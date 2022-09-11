Read full article on original website
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News September 13th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Firefighters controlling the Irving Peak and White River Fires near Lake Wenatchee have been reinforcing local forest service roads. Douglas County has dropped lesser charges against two murder suspects so their prosecution can go forward in Chelan County, where the victim in the case was killed and Chelan County Search and Rescue assisted in the rescue of a pair of distressed hikers over the weekend.
q13fox.com
Washington Wildfires: Evacuation updates for Bolt Creek and Goat Rocks Fires
Evacuation orders are being scaled back for the Bolt Creek Fire in Skykomish. Nearly 9,500 acres have been burned and the fire is only 5% contained. The Goat Rocks Fire near Packwood is still 0% contained, with over 3,000 acres burning.
Yakima Herald Republic
Wildfire evacuations, Stevens Pass closure remain amid Bolt Creek fire
A rampaging late-summer wildfire that sent communities and hikers fleeing west of Stevens Pass on Saturday continues to burn as evacuations and a major highway closure remain in effect. The Bolt Creek fire, reported early Saturday at 20 acres, had rapidly grown to 7,600 acres by Sunday. The cause of...
KREM
Spokane News & Weather: Sept 12
Smoke from wildfires burning in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon has caused unhealthy air quality for Spokane and the Inland Northwest. Spokane News & Weather: Sept 12.
Air Quality Alert Extended Due to Smoke, Haze–Unhealthy
The National Weather Service (NWS) Tuesday morning issued an air quality alert, by way of the Department of Ecology (DOE). Air quality considered "unhealthy" in 6 area counties. According to the DOE, NWS, and the Benton Clean Air Agency, our air quality is in the "red" zone, which is unhealthy....
kpq.com
Bolt Creek Fire At 9,440 Acres, Conditions Improving
The Bolt Creek Fire north of Skykomish is now burning 9,440 acres in its fifth day of existence, which is up from 7,600 acres the previous day. But the fire's movement is now slowing down and some evacuation notices have been reduced, with residents of Index no longer being asked to leave the town.
ifiberone.com
Flood watch in effect through Wednesday evening in Chelan, Okanogan counties
WENATCHEE — The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch through Wednesday evening in Chelan and Okanogan counties as excessive rainfall is possible. The flood watch is in effect from 2 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday evening due to the possibility of slow-moving thunderstorms in north central Washington, according to the National Weather Service.
kpq.com
Bigger Response Team Takes Over Bolt Creek Fire
The Bolt Creek Fire north of Skykomish is just into its fourth day of existence, but is getting a beefed-up response starting Tuesday. A bigger Type 2 Incident Management Team - Northwest Team 8 - is replacing the locally based Type 3 Team that was handling the fire since it started Saturday morning just after 5 am.
KHQ Right Now
WSDOT responds to threats of legal action over clearing Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) responded to a letter from the City of Spokane that threatened legal action if Camp Hope is not cleared by Oct. 14. WSDOT's letter did not directly address the content of the City's, instead saying "your letter merits a considered...
kpq.com
U.S. 2 Remains Closed, Crews Use Highway as Fire Break
An 18-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 2 remains closed to all traffic due to the Bolt Creek Fire. The road has been closed between Skykomish and Gold Bar since Saturday when the fire was first reported. Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) spokesperson, Amy Moreno, says the closure continues to...
KOMO News
18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations
OLYMPIA, Wash. — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles (1051...
Chronicle
Washington Utilities Proactively Turn Off Power as Wildfires Come West
The Bolt Creek Fire had been growing for less than three hours Saturday morning when homes along Highway 2 from Baring to Grotto lost power. A tree fell onto a power line operated by Puget Sound Energy, darkening 343 homes, and acting as a harbinger for the weekend ahead. A...
Massive Fire Forces Hundreds Of People To Evacuate In Western Washington
Officials say only 50% of people in the affected areas have left.
FOX 28 Spokane
A line of storms will help to clear out some smoke!
Smoky skies and average daytime highs expected Tuesday with a widespread chance for showers and thunderstorms by afternoon, bringing the potential for cloud to ground lightning, gusty winds, brief heavy downpours and the possibility of flooding over burn scars. There is a Flood watch in place for the Cascade, Okanogan and Ferry counties, beginning this afternoon, continuing through Wednesday afternoon.
ncwlife.com
Firefighters battle stubborn haystack fires
Okanogan County firefighters spent about seven hours Saturday morning extinguishing stubborn haystack fires. Okanogan County Fire District 6 said they responded about 5:15 a.m. to a haystack fire in the Balky Hill area northeast of Twisp and found several haystacks fully involved with a larger stack about 80 feet away.
“Simple As That” campaign designed to prevent littering
OLYMPIA, WASH – The “Simple As That” campaign is designed to help prevent litter by changing the behaviors that cause it. It’s part of a partnership between Washington’s departments of ecology and transportation, the Washington State Patrol and the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. The Department of Ecology says that more than 18 million pounds of litter accumulate annually on Washington’s...
FOX 28 Spokane
WSDOT paint truck sideswiped on US-2
DAVENPORT, Wash. – A Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) paint truck was rolling down US-2 between Davenport and Creston when it was sideswiped by another vehicle. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Ryan Senger, the WSDOT paint truck was headed eastbound on US-2, working on painting lanes...
Trio of Cascade fires expected to push smoke into Western WA through Sunday
Three fires burning in the North Cascades and near Lake Wenatchee have brought “a substantial plume of smoke” into Western Washington. Air quality is expected to improve by Sunday afternoon, according to University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass. The Puget Sound region is experiencing an easterly wind, carrying...
4 more die and long COVID remains a problem. New booster arrives in Tri-Cities
Hospitals and nursing homes are stressed, say officials.
KXRO.com
SR 8 accident turns fatal for Oregon man
A 21-year-old Oregon man died in a single vehicle collision over the weekend. The Washington State Patrol shared the details of the fatal collision on State Route 8 outside McCleary. According to a report, Harbor, OR resident Devon Miller was driving west on SR 8 at milepost 4 on Saturday...
