Phone Arena

'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be

It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi Mijia Graphene folding electric heater revealed with voice commands

The new Xiaomi Mijia Graphene Folding Skirting Board Electric Heater Ultra-Thin Model will launch for pre-order in China on September 14. The 6 cm (~2.4-in) thick heater can be folded by up to 180°, collapsing to half its size to make it easier to store; the device is 0.75 m (~30-in) long when folded or 1.5 m (~59-in) when unfolded. You could also fold the panel at 90° to fit in a corner.
Gadget Flow

HyperJuice 245W USB-C Battery Pack boasts an incredible 27,000 mAh charging capacity

Avoid losing power when you have the HyperJuice 245W USB-C Battery Pack. Designed for remote workers, on-the-go professionals, and more, it boasts a 27,000 mAh battery capacity. With 100W Power Delivery passthrough charging, this 245W USB-C power bank recharges the battery in an hour. Moreover, with an airline-safe portable design, it has 2 100W USB-C and 2 65W USB-C Power Delivery ports. That means you can charge 4 USB-C devices at the same time. Additionally, its OLED screen displays the remaining battery capacity along with the charging usage of each port. So you always know how much power you have left and how much power you’re using. Finally, smart power protection features like over current, over voltage, over temperature, and short circuit keep your gadget safe.
The Verge

Sony’s latest smartphone accessory is pretty cool

Sony has launched a smartphone cooling fan accessory that’s designed to lower the temperature of its Xperia 1 IV under intense gaming loads. The Xperia Stream also offers a selection of extra ports in addition to working as a cooling accessory. It’s available to preorder now in Japan for 23,100 yen (around $162) with shipping expected on October 14th.
AFP

California sues Amazon for allegedly thwarting lower prices

California filed a suit Wednesday accusing Amazon of using its market influence to prevent merchants from offering buyers better deals elsewhere online, in violation of state antitrust law. "Many of the products we buy online would be cheaper if market forces were left unconstrained."
knowtechie.com

The PowerMate is a versatile charger for all of your devices

With all of our various electronic devices these days, it can be a bit of a hassle to keep everything charged up at all times. That is until the Hapwer PowerMate came along. The Hapwr PowerMate is an all-in-one charger with super fast charging and multiple ports. It offers powerful charging, with 105W and 145W options that will keep your devices juiced up quickly and efficiently.
PC Magazine

Sub Mini Subwoofer Adds Low-Frequency Power to Sonos Speaker Systems

Roku isn't the only company with a new small subwoofer for its speakers. Sonos just announced its own, the Sub Mini. The Sonos Sub Mini is a scaled-down version of the Sonos Sub, the company's already established add-on subwoofer for its sound systems. At 14 pounds it's about a third the weight of the Sonos Sub, though it's a few inches wider at 9.1 inches. While the Sub is boxy and the Sub Mini is cylindrical, both share a similar cut-out design with a long, oblong keyhole in the center.
daystech.org

Kidney Research UK launches competition for new dialysis innovations

Following the profitable MedTech competitors earlier this yr, Kidney Research UK has launched a brand new competitors aimed particularly at improvements in dialysis that can have a major influence on sufferers’ lives. In collaboration with IN-PART’s Discover platform, this yr’s competitors will encourage scientists, lecturers, engineers, and know-how specialists...
IGN

Best Laptop Cooling Pad 2022 in UAE and Saudi Arabia

A laptop's portability is one of its greatest assets, but with the compact form factor comes some trade-offs. The cooling in laptops is generally not as robust as desktop PCs, where you can tinker around adding in CPU coolers. Laptops often only have tiny internal fans or rely on being passively cooled. Thus heat dissipation can become a problem in these compact machines, causing a noticeable decline in performance. A laptop cooling pad is a helpful way to handle a device that's getting uncomfortably warm, and even your beefy gaming laptop can benefit.
notebookcheck.net

LG ProBeam BU53PST 4K projector arrives with 300-in image

The LG ProBeam model BU53PST is a new projector designed for office space. The device was recently launched in Canada and became available in the US earlier this year. The 4K laser projector has a 0.94 to 1.14 throw ratio, which the company suggests makes it suitable for smaller meeting rooms. You can throw images from 40-in to 300-in (~102 to 762 cm) across, with a total of 8.3 million pixels and a maximum brightness of 5,000 lumens.
CNN

The new Motorola Edge: Everything you need to know and how to preorder

In recent years Motorola has really hit a sweet spot with budget and midrange smartphones. The company hasn't been able to transfer that success into the premium smartphone sector or even the folding phone market (pour one out for the original Razr), though. The brand is trying to remedy that with the new Motorola Edge.
