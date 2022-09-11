Avoid losing power when you have the HyperJuice 245W USB-C Battery Pack. Designed for remote workers, on-the-go professionals, and more, it boasts a 27,000 mAh battery capacity. With 100W Power Delivery passthrough charging, this 245W USB-C power bank recharges the battery in an hour. Moreover, with an airline-safe portable design, it has 2 100W USB-C and 2 65W USB-C Power Delivery ports. That means you can charge 4 USB-C devices at the same time. Additionally, its OLED screen displays the remaining battery capacity along with the charging usage of each port. So you always know how much power you have left and how much power you’re using. Finally, smart power protection features like over current, over voltage, over temperature, and short circuit keep your gadget safe.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO