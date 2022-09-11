Line: Aces (-4.5) Money line: Sun (+175), Aces (-210) Best Bet: Over 163.5. All season, there were fireworks when these two teams met. While they combined for only 131 points in Game 1 of this series, in their three regular season matchups they averaged 177.0 combined points with at least 170 points in all three games. The Sun's series with the Sky last round was a points roller coaster, with the two teams combining to average 138 points in the odd games of the series but upping that to 173 combined PPG in the even games. I could see similar volatility in this matchup, and this game feels like one to bounce back to the Aces' typically fast-paced, high-scoring affairs. -- André Snellings.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO