Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. WareTexas State
theutcecho.com
UTC Kicks Off Homecoming 2022
UTC kicked off Homecoming 2022 on Chamberlain Field Monday, Sept. 12. This week is full of events, all fit to the “Under the C” theme. UTC Alumni Board President, Jay Dale, welcomed all to the event just after a few performances from the spirit squad. “It’s great to be with you again and all the traditions of homecoming,” he said. Dale introduced Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly.
chattanoogacw.com
Friday Night Rivals! Boyd-Buchanan vs Silverdale Academy
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Week five is here! And this week we are traveling to Silverdale Academy as the Seahawks battle the Boyd-Buchanan Buccaneers. The Seahawks are 2-2 on the year and the Buccaneers are 4-0. Can the Bucs continue their winning ways or will the Seahawks swoop down and...
247Sports
Ilaisa Tuiaki was the best coordinator in the stadium on Saturday night and it wasn't really close
BYU fans have been singing the praises of defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki for about 48 hours now. BYU's defense was lights out on Saturday night against a tough, physical Baylor team. Coming into the game, Tuiaki and his defense's ability to stop the run had been the source of heartburn for Cougar fans across the country. For the last couple of seasons, stopping the run has been the bugaboo of the BYU defense, and fans were afraid that would bite them again against Baylor.
mymix1041.com
John Maupin & Carman Lastoria- Lee University Golf
We were joined on Mix Mornings by Lee University’s Golf Head Coach John Maupin and Assistant AD Carman Lastoria to talk about the Lee golf team. Women’s Golf at Home event takes place on September 24 & 25. Learn more: https://leeuflames.com/sports/womens-golf. Kicking it for Kids with Cancer event...
WDEF
Brainerd High School removed from Tennessee schools priority list
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — It’s been more than a decade, but they finally did it. Brainerd High School officially worked its way off the state’s priority list of struggling schools, and they’re not slowing down any time soon. The state of Tennessee recently named 13 Hamilton County...
theutcecho.com
What are the Blue Ribbon Awards?
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga recently announced the winners of the Chancellor’s Blue Ribbon Awards for the first half of 2022 this past week, recognizing non-faculty employees that were nominated by the campus community for going above and beyond in their job performance. On Tuesday, August 30, 2022,...
Decatur woman struggles to leave and enter home after surgery
A blind woman in Meigs County maneuvers around her home and is asking for assistance in receiving a ramp to help her get out safely.
WDEF
State names 13 Reward Schools, 13 Level 5 Schools, removes Brainerd High from Priority List.
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (Press Release) – The latest release of Hamilton County. student testing data from the Tenn. Department of Education shows 13 local schools. that earned Reward School status, one school that exited the state’s Priority List, and. an overall rating of Satisfactory for the District’s accountability efforts....
This Is The Best Milkshake In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the tastiest milkshake in each state, including this frozen favorite in Tennessee.
theutcecho.com
Does My Vote Matter, Homecoming Edition
It’s Homecoming Week at UTC. This means there will be many activities going on around campus, but it also means it’s time to crown the Homecoming King and Queen. The Homecoming Court represents exemplary student leaders around campus. According to the Office of Student and Family Engagement, candidates...
bbbtv12.com
$1.2 Million Gift to UT Promise Endowment on Behalf of Chattanooga Law Firm
CHATTANOOGA – A member within Summers, Rufolo and Rodgers law firm announced a $1.2 million gift to UT Promise, an innovative, free tuition program through the University of Tennessee System. The gift will help graduates from 12 high schools in the Chattanooga area attend an undergraduate campus within the...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga State Announces 7th Annual Latin Festival
Chattanooga State Community College will host its highly anticipated 7th Annual Latin Festival on Saturday, October 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Latin Festival serves to honor and recognize the American Latino community during Hispanic Heritage Month. The free open house-styled event will focus on welcoming the growing Hispanic population at Chattanooga State.
WDEF
United Way of Greater Chattanooga to mobilize 2,000 volunteers for Impact Days
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Press Release) – United Way of Greater Chattanooga’s Impact Days, a two-day volunteer initiative where more than 2,000 volunteers will deploy throughout the community, plans to be the largest volunteerism opportunity ever in the Tennessee Valley. The goal of Impact Days is to help with more...
WTVCFOX
THP: Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Marion County Saturday night
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was fatally struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Marion County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it happened at 9:05 p.m. on Interstate 24 in Jasper, Tennessee. Officials say a 2015 Audi Q5 was traveling eastbound on I-24 in the right lane.
river1037.com
Jack White announces two special acoustic shows
Jack White will perform two intimate acoustic performances in Chattanooga, TN on September 17th, and Santa Fe, NM on September 29th as part of his ongoing Supply Chain Issues Tour. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster. The Supply Chain Issues Tour will resume later this month with White returning...
wvlt.tv
Plane crashes near airport runway in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A single engine plane carrying two people crashed near the airport runway at Lovell Field, according to officials with the Chattanooga Fire Department. “There was no fire and there were no serious injuries,” CFD officials said. “Both passengers were out of plane on CFD’s arrival.”...
theutcecho.com
I'm Glad That Day Two Of Moon River Was Canceled
Waking up to a storm on the morning of a music festival is never a nice feeling, and for us Moon River ticket holders, that happening on Sunday meant that we would be spending our day drenched outside, waiting around for updates, and trying to keep our phones dry. I’ve...
Georgia Cyclist Arrested After Riding Into, Pepper-Spraying, and Stun-Gunning Construction Worker in Chickamauga Battlefield
This 69-year-old cyclist certainly handed Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park rangers one of the strangest arrests they’ve ever made. The incident is just now coming to light, but the National Park Service (NPS) reports that on July 12, 2022, NPS law enforcement rangers responded to a report of a bizarre physical altercation in the park. According to their report, local cyclist Charles Givens, 69, of Ringgold, GA, biked head-first into a completely unnecessary conflict.
leeuniversity.edu
Lee Rises in U.S. News Best College Ranking Once Again
Lee University has been ranked once again in the upper tier of Southern universities in the 2023 U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges. Lee ranked #23 this year, moving up four spots from last year within the top 50 “Best Regional Universities – South” category, which includes both public and private universities.
