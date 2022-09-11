BYU fans have been singing the praises of defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki for about 48 hours now. BYU's defense was lights out on Saturday night against a tough, physical Baylor team. Coming into the game, Tuiaki and his defense's ability to stop the run had been the source of heartburn for Cougar fans across the country. For the last couple of seasons, stopping the run has been the bugaboo of the BYU defense, and fans were afraid that would bite them again against Baylor.

