inputmag.com
How to change your iPhone lock screen's clock font and color in iOS 16
After finally giving in to custom app icons on the home screen in iOS 14, Apple is back this year with further customization in iOS 16 — this time for the iPhone's lock screen. In iOS 16, iPhone users can finally — finally — change the lock screen's clock...
Urgent warning for all iPhone users over charger cable danger – what to check right now
FAULTY iPhone chargers made by third parties have been flagged as a serious danger to users by an electrical safety expert. Giuseppe Capanna, of the UK charity Electrical Safety First, says that counterfeit chargers pose a risk of fire or serious electric shock. Apple's two meter charger comes in at...
Apple's "magic" iOS 16 photo cutout hack wows iPhone users
When Apple announced iOS 16 back in June, it was the enhanced lock screen that hogged the headlines. iOS 16 finally landed last night, and while the customisable wallpapers and widgets are undeniably cool, it seems the internet is enthralled by an entirely different feature. Catchily titled 'Lift subject from...
An Apple Expert Tells Us What To Do To Speed Up Your iPhone Instantly
Why is your phone suddenly running at a snail’s pace, you may be wondering? Why does it take forever to download apps, search for sites, send and receive texts — basically, to do everything that it used to do at a much faster speed? The truth is you could be doing everything right, but your phone is vulnerable to time. On top of that, some of the habits you have acquired over the years or settings that you haven’t been taking advantage of or disabling could also be contributing to a slower device. Tech Expert Jacob Smith from Desktopman.com outlines five ways you can help speed up your iPhone instantly.
ohmymag.co.uk
Don't buy an iPhone or Apple Watch until Wednesday. Here's the smart reason why
Today being a Labour Day in North America, you might be thinking it’ll be smart to take advantage of widely advertised sales to buy an iPhone. But you might want to wait for a few more days, lest you don’t get your money’s worth. Be patient. Forbes...
CNET
Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Big Changes Expected for the 2022 Phones
Apple's new iPhone 14 line is expected to have its big reveal at the company's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7. This is where the 2022 iPhone series is expected to launch, and rumors further point to the iPhone 14 getting a Sept. 16 release date. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
ETOnline.com
Best Phone Cases for the New iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Plus
After a lot of anticipation, the Apple iPhone 14 is finally here, and if it's on anyone's holiday list, getting them (or yourself) the best accessories this year is a no-brainer. And since it's never too early to start holiday shopping, now is the perfect time to get your hands on an iPhone 14 case.
iOS 16 features – which are coming to your iPhone?
While iOS 16 was confirmed to launch on September 12, bringing a redesigned Lock Screen, better safety features and other exciting goodies, some older iPhones won't have access to certain improvements. It makes sense for the most part - the chips inside some iPhones will simply struggle with what's available...
How The New iOS 8 Feature-Apple Pay Later-Lets iPhone Users Buy Now, Pay Later
How the New iOS 16 Feature, Apple Pay Later, Lets iPhone Users Buy Now, Pay Later: With the imminent release of iOS 16 for the iPhone—which rolls out to all compatible iPhones on Monday, Sept. 12—will add a new buy now, pay later feature to Apple Pay, the iPhone's mobile-payment app. Available to users of the latest versions of the iTunes and Google Play stores, this new feature allows shoppers to place an order online, but delay payment and delivery until later in the month, when they're paid again.
9to5Mac
Here’s how to install iOS 16 on iPhone
Ready to use all the new features arriving with iOS 16 like customizable iPhone Lock Screens, overhauled notifications, undo button and editing for Messages, a new Home app, iPhone as a Mac webcam, and much more? Here’s how to install iOS 16 on iPhone. Brought to you by Mosyle,...
inputmag.com
iOS 16 review: A no-brainer download for iPhone users
If you have an iPhone 8 or newer, there is no reason not to update it to iOS 16. The software update is free and will breathe new life into it. I have been using iOS 16 — first as a developer beta and then as a public one — since Apple announced it at WWDC 2022, and other than minor glitches, the new iPhone software is pretty damn polished.
Apple's latest update allows iPhone users to edit and unsend texts
Apple will implement its newest update, IOS 16, on Monday, complete with the ability to edit and unsend text messages.
Why now's a great time to grab an iPhone 12 or 13 at a discount after iPhone 14 launch
Smart buyers could upgrade to iPhone 12 and 13, both with U.S. 5G networks and with Apple’s iOS, and both of which Apple now sells for $100 less.
CNET
iOS 16 Is Here: Learn How to Download It to Your Apple iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest update to its iPhone operating system -- iOS 16 -- arrived on Monday. We've already figured out the coolest features, the most annoying features and the features we're still waiting for.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max iOS 16 Firmware Update
IOS 16 is packed with new features that help you connect with others, be more present and in the moment, explore the world, and use powerful intelligence to do more with iPhone than ever before. What's New:. Lock Screen. Redesigned Lock Screen gives you all new ways to personalize your...
9to5Mac
iPhone users adopting iOS 16 faster than iOS 15
It’s been three days since Apple released iOS 16 to all users, and they seem more interested in upgrading to this operating system now than they were a year ago when iOS 15 was finally made available. Even with fewer devices supporting the latest operating system – for example, no iPod touch can run it – iPhone users are more willing to download it.
CNET
The Most Annoying iOS 16 Features on Your iPhone (and How to Fix Them)
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The official release of iOS 16 is here, hitting compatible devices like the iPhone 8, iPhone SE (second generation and up) and any iPhone released after 2017. If you want to download iOS 16 right now, here's how.
9to5Mac
iOS 16 brings a new iPhone lock screen, but there are still some things you can’t change
IOS 16 is finally here, and it comes with a new, customizable lock screen for iPhone. For the first time, iPhone users can not only create multiple lock screens with different wallpapers, but also change aspects of the interface such as the font, colors, and add widgets. But there are still some things that you can’t change on the iPhone lock screen with iOS 16.
California sues Amazon for allegedly thwarting lower prices
California filed a suit Wednesday accusing Amazon of using its market influence to prevent merchants from offering buyers better deals elsewhere online, in violation of state antitrust law. "Many of the products we buy online would be cheaper if market forces were left unconstrained."
Apple iPhone 14 Pro
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The iPhone 14 Pro is the sweet spot for the best of Apple’s iPhone technology. This 6.1-inch device...
