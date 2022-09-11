ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, WA

ncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News September 13th, 2022

A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Firefighters controlling the Irving Peak and White River Fires near Lake Wenatchee have been reinforcing local forest service roads. Douglas County has dropped lesser charges against two murder suspects so their prosecution can go forward in Chelan County, where the victim in the case was killed and Chelan County Search and Rescue assisted in the rescue of a pair of distressed hikers over the weekend.
WENATCHEE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Wildfire evacuations, Stevens Pass closure remain amid Bolt Creek fire

A rampaging late-summer wildfire that sent communities and hikers fleeing west of Stevens Pass on Saturday continues to burn as evacuations and a major highway closure remain in effect. The Bolt Creek fire, reported early Saturday at 20 acres, had rapidly grown to 7,600 acres by Sunday. The cause of...
SEATTLE, WA
KREM

Spokane News & Weather: Sept 12

Smoke from wildfires burning in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon has caused unhealthy air quality for Spokane and the Inland Northwest. Spokane News & Weather: Sept 12.
SPOKANE, WA
Douglas County, WA
Government
City
Wenatchee, WA
City
Chelan, WA
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
County
Douglas County, WA
City
Leavenworth, WA
City
East Wenatchee, WA
Wenatchee, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Pacific, WA
State
Oregon State
kpq.com

Bolt Creek Fire At 9,440 Acres, Conditions Improving

The Bolt Creek Fire north of Skykomish is now burning 9,440 acres in its fifth day of existence, which is up from 7,600 acres the previous day. But the fire's movement is now slowing down and some evacuation notices have been reduced, with residents of Index no longer being asked to leave the town.
SKYKOMISH, WA
ifiberone.com

Flood watch in effect through Wednesday evening in Chelan, Okanogan counties

WENATCHEE — The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch through Wednesday evening in Chelan and Okanogan counties as excessive rainfall is possible. The flood watch is in effect from 2 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday evening due to the possibility of slow-moving thunderstorms in north central Washington, according to the National Weather Service.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Bigger Response Team Takes Over Bolt Creek Fire

The Bolt Creek Fire north of Skykomish is just into its fourth day of existence, but is getting a beefed-up response starting Tuesday. A bigger Type 2 Incident Management Team - Northwest Team 8 - is replacing the locally based Type 3 Team that was handling the fire since it started Saturday morning just after 5 am.
SKYKOMISH, WA
KHQ Right Now

WSDOT responds to threats of legal action over clearing Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) responded to a letter from the City of Spokane that threatened legal action if Camp Hope is not cleared by Oct. 14. WSDOT's letter did not directly address the content of the City's, instead saying "your letter merits a considered...
SPOKANE, WA
kpq.com

U.S. 2 Remains Closed, Crews Use Highway as Fire Break

An 18-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 2 remains closed to all traffic due to the Bolt Creek Fire. The road has been closed between Skykomish and Gold Bar since Saturday when the fire was first reported. Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) spokesperson, Amy Moreno, says the closure continues to...
SKYKOMISH, WA
KOMO News

18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations

OLYMPIA, Wash. — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles (1051...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

A line of storms will help to clear out some smoke!

Smoky skies and average daytime highs expected Tuesday with a widespread chance for showers and thunderstorms by afternoon, bringing the potential for cloud to ground lightning, gusty winds, brief heavy downpours and the possibility of flooding over burn scars. There is a Flood watch in place for the Cascade, Okanogan and Ferry counties, beginning this afternoon, continuing through Wednesday afternoon.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Firefighters battle stubborn haystack fires

Okanogan County firefighters spent about seven hours Saturday morning extinguishing stubborn haystack fires. Okanogan County Fire District 6 said they responded about 5:15 a.m. to a haystack fire in the Balky Hill area northeast of Twisp and found several haystacks fully involved with a larger stack about 80 feet away.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

“Simple As That” campaign designed to prevent littering

OLYMPIA, WASH – The “Simple As That” campaign is designed to help prevent litter by changing the behaviors that cause it. It’s part of a partnership between Washington’s departments of ecology and transportation, the Washington State Patrol and the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. The Department of Ecology says that more than 18 million pounds of litter accumulate annually on Washington’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

WSDOT paint truck sideswiped on US-2

DAVENPORT, Wash. – A Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) paint truck was rolling down US-2 between Davenport and Creston when it was sideswiped by another vehicle. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Ryan Senger, the WSDOT paint truck was headed eastbound on US-2, working on painting lanes...
DAVENPORT, WA
MyNorthwest

Trio of Cascade fires expected to push smoke into Western WA through Sunday

Three fires burning in the North Cascades and near Lake Wenatchee have brought “a substantial plume of smoke” into Western Washington. Air quality is expected to improve by Sunday afternoon, according to University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass. The Puget Sound region is experiencing an easterly wind, carrying...
KXRO.com

SR 8 accident turns fatal for Oregon man

A 21-year-old Oregon man died in a single vehicle collision over the weekend. The Washington State Patrol shared the details of the fatal collision on State Route 8 outside McCleary. According to a report, Harbor, OR resident Devon Miller was driving west on SR 8 at milepost 4 on Saturday...
MCCLEARY, WA

