Chattanooga, TN

theutcecho.com

UTC Kicks Off Homecoming 2022

UTC kicked off Homecoming 2022 on Chamberlain Field Monday, Sept. 12. This week is full of events, all fit to the “Under the C” theme. UTC Alumni Board President, Jay Dale, welcomed all to the event just after a few performances from the spirit squad. “It’s great to be with you again and all the traditions of homecoming,” he said. Dale introduced Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Friday Night Rivals! Boyd-Buchanan vs Silverdale Academy

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Week five is here! And this week we are traveling to Silverdale Academy as the Seahawks battle the Boyd-Buchanan Buccaneers. The Seahawks are 2-2 on the year and the Buccaneers are 4-0. Can the Bucs continue their winning ways or will the Seahawks swoop down and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
247Sports

Ilaisa Tuiaki was the best coordinator in the stadium on Saturday night and it wasn't really close

BYU fans have been singing the praises of defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki for about 48 hours now. BYU's defense was lights out on Saturday night against a tough, physical Baylor team. Coming into the game, Tuiaki and his defense's ability to stop the run had been the source of heartburn for Cougar fans across the country. For the last couple of seasons, stopping the run has been the bugaboo of the BYU defense, and fans were afraid that would bite them again against Baylor.
PROVO, UT
mymix1041.com

John Maupin & Carman Lastoria- Lee University Golf

We were joined on Mix Mornings by Lee University’s Golf Head Coach John Maupin and Assistant AD Carman Lastoria to talk about the Lee golf team. Women’s Golf at Home event takes place on September 24 & 25. Learn more: https://leeuflames.com/sports/womens-golf. Kicking it for Kids with Cancer event...
CLEVELAND, TN
theutcecho.com

What are the Blue Ribbon Awards?

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga recently announced the winners of the Chancellor’s Blue Ribbon Awards for the first half of 2022 this past week, recognizing non-faculty employees that were nominated by the campus community for going above and beyond in their job performance. On Tuesday, August 30, 2022,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
theutcecho.com

Does My Vote Matter, Homecoming Edition

It’s Homecoming Week at UTC. This means there will be many activities going on around campus, but it also means it’s time to crown the Homecoming King and Queen. The Homecoming Court represents exemplary student leaders around campus. According to the Office of Student and Family Engagement, candidates...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga State Announces 7th Annual Latin Festival

Chattanooga State Community College will host its highly anticipated 7th Annual Latin Festival on Saturday, October 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Latin Festival serves to honor and recognize the American Latino community during Hispanic Heritage Month. The free open house-styled event will focus on welcoming the growing Hispanic population at Chattanooga State.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
river1037.com

Jack White announces two special acoustic shows

Jack White will perform two intimate acoustic performances in Chattanooga, TN on September 17th, and Santa Fe, NM on September 29th as part of his ongoing Supply Chain Issues Tour. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster. The Supply Chain Issues Tour will resume later this month with White returning...
SANTA FE, NM
wvlt.tv

Plane crashes near airport runway in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A single engine plane carrying two people crashed near the airport runway at Lovell Field, according to officials with the Chattanooga Fire Department. “There was no fire and there were no serious injuries,” CFD officials said. “Both passengers were out of plane on CFD’s arrival.”...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
theutcecho.com

I'm Glad That Day Two Of Moon River Was Canceled

Waking up to a storm on the morning of a music festival is never a nice feeling, and for us Moon River ticket holders, that happening on Sunday meant that we would be spending our day drenched outside, waiting around for updates, and trying to keep our phones dry. I’ve...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Outsider.com

Georgia Cyclist Arrested After Riding Into, Pepper-Spraying, and Stun-Gunning Construction Worker in Chickamauga Battlefield

This 69-year-old cyclist certainly handed Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park rangers one of the strangest arrests they’ve ever made. The incident is just now coming to light, but the National Park Service (NPS) reports that on July 12, 2022, NPS law enforcement rangers responded to a report of a bizarre physical altercation in the park. According to their report, local cyclist Charles Givens, 69, of Ringgold, GA, biked head-first into a completely unnecessary conflict.
CHICKAMAUGA, GA
leeuniversity.edu

Lee Rises in U.S. News Best College Ranking Once Again

Lee University has been ranked once again in the upper tier of Southern universities in the 2023 U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges. Lee ranked #23 this year, moving up four spots from last year within the top 50 “Best Regional Universities – South” category, which includes both public and private universities.
CLEVELAND, TN

