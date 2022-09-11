ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, PA

Women’s Golf Off to Solid Start at William & Mary Invitational

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Bucknell women's golf team counted three scores of 78 or better in each of the first two rounds on a solid opening day at the William & Mary Invitational on Monday. Freshman Paige Richter fired a 1-over-par 73 in her very first collegiate round, and Kelsey Yi and Tara Thomas are also off to strong starts.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Pennsylvania: Racing into Hunting Season

Get Ready for “Racing into Hunting Season” at the Selinsgrove Speedway on Saturday, September 17th, 2022. The Pennsylvania Game Commission is partnering with the PA Sprint Series to put on a great race. : The “Manufacturing Millennial” Jake Hall & EdgeFactor. The speedway presents a fun...
SELINSGROVE, PA
Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Own a piece of Bloomsburg history

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — It's been a busy few months for the Bloomsburg Public Works Department. As part of the town's Main Street Project, all 750 street lights are being changed to LED. "The Public Works Department, as they're working on disassembling all of these items, came to me as...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Pennsylvania's Drive In Movie Theaters

Comet Drive-In The Comet Drive-In opened in 1955 and closed in 1979. The theater was the first drive-in movie theater in Lancaster County and was operated by Harry Chertcoff. In the spring of 1955, he announced plans to open a second drive-in theater. He named the theater the Comet Drive-In and opened it on June 22. The theater's advertisement for the opening night featured the name of the first movie to be shown there. The theater quickly filled up with patrons on the opening night. The theater was a hit with kids and a popular date night destination. There were even racing events involving kids in quarter-midget cars. The quarter-midget series was introduced in 1957 but seemed to go out of style by the next year. The Comet Drive-In is located in York, Pennsylvania. Showtimes vary, so call ahead to find out when movies will play. Please note that the theater is closed on certain days.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Sunbury Man Wanted for Bloomsburg Shooting, One Injured

BLOOMSBURG – A Sunbury man is wanted after a shooting in Bloomsburg that left one person in the hospital. Bloomsburg Police say they’re looking for 21-year-old Kenny Meeker. Bloomsburg officers say the incident occurred early Sunday morning when they received a call for two males threatening to shoot...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Pizzeria donating $26K worth of pizzas

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Just last week, Newswatch 16 was there when Mark Mangiardi, the owner of Leo's Pizzeria in Williamsport, fed an entire nursing home for free. Well, he is back at it this week. On Monday, he presented gift certificates for one free large pizza to every student...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Three Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt tickets split jackpot

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — Three Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt tickets will split a $133,000 jackpot. Related video above: Man thought he won $600 on lottery ticket, finds out he actually won $1 million. Each ticket matched the following five numbers from the Sept. 11, 2022, drawing: 17-18-24-25-26. Here's where the...
QUARRYVILLE, PA
Big Apple Seeding Philly Area With New Residents

Out-of-towners — whether they be from New York, California, Chicago or Florida — often bring with them higher salaries and higher budgets. As they do, home prices and rents are rising in Philadelphia and its suburbs, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The average adjusted gross income for people...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Narcotics stolen at nursing home

Williamsport, Pa. — Someone stole 29 oxycodone pills last month from a nursing home in Lycoming County. State police at Montoursville say the theft occurred at some point between 9:30 a.m. Aug. 26 and 8 a.m. Aug. 29 at Manor Care on Leader Drive in Williamsport. Trooper Arnold says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Adam Sandler coming to Pennsylvania

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Adam Sandler will be kicking off his tour in Allentown this October. Sandler will be making his first stop at the PPL Center in Allentown on October 21, 2022. The tour is titled, “Adam Sandler LIVE,” and according to the poster that Sandler tweeted there will be a surprise guest.
ALLENTOWN, PA
More than half of Pennsylvania placed on drought watch

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has put more than half of Pennsylvania counties under a drought watch, including three in our viewing area. While the DEP is asking for all counties under a drought watch to restrict their non-essential water usage, BCI Municipal Authority (Clearfield County) and Driftwood Borough […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Foodtown of Shickshinny closing

SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — Three restaurants are closed along Main Street in Shickshinny, Curry Donuts, just as of last week. "Yeah, that's just a shame. It really is," says Marge Seewagen of Shickshinny. "Yeah, well, like I said, I think a lot of it has to do with the economy...
SHICKSHINNY, PA
Philadelphia DA Krasner held in contempt by PA House Committee

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order today unanimously moved to recommend that Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner be held in contempt due to his refusal to comply with subpoenas issued by the committee last month. Pennsylvania House Republicans began the process...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
West Pharmaceutical to Add 225 Jobs in Pennsylvania

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. West Pharmaceutical Services announced it would expand...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
$8,000 Worth of Copper Piping Stolen from Home near Pine Grove

The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven are investigating a burglary that occurred in Washington Township. According to police, on September 7th, 2022, Troopers from the Schuylkill Haven Barracks responded to a home at 3861 Sweet Arrow Lake Road for a report of a theft. Police say approximately $8,000 worth...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA

