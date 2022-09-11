Read full article on original website
Someone Shouts “We Love You” at Governor DeSantis’ Latest Press Conference – But Nobody Had Any Questions for Him?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
2 men arrested for trafficking kilo-sized portions of fentanyl, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Governor Ron DeSantis Presents Florida’s First Responders With $1,000 Bonus Checks In Thanks for Their ServiceToby HazlewoodFlorida State
2 arrested along Blanding Boulevard for drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Commissioner says response to juvenile disturbance at Orange Park Mall ‘probably avoided a significant incident’Julie MorganOrange Park, FL
Pete Carroll: 'Surprised' Broncos took Russell Wilson off the field
Pete Carroll was just as surprised as everyone else at the Denver Broncos’ decision at the end of “Monday Night Football.”. Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks beat the Broncos 17-16 on Monday after Denver missed a 64-yard field goal with just under 20 seconds left. The Broncos had a 4th-and-5 with around a minute left and let the clock go down to 20 seconds before taking a timeout.
Brett Favre has some eye-opening remarks about Aaron Rodgers vs. the Vikings
The Green Bay Packers lost their Week One matchup to the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 23-7. The offensive line was, to put it mildly, terrible. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sacked four times. While that is not the most he has ever been sacked in a game, the hits he took were quite vicious. Just how vicious? Well, according to former Packers and Vikings quarterback Brett Favre, they were the hardest Rodgers has ever taken.
Mitch Trubisky – Steelers Quarterback Status
The Pittsburgh Steelers won their week one matchup against the Bengals 23-20 in an overtime thriller. It was also our first taste of Mitch Trubisky running the offense. It was a lackluster performance but let’s dig into it a little bit. Is Mitch Trubisky the answer?. I will get...
Bills' Von Miller criticizes play from Bucs-Cowboys game: 'This block must be taken out of the game!'
With his team having played on the Week 1 edition of "Thursday Night Football," Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller was able to kick back and enjoy a full slate of NFL action on Thursday. It appears that the eight-time Pro Bowler was tuning in -- or at least caught the highlights -- of the "Sunday Night Football" tilt between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which turned into a bit of a snooze fest, and nightmare for Dallas.
Steelers Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger on the Legendary Troy Polamalu: “One of the kindest; violent people you will ever meet”
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger released the second episode of his weekly podcast on his Channel Seven YouTube page. Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger features Spencer T’eo as his co-host and the two discussed a wide variety of topics before T’eo, who identifies as Polynesian, turned the discussion to Troy Polamalu near the end of the podcast.
Davante Adams Explains Reasoning Behind Trade Request To Packers
With the 2022 season quickly approaching, the Las Vegas Raiders are readying themselves to make some noise in the league. Armed with a new coaching staff and roster, the Raiders are a team to watch throughout the season. However, all eyes will be on Davante Adams, who can transform a team’s offenses single-handedly.
Mike Tomlin on rookie Jaylen Warren's NFL debut: 'He didn't urinate down his leg and that's a great place to begin'
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Jaylen Warren had an inauspicious NFL debut on Sunday, recording three rushing attempts for seven yards and failing to haul in his only target. Longtime head coach Mike Tomlin discussed the Oklahoma State product's effort from Week 1 with reporters on Tuesday afternoon and had...
49ers can't trade Jimmy Garoppolo to Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys need a quarterback, but the QB who makes the most sense for a trade might not be available. Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury late in his Cowboys’ 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. The Cowboys wasted no time announcing that Prescott needs surgery and will miss several weeks.
Frustrated Bosa annoyed 49ers gave game away with penalties
The 49ers have nobody but themselves to blame for the 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 1 at Solider Field. After dominating the first half against Chicago, the 49ers shot themselves in the foot repeatedly throughout the second half, most of which came from inexcusable penalties on both offense and defense.
Chiefs Announce Seven Roster Moves
In addition, the team signed K Matt Ammendola, CB Dicaprio Bootle, and WR Corey Coleman to the practice squad, while releasing S James Wiggins and placing CB Trent McDuffie on injured reserve. McDuffie, 21, was a three-year starter at Washington and earned first-team All-Pac12 honors in 2021, and was named...
Here’s how Brady fared in the Bucs’ Week 1 win over the Cowboys
Tom Brady just keeps rolling. The 45-year-old looked like his usual self on Sunday Night Football, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 19-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys. To begin his 23rd NFL season, Brady completed 18 of 27 passes for 212 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The...
Cooper Kupp Has Three-Word Response To Week 1 Loss To Bills
The Super Bowl hangover that plagues champions seemed to hit the Los Angeles Rams hard as they looked completely out of sorts in their 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Rams were able to keep pace with the Bills in the first half thanks to a couple of much-needed turnovers, but the second half was a disaster as they failed to get anything going on either end of the field. Cooper Kupp was the lone bright spot for Los Angeles as he finished the evening with 13 receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown, but he clearly needed help throughout the game.
Broncos DE Dre'Mont Jones wishes Drew Lock won Seahawks QB job: 'I wanted to F him up'
After Wilson was traded in March, perhaps the biggest question for head coach Pete Carroll and company was who would replace the nine-time Pro Bowler under center: Drew Lock or Geno Smith? After a lengthy battle for QB1 status, the latter eventually won the starting gig. Broncos fourth-year defensive end...
Steelers, T.J. Watt reportedly weighing options regarding injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers' win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday came with a significant cost when reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt exited the game late in the fourth quarter with an injury. As Watt was leaving the field in pain, he could clearly be seen telling trainers...
Several cars catch fire at Dolphins-Patriots game after fan leaves grill on
The Miami Dolphins were big winners in their season opener against the New England Patriots on Sunday, cruising to a 20-7 that was probably not as close as the score would indicate. It was not a happy day for everybody in Miami though. Several cars caught fire in the parking...
Week 2 NFL power rankings: Buffalo Bills take over No. 1 spot, AFC dominates top five
Buffalo's Week 1 demolition of Rams causes changes at top spot as other AFC teams settle in right behind Bills.
Yankees Reveal New Harrison Bader Update
Since acquiring outfielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade, the New York Yankees have not had a chance to see their new acquisition in action. The Cardinals placed him on the injured list at the end of June with right foot plantar fasciitis and...
Pat McAfee praises Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell: ‘He might be a damn mastermind’
The Minnesota Vikings’ domination of the Green Bay Packers in Sunday’s 23-7 Week 1 win caught the eye of many, including former Pro Bowl punter Pat McAfee. On a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee, a known buddy of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, admitted that he was a believer in Minnesota’s new head coach.
Report: Pats 'cautiously optimistic' about Adrian Phillips injury
The New England Patriots lost a key member of their secondary in Week 1 when Adrian Phillips exited due to injury. The starting safety went down with injured ribs in the second quarter of Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins and did not return. Fortunately for the Patriots' defense, it...
Brett Favre: Aaron Rodgers took some of the hardest hits of his career vs. Vikings
Week 1 was a rough one for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Not only did Rodgers see his Packers lose, 23-7, to their arch-rivals, the Minnesota Vikings, but the four-time MVP played poorly. It, of course, wasn't all his fault. He is Aaron Rodgers, after all. It's not...
