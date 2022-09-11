Klamath Falls, Ore. – Containment has grown to 60 percent on the Van Meter Fire 13 miles southeast of Klamath Falls. Operations Section Chief Matt Flock shared with nightshift crews that there will be less resources assigned to night shift which means that things are ramping down. He then reminded them that there was still work to be done in the southern section of the fire. The fire is in a good position on the northern divisions and crews are being moved to other priority areas around the fire.

