger, with a record number of students rolling in for the 2022-2023 school year. The university announced this week that 38,645 students are enrolled for the Fall semester, topping the previous record set in 2017. In addition, UA also broke their record...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama schools scramble to find vendors amid school milk shortage

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - School systems across Alabama are scrambling to find milk suppliers now that Borden is closing plants. The Calhoun County School System says it will have a limited supply of milk and chocolate milk beginning Monday and that will continue at least until September 20. Borden...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Ap Top 25#Clemson#American Football#Notre Dame#Regionsbank#Wbrc
elmoreautauganews.com

Long-Lewis Acquires Ernest McCarty Ford

Effective September 9, 2022, the Long- Lewis Automotive Group, has acquired Ernest McCarty Ford in Alabaster, Alabama and the associated stand-alone Quick Lane in Calera, Alabama to better serve the Greater Birmingham area. Long-Lewis purchased all assets, including the real estate, and this will become an extension of Long-Lewis of...
ALABASTER, AL
comebacktown.com

Mountain Brook man reluctantly moves away, but has idea

Today’s guest columnist is Daniel Bolus. I was born and raised in Birmingham and attended Mountain Brook High School. I graduated with a degree in Biomedical Engineering from Tulane University in 2018, and, I have been involved in Birmingham’s entrepreneurial scene ever since. My fiancé and I recently...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa Police, state troopers target speeding and street racing

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department and Alabama State Troopers team up to add more patrols to I-359 between downtown Tuscaloosa and Skyland Boulevard. It’s one of Tuscaloosa’s busiest roadways and law enforcement became worried when they noticed more instances of speeding and Tuscaloosa Deputy Police Chief Sebo Sanders said they have noticed more instances of street racing and reckless driving in the area on game day weekends.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Select Alabama elementary schools to receive additional state funding

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Millions of dollars are headed to select Alabama classrooms. It’s part of a new initiative to improve schools. $15 million will be allocated to certain elementary schools. During the 2022 State of the State address, Gov. Kay Ivey proposed a grade-specific education improvement project. “I...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Birmingham Xpress service to begin September 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Xpress, Alabama’s first bus rapid transit system, will begin service Thursday, September 22, 2022. Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority leaders said the service will provide rail-like efficiency with the flexibility of a bus, and quickly connect neighborhoods from east and west. There are...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

NEW Birmingham Xpress coming soon to The Magic City

A brand new, exciting public transportation system is coming soon to The Magic City—the Birmingham Xpress! As Alabama’s first Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line, the Birmingham Xpress will offer fast, reliable and cost-effective transport to residents throughout The Magic City. Keep reading to learn more. Say Hello to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Gas prices below $3 in some areas

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - We are finally seeing gas prices below $3.00 again in parts of Alabama. Gas was at $2.95 a gallon on Highway 119 in Alabaster at the Neighborhood Walmart. Some of the other gas stations in that area of Shelby County are still showing $3.10 or...
ALABASTER, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy