Jacksonville, FL

Yardbarker

Pete Carroll: 'Surprised' Broncos took Russell Wilson off the field

Pete Carroll was just as surprised as everyone else at the Denver Broncos’ decision at the end of “Monday Night Football.”. Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks beat the Broncos 17-16 on Monday after Denver missed a 64-yard field goal with just under 20 seconds left. The Broncos had a 4th-and-5 with around a minute left and let the clock go down to 20 seconds before taking a timeout.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Brett Favre has some eye-opening remarks about Aaron Rodgers vs. the Vikings

The Green Bay Packers lost their Week One matchup to the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 23-7. The offensive line was, to put it mildly, terrible. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sacked four times. While that is not the most he has ever been sacked in a game, the hits he took were quite vicious. Just how vicious? Well, according to former Packers and Vikings quarterback Brett Favre, they were the hardest Rodgers has ever taken.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Mitch Trubisky – Steelers Quarterback Status

The Pittsburgh Steelers won their week one matchup against the Bengals 23-20 in an overtime thriller. It was also our first taste of Mitch Trubisky running the offense. It was a lackluster performance but let’s dig into it a little bit. Is Mitch Trubisky the answer?. I will get...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Bills' Von Miller criticizes play from Bucs-Cowboys game: 'This block must be taken out of the game!'

With his team having played on the Week 1 edition of "Thursday Night Football," Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller was able to kick back and enjoy a full slate of NFL action on Thursday. It appears that the eight-time Pro Bowler was tuning in -- or at least caught the highlights -- of the "Sunday Night Football" tilt between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which turned into a bit of a snooze fest, and nightmare for Dallas.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Steelers Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger on the Legendary Troy Polamalu: “One of the kindest; violent people you will ever meet”

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger released the second episode of his weekly podcast on his Channel Seven YouTube page. Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger features Spencer T’eo as his co-host and the two discussed a wide variety of topics before T’eo, who identifies as Polynesian, turned the discussion to Troy Polamalu near the end of the podcast.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Davante Adams Explains Reasoning Behind Trade Request To Packers

With the 2022 season quickly approaching, the Las Vegas Raiders are readying themselves to make some noise in the league. Armed with a new coaching staff and roster, the Raiders are a team to watch throughout the season. However, all eyes will be on Davante Adams, who can transform a team’s offenses single-handedly.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

49ers can't trade Jimmy Garoppolo to Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys need a quarterback, but the QB who makes the most sense for a trade might not be available. Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury late in his Cowboys’ 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. The Cowboys wasted no time announcing that Prescott needs surgery and will miss several weeks.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Frustrated Bosa annoyed 49ers gave game away with penalties

The 49ers have nobody but themselves to blame for the 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 1 at Solider Field. After dominating the first half against Chicago, the 49ers shot themselves in the foot repeatedly throughout the second half, most of which came from inexcusable penalties on both offense and defense.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Chiefs Announce Seven Roster Moves

In addition, the team signed K Matt Ammendola, CB Dicaprio Bootle, and WR Corey Coleman to the practice squad, while releasing S James Wiggins and placing CB Trent McDuffie on injured reserve. McDuffie, 21, was a three-year starter at Washington and earned first-team All-Pac12 honors in 2021, and was named...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Here’s how Brady fared in the Bucs’ Week 1 win over the Cowboys

Tom Brady just keeps rolling. The 45-year-old looked like his usual self on Sunday Night Football, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 19-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys. To begin his 23rd NFL season, Brady completed 18 of 27 passes for 212 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Cooper Kupp Has Three-Word Response To Week 1 Loss To Bills

The Super Bowl hangover that plagues champions seemed to hit the Los Angeles Rams hard as they looked completely out of sorts in their 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Rams were able to keep pace with the Bills in the first half thanks to a couple of much-needed turnovers, but the second half was a disaster as they failed to get anything going on either end of the field. Cooper Kupp was the lone bright spot for Los Angeles as he finished the evening with 13 receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown, but he clearly needed help throughout the game.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers, T.J. Watt reportedly weighing options regarding injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers' win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday came with a significant cost when reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt exited the game late in the fourth quarter with an injury. As Watt was leaving the field in pain, he could clearly be seen telling trainers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Yankees Reveal New Harrison Bader Update

Since acquiring outfielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade, the New York Yankees have not had a chance to see their new acquisition in action. The Cardinals placed him on the injured list at the end of June with right foot plantar fasciitis and...
BRONX, NY
NBC Sports

Report: Pats 'cautiously optimistic' about Adrian Phillips injury

The New England Patriots lost a key member of their secondary in Week 1 when Adrian Phillips exited due to injury. The starting safety went down with injured ribs in the second quarter of Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins and did not return. Fortunately for the Patriots' defense, it...
NFL

