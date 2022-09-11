ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 10

clark
4d ago

You need to watch out for uninsured illegals. They are everywhere. Good news is governor is sending some to blue states.

Reply
4
Fred Brackner III
4d ago

Until your vehicle hits a certain age, you are charged a stupid amount of money based on your cars value.

Reply
3
Cay Carpenter
4d ago

$40 to register a car in AZ? Ummmm NO, NOT EVEN CLOSE. unless you own a 10 year old piece of junk.

Reply
5
Related
azbigmedia.com

As the megadrought grinds on, Arizona works to meet water demands

NASA satellite photos show how drastically the water levels in Lake Powell and Lake Mead have receded in just the past few years. They demonstrate the severity of long-term megadrought and the challenges Arizona will face to conserve and enhance its precious water supply. Susanna Eden is the research program...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Arizona Traffic
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
State
Utah State
azbigmedia.com

4 Metro Phoenix cities among 20 best places for Hispanics in the U.S.

Hispanics and Latinos have played a major role in the country’s population growth over the last decade. In fact, Hispanics and Latinos made up almost one-fifth of the country’s population in 2020 at roughly 62 million, according to the Census Bureau. That’s an increase of nearly 12 million people since 2010, or an increase of 23%. And a study shows that show Gilbert, Chandler, Scottsdale and Peoria all ranked among the 20 best cities for Hispanics and Latinos economically.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Discover looking to hire hundreds of customer care reps in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Discover Card is hiring! More than 2,000 full-time customer care positions are now open across Arizona, Delaware, Illinois, Ohio, and Utah. There are also many roles open in banking and leadership roles as well. Some benefits of working at Discover include the following:. A starting hourly...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Insurance#Vehicles#New Cars
Arizona Mirror

As California resists cutting its Colorado River usage, Arizona towns and tribes rethink planned water cuts

WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it will begin storing water underground “rather than contributing […] The post As California resists cutting its Colorado River usage, Arizona towns and tribes rethink planned water cuts appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Why experts say Arizona housing crisis is a ‘growing cancer’

The housing crisis in Arizona can be defined in many ways. Let’s start with a few numbers:. According to the real estate website Redfin, the median sale price for a Phoenix home rose from $325,000 in January 2021 to $404,300 by October 2021, a 24.4% increase. The average rental...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
azbigmedia.com

PetSmart Veterinary Services opens its 1st Arizona location

PetSmart Veterinary Services (PVS) announced the opening of its first veterinarian hospital location this month following a recent launch of the new independent, franchise business ownership model. Veterinarians’ dreams of owning and operating their own business are now becoming a reality with the first hospital opening in a Peoria. PVS anticipates the opening of several veterinary hospitals over the next few months in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Currently, nearly 750 PetSmart stores are home to a veterinary hospital, with that number set to grow as more PVS locations open.
PEORIA, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Grassroots Groups Pressure Arizona Officials to Follow 110 U.S. Counties and Not Use Voting Machines

Voters concerned about election fraud are increasing the pressure on public officials to take additional steps during elections this year to provide additional security, including counting ballots by hand instead of using electronic voting machines for tabulation. Arizona Corporation Commissioner Jim O’Connor sent all Arizona county election officials and sheriffs a letter on August 30 urging the change, and now grassroots organizations are following up with their own campaign.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

5 common summer plumbing issues in Arizona

The summer weather can cause many issues when it comes to your home’s plumbing system. More people being at home, monsoon rains and extreme heat are all factors that go into problems occurring with your home’s plumbing. Throughout my years in the Valley with SAK Electric Plumbing Inc I have seen these summer plumbing issues arise quite often. Here are five of the most common plumbing problems Arizona homeowners experience during the summer months.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how Arizona hopes to reduce enormous teacher shortage

With schools striving to get back to full swing, districts across Arizona continue to struggle with a severe teacher shortage – and it’s the students who suffer most. But an innovative program to help fill the void is beginning to pay off. The Arizona Teacher Residency program, a...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy