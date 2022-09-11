Read full article on original website
Bridgewater Field Hockey earns first win in home opener
BRIDGEWATER, Va. — The Bridgewater College field hockey team opened its 2022 home slate with a 3-1 win against Sweet Briar under the lights at the Jopson Athletic Complex on Wednesday night. THE BASICS. Final Score: Bridgewater 3, Sweet Briar 1. Records: Bridgewater 1-3; Sweet Briar 1-4 HOW IT...
Eagles’ Women’s Soccer blanks Greensboro, 2-0
GREENSBORO, N.C. – On Wednesday afternoon the Bridgewater College women’s soccer team picked up a 2-0 win over Greensboro. • Bridgewater applied pressure early with two corner kicks in a 20 second span in the third minute of the game. • Bridgewater added a flurry of shots around...
EMU Women’s Soccer falls at home to Mary Washington
HARRISONBURG, Va. – The EMU women’s soccer team played host to Mary Washington Wednesday in a midweek matchup. It was the Eagles who picked up the win in Harrisonburg, using four first-half goals en route to a 7-0 win over the Royals. Records: EMU 0-4-1, 0-0-0 ODAC |...
Bridgewater Volleyball loses to Marymount in four sets
BRIDGEWATER, Va. — The Bridgewater College volleyball team dropped a 3-1 contest to Marymount in nonconference action in Nininger Hall on Tuesday night. Final score: Marymount 3, Bridgewater 1 (23-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-17) Records: Bridgewater 5-4; Marymount 3-5 HOW IT HAPPENED. • The Saints stretched out an early 5-2...
EMU Volleyball falls at Randolph-Macon in ODAC opener
ASHLAND, Va. – EMU opened ODAC play on Tuesday, making the trip south to take on Randolph-Macon. The Royals battled in each set, but ultimately fell on the road 3-0 (19-25, 23-25, 22-25) to the Yellow Jackets. Records: EMU 1-5, 0-1 ODAC | Randolph-Macon 5-1, 1-0 ODAC. Highlights. Set...
Bridgewater Men’s Basketball releases 2022-23 schedule
BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater College men’s basketball team announced its 2022-23 schedule on Tuesday afternoon. The Eagles are set to open the season with an exhibition at Division I-foe High Point before opening their regular slate traveling to Marymount on Nov. 8. Bridgewater opens its home schedule...
JMU Men’s Golf starts fall season strong at VCU
RICHMOND, Va. – The James Madison men’s golf team opened up its 2022-23 campaign in strong fashion this week, taking home ninth place on Tuesday afternoon at the VCU Shootout, hosted on the par-72, 6,927-yard Tuckahoe Creek Course at the Country Club of Virginia. As a team, the...
JMU ranks among best universities
The U-S News and World Report is out with its rankings of best universities and James Madison University is once again recognized for its high-quality education provided to students. J-M-U landed at number 72 for public national universities and was ranked 151st out of 443 national universities. Andy Perrine, J-M-U’s...
Downtown Harrisonburg in the running for grant for music series
Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance has announced that Downtown Harrisonburg is currently in the running to receive a $90,000 grant to host a free, three-year outdoor music series and they need your help. H-D-R Director of Marketing Emily Winter says a lot of people have mentioned that they would love to see...
Home prices continue to rise
Home prices keep rising in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County despite slightly fewer home sales. Funkhouser Real Estate Group reports the median sales price this year in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County is nearly 299-thousand dollars, which is 11 percent higher than it was at this time last year. The pace of...
Local Covid numbers slow
A quiet weekend on the COVID-19 front in the valley. In numbers released this morning by the Virginia Department of Health, there were no deaths due to the virus in the WSVA listening area and only three new hospitalizations. As for cases, the city of Harrisonburg recorded the most new...
Luray man charged after chase and crash
A Luray man is in hot water after he led authorities on a chase earlier this week. A deputy with the Page County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a motorcycle for excessive speed Monday evening in the 100 block of South Antioch Road. The motorcycle attempted to elude police...
Winchester man off the hook
It appears that a Winchester man accused of embezzling a million dollars is off the hook, at least for now. Online records showed that Andrew Hahn had all six felony charges levied against him dropped during a hearing yesterday in Harrisonburg General District Court. The 36-year-old Hahn was the Harrisonburg-Rockingham...
Shopping cart killer appears in court
The grand jury will be the next stop for the so-called “shopping cart killer.”. All four charges, including two first-degree murder counts, against Anthony Eugene Robinson were certified to the grand jury during a hearing yesterday afternoon in Harrisonburg General District Court. The 36-year-old Robinson is accused of murdering...
Plane crash kills pilot
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal plane crash that occurred Thursday night in Albemarle County. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reported that shortly before 11:30, Albemarle County received a distress call from a pilot. Despite efforts to direct the pilot to land at the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport, the private, single-engine aircraft...
Middletown woman charged with fleeing deputies
A Middletown woman is in trouble after fleeing from Shenandoah County authorities over the weekend. On Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a person parked along side of a driveway and inhaling something in the Mount Olive area. Deputies report as they approached the vehicle in question, Natasia James...
Public works looking for comments on Chesapeake Bay
Harrisonburg Public Works is currently accepting comments on an effort to protect the Chesapeake Bay here at home. The City is updating its Smith Creek Total Maximum Daily Load Action Plan, which quantifies the maximum amount of pollutants a waterway can carry and the amount of each pollutant that must be reduced to stay within the limit.
