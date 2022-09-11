PetSmart Veterinary Services (PVS) announced the opening of its first veterinarian hospital location this month following a recent launch of the new independent, franchise business ownership model. Veterinarians’ dreams of owning and operating their own business are now becoming a reality with the first hospital opening in a Peoria. PVS anticipates the opening of several veterinary hospitals over the next few months in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Currently, nearly 750 PetSmart stores are home to a veterinary hospital, with that number set to grow as more PVS locations open.

PEORIA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO