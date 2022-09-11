ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

KDRV

Fire officials: Mountain Fire holding within containment lines

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Fire officials say the Mountain Fire is holding within current containment lines. The fire is now 13,436 acres with a containment level of 70%. Officials expect to have the fire fully contained by September 19. Its burning 9 miles southwest of the community of Gazelle in Siskiyou County.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KDRV

Van Meter Fire increases in containment, new command team taking over

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Fire crews are working hard on the Van Meter Fire, and they’ve been able to increase containment by 26 percent since last night. The fire did grow a few acres since yesterday, and the total size is now 2,648 acres. But, firefighters have been able to keep a good pace with containment, bringing the total to 86%.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

Containment size increasing on Rum Creek fire in Josephine County

Josephine County - With fire danger still at extreme, the completed work on the Rum Creek fire makes it unlikely to grow, as containment is at 75%. For a fire to be contained it needs to be lined. This is where the fire has been surrounded by a barrier, either by a dozer or manmade to stop the spread of the fire.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Restoration efforts have begun on the Rum Creek Fire

Josephine County - With the Rum Creek Fire rising to 80% containment and no increase in size, fire crews have started the repair process on forest restoration and suppression efforts. Right now, fire crews are focusing on taking out hot spots and forest repair. Rum Creek Fire Public Information Officer...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Two victims of Mill Fire identified by Siskiyou County Sheriff's office

WEED, Calif. - The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office has positively identified the two confirmed fatalities related to the Mill Fire. Next-of-kin have been notified, and the names of the victims can be released to the public:. Marilyn Hilliard, age 73, of Weed, California. Lorenza Glover, age 65, of Weed, California.
WEED, CA
Klamath Alerts

Morning Update Van Meter Fire 9/13

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Containment has grown to 60 percent on the Van Meter Fire 13 miles southeast of Klamath Falls. Operations Section Chief Matt Flock shared with nightshift crews that there will be less resources assigned to night shift which means that things are ramping down. He then reminded them that there was still work to be done in the southern section of the fire. The fire is in a good position on the northern divisions and crews are being moved to other priority areas around the fire.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
norsenotes.com

Mill Fire and Mountain Fire in Northern California

Up in the forests of Northern California, two fires known as the “Mill Fire” and the “Mountain Fire” are threatening the lives and safety of California residents. The Mill Fire, although the smallest, is currently raging in Siskiyou county. It has only been contained by 40%, and it has already burned around 4,263 acres of Siskiyou County land, while also taking out more than 100 structures.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KTVL

Update on evacuation orders for the Mountain Fire

GAZELLE, Calif. — The Civil Authorities have issued an Immediate Evacuation for residents southwest of Gazelle in zones SIS-5102-B and SIS-5203, beginning at 6:36 pm and ending at 11:36 pm. Mountain Fire West of Gazelle - Evacuation Order for Zones 5102-B & 5203. If you are in this area,...
GAZELLE, CA
KDRV

Fire officials: no new growth outside Van Meter fire perimeter

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A small amount of rain fell across the Van Meter fire overnight, wetting fuels and settling dust on the roads. On Monday, crews will take advantage of the higher humidity to continue increasing the mop-up depth into the interior of the fire. Infrared devices were used again overnight to identify hotspots for day crews to mop-up. Hoselays are being used across the fire to deliver water to cool and dampen fuels as firefighters dig out burning material.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

Conditions improve on Rum Creek Fire

Light rain overnight helped fire fighting efforts on the Rum Creek Fire northwest of Grants Pass. Officials say the fire is now 75% contained and most of the fire’s edges have been cooled at least 200 to 300 feet into the burn. An infrared flight on Sunday night showed no acreage gain for the blaze, which stands at 21,347 acres.
KTVL

Recent lightning fire at Wildlife Images shows preparedness

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A recent fire tested just how ready the staff and animals at Wildlife Images are. A a strike from an August lightning storm caused a fire near one of the enclosures at the facility. Firefighters arrived quickly to put out the flames and staff hurried to assess the animals and if they would need to be evacuated. Fortunately, the fire was knocked down quickly and nobody was forced to leave.
GRANTS PASS, OR

