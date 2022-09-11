ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Creative Bloq

Apple's "magic" iOS 16 photo cutout hack wows iPhone users

When Apple announced iOS 16 back in June, it was the enhanced lock screen that hogged the headlines. iOS 16 finally landed last night, and while the customisable wallpapers and widgets are undeniably cool, it seems the internet is enthralled by an entirely different feature. Catchily titled 'Lift subject from...
shefinds

An Apple Expert Tells Us What To Do To Speed Up Your iPhone Instantly

Why is your phone suddenly running at a snail’s pace, you may be wondering? Why does it take forever to download apps, search for sites, send and receive texts — basically, to do everything that it used to do at a much faster speed? The truth is you could be doing everything right, but your phone is vulnerable to time. On top of that, some of the habits you have acquired over the years or settings that you haven’t been taking advantage of or disabling could also be contributing to a slower device. Tech Expert Jacob Smith from Desktopman.com outlines five ways you can help speed up your iPhone instantly.
TechRadar

iOS 16 features – which are coming to your iPhone?

While iOS 16 was confirmed to launch on September 12, bringing a redesigned Lock Screen, better safety features and other exciting goodies, some older iPhones won't have access to certain improvements. It makes sense for the most part - the chips inside some iPhones will simply struggle with what's available...
Prince Menaria

How The New iOS 8 Feature-Apple Pay Later-Lets iPhone Users Buy Now, Pay Later

How the New iOS 16 Feature, Apple Pay Later, Lets iPhone Users Buy Now, Pay Later: With the imminent release of iOS 16 for the iPhone—which rolls out to all compatible iPhones on Monday, Sept. 12—will add a new buy now, pay later feature to Apple Pay, the iPhone's mobile-payment app. Available to users of the latest versions of the iTunes and Google Play stores, this new feature allows shoppers to place an order online, but delay payment and delivery until later in the month, when they're paid again.
9to5Mac

Here’s how to install iOS 16 on iPhone

Ready to use all the new features arriving with iOS 16 like customizable iPhone Lock Screens, overhauled notifications, undo button and editing for Messages, a new Home app, iPhone as a Mac webcam, and much more? Here’s how to install iOS 16 on iPhone. Brought to you by Mosyle,...
inputmag.com

iOS 16 review: A no-brainer download for iPhone users

If you have an iPhone 8 or newer, there is no reason not to update it to iOS 16. The software update is free and will breathe new life into it. I have been using iOS 16 — first as a developer beta and then as a public one — since Apple announced it at WWDC 2022, and other than minor glitches, the new iPhone software is pretty damn polished.
CNET

iOS 16 Is Here: Learn How to Download It to Your Apple iPhone

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest update to its iPhone operating system -- iOS 16 -- arrived on Monday. We've already figured out the coolest features, the most annoying features and the features we're still waiting for.
TechSpot

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max iOS 16 Firmware Update

IOS 16 is packed with new features that help you connect with others, be more present and in the moment, explore the world, and use powerful intelligence to do more with iPhone than ever before. What's New:. Lock Screen. Redesigned Lock Screen gives you all new ways to personalize your...
9to5Mac

iPhone users adopting iOS 16 faster than iOS 15

It’s been three days since Apple released iOS 16 to all users, and they seem more interested in upgrading to this operating system now than they were a year ago when iOS 15 was finally made available. Even with fewer devices supporting the latest operating system – for example, no iPod touch can run it – iPhone users are more willing to download it.
CNET

The Most Annoying iOS 16 Features on Your iPhone (and How to Fix Them)

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The official release of iOS 16 is here, hitting compatible devices like the iPhone 8, iPhone SE (second generation and up) and any iPhone released after 2017. If you want to download iOS 16 right now, here's how.
TechSpot

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The iPhone 14 Pro is the sweet spot for the best of Apple’s iPhone technology. This 6.1-inch device...
