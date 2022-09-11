Read full article on original website
bucknellbison.com
Women’s Golf Off to Solid Start at William & Mary Invitational
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Bucknell women's golf team counted three scores of 78 or better in each of the first two rounds on a solid opening day at the William & Mary Invitational on Monday. Freshman Paige Richter fired a 1-over-par 73 in her very first collegiate round, and Kelsey Yi and Tara Thomas are also off to strong starts.
Pennsylvania: Racing into Hunting Season
Get Ready for “Racing into Hunting Season” at the Selinsgrove Speedway on Saturday, September 17th, 2022. The Pennsylvania Game Commission is partnering with the PA Sprint Series to put on a great race. : The “Manufacturing Millennial” Jake Hall & EdgeFactor. The speedway presents a fun...
PhillyBite
Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
Own a piece of Bloomsburg history
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — It's been a busy few months for the Bloomsburg Public Works Department. As part of the town's Main Street Project, all 750 street lights are being changed to LED. "The Public Works Department, as they're working on disassembling all of these items, came to me as...
PhillyBite
Pennsylvania's Drive In Movie Theaters
Comet Drive-In The Comet Drive-In opened in 1955 and closed in 1979. The theater was the first drive-in movie theater in Lancaster County and was operated by Harry Chertcoff. In the spring of 1955, he announced plans to open a second drive-in theater. He named the theater the Comet Drive-In and opened it on June 22. The theater's advertisement for the opening night featured the name of the first movie to be shown there. The theater quickly filled up with patrons on the opening night. The theater was a hit with kids and a popular date night destination. There were even racing events involving kids in quarter-midget cars. The quarter-midget series was introduced in 1957 but seemed to go out of style by the next year. The Comet Drive-In is located in York, Pennsylvania. Showtimes vary, so call ahead to find out when movies will play. Please note that the theater is closed on certain days.
wkok.com
Sunbury Man Wanted for Bloomsburg Shooting, One Injured
BLOOMSBURG – A Sunbury man is wanted after a shooting in Bloomsburg that left one person in the hospital. Bloomsburg Police say they’re looking for 21-year-old Kenny Meeker. Bloomsburg officers say the incident occurred early Sunday morning when they received a call for two males threatening to shoot...
‘So long, for now.’ Downtown State College sandwich shop closes after 14 years in business
The owner didn’t rule out a return at some point.
Knoebels, Dutch Wonderland, Kennywood land national ‘Golden Ticket Awards’
On July 4, 1926, a small amusement park with a swimming pool and carousel and some food stands opened in Northumberland County. In 2016 that park celebrated its 90th anniversary. This past weekend, the family-owned Knoebels Amusement Resort won a handful of Golden Ticket Awards from the publication Amusement Today,...
Pizzeria donating $26K worth of pizzas
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Just last week, Newswatch 16 was there when Mark Mangiardi, the owner of Leo's Pizzeria in Williamsport, fed an entire nursing home for free. Well, he is back at it this week. On Monday, he presented gift certificates for one free large pizza to every student...
WGAL
Three Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt tickets split jackpot
QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — Three Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt tickets will split a $133,000 jackpot. Related video above: Man thought he won $600 on lottery ticket, finds out he actually won $1 million. Each ticket matched the following five numbers from the Sept. 11, 2022, drawing: 17-18-24-25-26. Here's where the...
NBC Philadelphia
Big Apple Seeding Philly Area With New Residents
Out-of-towners — whether they be from New York, California, Chicago or Florida — often bring with them higher salaries and higher budgets. As they do, home prices and rents are rising in Philadelphia and its suburbs, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The average adjusted gross income for people...
Narcotics stolen at nursing home
Williamsport, Pa. — Someone stole 29 oxycodone pills last month from a nursing home in Lycoming County. State police at Montoursville say the theft occurred at some point between 9:30 a.m. Aug. 26 and 8 a.m. Aug. 29 at Manor Care on Leader Drive in Williamsport. Trooper Arnold says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
abc27.com
Adam Sandler coming to Pennsylvania
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Adam Sandler will be kicking off his tour in Allentown this October. Sandler will be making his first stop at the PPL Center in Allentown on October 21, 2022. The tour is titled, “Adam Sandler LIVE,” and according to the poster that Sandler tweeted there will be a surprise guest.
More than half of Pennsylvania placed on drought watch
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has put more than half of Pennsylvania counties under a drought watch, including three in our viewing area. While the DEP is asking for all counties under a drought watch to restrict their non-essential water usage, BCI Municipal Authority (Clearfield County) and Driftwood Borough […]
Foodtown of Shickshinny closing
SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — Three restaurants are closed along Main Street in Shickshinny, Curry Donuts, just as of last week. "Yeah, that's just a shame. It really is," says Marge Seewagen of Shickshinny. "Yeah, well, like I said, I think a lot of it has to do with the economy...
abc27.com
Philadelphia DA Krasner held in contempt by PA House Committee
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order today unanimously moved to recommend that Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner be held in contempt due to his refusal to comply with subpoenas issued by the committee last month. Pennsylvania House Republicans began the process...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
West Pharmaceutical to Add 225 Jobs in Pennsylvania
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. West Pharmaceutical Services announced it would expand...
In Pa., climate change can increase flooding risk in places that rarely worried about it. This community is seeking solutions
Samantha Sharp was home alone at her house in Middletown when floodwaters broke through windows and started filling her basement. It was 2011, and Tropical Storm Lee was sweeping through Pennsylvania. “I called my dad in a panic. I’m like, I don’t know what I’m supposed to do. I can’t...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County's First Inclusive Playground Opens in Minersville
Dustin's Adventureland, Schuylkill County's first inclusive playground, is officially open!. The playground in Minersville, was built by the non-profit with the same name that set out several years ago to build a park for kid's with special needs. The group's initial plan was to hold an Easter Egg Hunt for...
skooknews.com
$8,000 Worth of Copper Piping Stolen from Home near Pine Grove
The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven are investigating a burglary that occurred in Washington Township. According to police, on September 7th, 2022, Troopers from the Schuylkill Haven Barracks responded to a home at 3861 Sweet Arrow Lake Road for a report of a theft. Police say approximately $8,000 worth...
