Gamespot
The Biggest Games And Announcements From Ubisoft Forward 2022
Ubisoft brought lots of upcoming games (including a few unannounced ones) to its Ubisoft Forward presentation on September 10. Several of these games are arriving very soon, such as Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, and whether you're playing on PC, mobile, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, or even streaming platforms, there was something for you during the show.
ComicBook
Assassin's Creed Remake Rumors Addressed by Ubisoft
Ubisoft has addressed the various rumors of an Assassin's Creed remake. It goes without saying that the Assassin's Creed series is one of the biggest franchises in gaming. Ubisoft has managed to cultivate something that has sold over 200 million copies and has even stretched beyond gaming. To date, there have been books, a live-action movie, spin-off games, and now Netflix is even working on a live-action series and animated show. It's pretty unlikely anyone thought it would become this massive multi-media series when it began on Xbox 360 and PS3 in 2007, but here we are. Recently, there were rumors that Ubisoft would celebrate the 15th anniversary of the series by going back to where it all began, but it seems that may not be accurate.
Game subscription service Ubisoft+ is free from now until October 10
If last night's Ubisoft Forward showcase has put you in the mood for some stealthy Assassin action, here's some good news: Ubisoft's subscription service, Ubisoft+, is currently free for the next 30 days. The promotion is live now and runs until October 10, during which you'll get access to the...
ComicBook
Free Assassin's Creed, Rainbow Six Siege DLC and More Being Given Out During Ubisoft Forward
Ubisoft's next big gaming showcase is coming up soon with Ubisoft Forward scheduled to take place on September 10th, and this week, the publisher announced that it'll be giving away a couple of instances of DLC to those in attendance. Rainbow Six Siege, Roller Champions, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be the three available games featured in the DLC giveaway, but those looking forward to Ubisoft's new pirate game Skull and Bones can already earn in-game customizations for that, too.
ComicBook
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Reveals Final DLC Quest
Ubisoft has revealed that it's gearing up to close the door on Assassin's Creed Valhalla with the release of a final quest in the near future. Since launching back in 2020, Ubisoft has continued to support the latest Assassin's Creed game in a big with an array of post-release content and patches. Following the formal reveal of Assassin's Creed Mirage, though, Ubisoft has now shared that it's soon going to bring Eivor's story in Valhalla to a conclusion.
The Assassin's Creed Storyline Is Changing Forever
Ubisoft revealed that "Assassin's Creed" is shifting to a new era starting with the "Assassin's Creed" "Infinity" hub and "Codename Red." It's unclear how this game, which will release after "Assassin's Creed Mirage," will differ from the series' latest RPGs, but it's supposed to set a new tone that's more beginner-friendly to newcomers.
Xbox One X console owners promised Cyberpunk 2077's expansion to be reimbursed with Microsoft Store credit
The limited edition console was originally sold alongside expansion access
IGN
What Is Assassin’s Creed Infinity? Ubisoft Explains the Next Phase of its Historical Series
After over a year of waiting and guessing, we’ve finally learned a little more about what Assassin’s Creed Infinity is. As part of today’s Ubisoft Forward Assassin’s Creed Showcase, it was said that Infinity is a “hub” that will link future Assassin’s Creed games together. But, after an in-depth interview with the project’s leader, Marc-Alexis Côté, IGN has learned much more about Infinity.
ComicBook
Netflix Getting 3 Exclusive Games From Ubisoft
Ubisoft has revealed that it will soon be bolstering Netflix's library of games in a major way with the addition of three exclusive games. Over the course of the past year, Netflix has looked to invest further in the video games that it lets subscribers access via mobile devices. And while Netflix has already grown this collection of titles quite a bit throughout 2022, Ubisoft will be making an even bigger splash on the subscription platform soon.
The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic
The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
Upcoming Assassin's Creed games: Every new Assassin's Creed game in development
Every new Assassin's Creed game in development, from Assassin's Creed Mirage to Codename Hexe, Red, and Infinity
IGN
Ubisoft Reveals New Price For All Upcoming AAA Games
Ubisoft has raised the price of some of its titles to US$70, following in the footsteps of other major publishers. The publisher's first US$70 release will be the new-gen console editions of Skull & Bones, which will not be accessible on last-gen systems. Speaking to Axios, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillermot...
wegotthiscovered.com
Every new game announced during Playstation’s State of Play event – September 2022
Sony has provided fans with more of what they’ve been waiting for — a look at new upcoming games, and PlayStation State of Play had a lot to get excited about. The showcase, which aired on Sept. 13, not only saw the premiere of massive titles that fans have been speculating on, but also a better look at highly anticipated exclusives like God of War: Ragnarok which is scheduled to arrive in November.
NME
Ubisoft CEO warns of a price hike for the company’s “big AAA games”
Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has shared that the company’s biggest games will start launching with higher asking prices. Speaking to Axios, Guillemot acknowledged that Ubisoft’s upcoming pirate adventure Skull & Bones was recently priced at £65 ($70). Looking ahead, Guillemot shared that “some of [Ubisoft’s] games will...
Assassin's Creed Mirage will take 15-20 hours to beat
Ubisoft says Assassin's Creed Mirage is similar in scope to Revelations and Rogue. In case you're wondering how long it'll take to beat Assassin's Creed Mirage, Ubisoft has said it'll be similar in scope to earlier games in the series like Assassin's Creed Rogue and Assassin's Creed Revelations. We had...
Best Xbox Series X games to experience on Microsoft's latest console
The best Xbox Series X games you need to have in your library
Netflix Animation Lays Off 30 Employees Amid Restructuring
Netflix Animation laid off 30 employees on Wednesday, the streaming service confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. It is it the latest in a series of cutbacks and restructuring that began last spring after Netflix reported that it had lost 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter of 2022, followed by a loss of 970,000 subscribers during the second quarter. During this period, which had already included 70-plus layoffs in animation and numerous cancelled projects including Meghan Markle’s Pearl, Netflix Animation began restructuring that saw new leaders take over in the past few months. The studio is now led by vp of animation...
IGN
Ubisoft Is Shifting to a $70 Price Point for AAA Games
Ubisoft's biggest games will now be sold at the $70 price point – something the company had so far resisted. During an interview with Axios, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot confirmed that the company’s upcoming AAA games will now be sold at $70 – a price hike that’s in line with the current industry standard.
