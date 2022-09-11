ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

How a railroad strike could send food prices soaring

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Karl Evers-Hillstrom
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zybwj_0hrGSCch00

( The Hill ) – The nation’s supply of food could take a hit if railroad workers go on strike, driving up prices at the grocery store and limiting U.S. grain exports to countries facing famine.

As soon as next week, 115,000 freight rail workers could walk out if they cannot reach a new contract with railroads, potentially shutting down the national rail network that transports 20 percent of all grain shipments.

While unions say they want to avert a strike, and Congress has the power to block it, the U.S. food sector is rattled by the prospect of a national railroad shutdown in the middle of peak harvest season.

A ‘devastating ripple effect’

Even a short-lived interruption “would create a devastating ripple effect” on the nation’s fragile supply chains, said Lee Sanders, senior vice president of government relations and public affairs at the American Bakers Association.

“Rail-dependent facilities would be unable to receive materials and ingredients, and millions of Americans a day would be unable to receive the baked goods they rely on to feed themselves, their families, and communities,” she said.

A railroad shutdown in mid-September would quickly overwhelm grain storage facilities, leaving farmers with few options to store their crops and boosting the chance of spoilage. Many grain processors would shut down, raising the price of bread and other common items, while farmers would be saddled with huge crop quantities and lower commodity prices.

“It’s kind of a double whammy when you hit both the beginning and the end of the supply chain,” said Max Fisher, chief economist at the National Grain and Feed Association.

Freight railroads also carry roughly half of fertilizer, and farmers can’t afford delays, according to a Wednesday letter to congressional leaders from The Fertilizer Institute.

“If farmers do not receive fertilizer, it results in lower crop yields, higher food prices, and more inflation for consumers,” Corey Rosenbusch, the group’s CEO, told lawmakers.

Soaring food costs — which agricultural groups blame partially on existing railroad disruptions — have hit American families particularly hard. Grocery prices rose 13.1 percent over the last year ending in July, the largest annual increase in more than four decades, according to Labor Department data.

There typically isn’t a backup plan for crops that are transported by rail, particularly when the trucking industry is already struggling to keep pace with demand. The same goes for coal, crude oil, steel, lumber, car parts and other items frequently loaded onto freight trains.

A nationwide railroad work stoppage would cost the U.S. economy more than $2 billion per day and cause shipping containers to stack up at ports, according to estimates from the Association of American Railroads.

Grain exports and global food security

Because roughly one-third of U.S. grain exports travel by rail, a work stoppage would also cut down on America’s ability to ship food to foreign nations, particularly those in East Africa and the Middle East that face a risk of famine following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A coalition of food and agricultural groups, including the American Farm Bureau Federation, urged lawmakers on Thursday to block a freight rail strike, warning that it would have “devastating consequences” for global food security.

“Congress must be willing to act to ensure our farmers and ranchers can continue to help feed the world,” the groups wrote in a letter to the top lawmakers on transportation committees.

The United Nations estimates that the number of people facing acute food insecurity has risen from 145 million to 345 million since 2019, and 50 million people in 45 countries are nearing famine.

Russia blocked off Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea at the onset of the invasion, cutting off nations that rely on Ukraine to provide large shipments of grain and cooking oil.

The warring countries signed a deal to open up Black Sea shipments in July, but Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday criticized the agreement, prompting fears that he could abandon it entirely.

What lies ahead

U.S. rail workers could legally strike as soon as Sept. 16 after the White House-appointed Presidential Emergency Board (PEB) released recommendations last month meant to bring railroads and unions closer to a deal.

Five unions have reached tentative agreements with railroads on a new contract based on the PEB recommendations, which call for 24 percent raises over five years and back pay but don’t address workers’ concerns about grueling hours and limited time off .

The bulk of rail workers belong to unions that haven’t struck a deal. And a recent online survey from grassroots group Railroad Workers United found that more than 9 in 10 railroad workers would vote to reject the PEB recommendations and go on strike.

If workers vote for a strike, Congress would likely intervene to block it. They could then vote to fast-track a new contract. Railroads, retailers, growers and other industries are largely urging lawmakers to simply implement the terms laid out by the PEB.

Still, some business groups are worried about the prospect of a slow congressional response to a rail walkout, driven either by lawmakers’ inexperience with the issue or political games ahead of the midterms.

The Biden administration, eager to avoid more economic disruption just before November, is pushing unions and railroads to secure an agreement before the issue comes before Congress. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh joined a negotiation session Wednesday before the National Mediation Board.

“We are confident the parties will make every effort to negotiate in good faith toward a mutually acceptable solution, and we urge both sides to do so promptly,” a White House official said in an email.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Man accused of killing 21-year-old on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a 21-year-old man was fatally shot on September 3 in Newport News. 26-year-old De’Aundre Malique Jarrett, of Newport News, was arrested around 11 p.m. Friday and also charged with use of a firearm, Newport News said in announcing his arrest Monday.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
WAVY News 10

Norfolk man on trial, accused of killing 2 women over 8 months

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The jury trial began Monday in Norfolk for a man accused of killing two women over an eight month period. Michael Ebong is charged with two counts of second degree murder. He also faces other felony charges. 36-year-old Sheena West was found dead in Ebong’s...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man found shot to death on E Brambleton Ave in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found shot to death Tuesday afternoon on E. Brambleton Avenue in Norfolk. Police tweeted at 12:37 p.m. and said they responded to the 900 block of Brambleton Avenue around noon. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No other details have...
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Food Prices#Food Security#U S Economy#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Commodity#Congress#Americans
WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: Tina Vick (Newport News Mayor)

Tina Vick is a candidate for Newport News Mayor. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WAVY News 10

Man shot Sunday night in Young Terrace area of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot Sunday night on Nicholson Street in the Young Terrace area of Norfolk. Police say they were called to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 8:20 p.m. for a walk-in gunshot victim with non life-threatening injuries. The investigation so far has found the...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man shot Sunday night in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday night. Police say they were called about shots fired just before 11 p.m. in the area of Orcutt Avenue and Goldsboro Drive in the western part of the city. At the scene, they learned a 24-year-old man walked into a local hospital with non life-threatening gunshot wound.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

44K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy