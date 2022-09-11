Ubisoft has addressed the various rumors of an Assassin's Creed remake. It goes without saying that the Assassin's Creed series is one of the biggest franchises in gaming. Ubisoft has managed to cultivate something that has sold over 200 million copies and has even stretched beyond gaming. To date, there have been books, a live-action movie, spin-off games, and now Netflix is even working on a live-action series and animated show. It's pretty unlikely anyone thought it would become this massive multi-media series when it began on Xbox 360 and PS3 in 2007, but here we are. Recently, there were rumors that Ubisoft would celebrate the 15th anniversary of the series by going back to where it all began, but it seems that may not be accurate.

