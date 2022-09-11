Read full article on original website
Related
gobigbluecountry.com
Josh Pate Apologizes to Mark Stoops, Kentucky for Picking Florida
It’s not secret that Florida was the pick to win last Saturday’s matchup with Kentucky in the Swamp, especially with the national media. Josh Pate, the host of The Late Kick, regretted picking against Mark Stoops and Kentucky. Pate held up a handmade sign apologizing to Stoops and...
gobigbluecountry.com
Kentucky’s Dane Key Named SEC Freshman of the Week
Kentucky wide receiver Dane Key was named the SEC Freshman of the Week Monday when the league announced weekly honors for Week 2. Key caught three passes for 83 yards in Kentucky’s 26-16 win vs. Florida, highlighted by a 55-yard touchdown catch for the Wildcat’s first score of the game.
gobigbluecountry.com
UK-Florida Most Watched ESPN Saturday September Game Since 2018
Kentucky-Florida was one of the most watched college football games last week. The Wildcats emerged victorious in the Top 20 showdown in the Swamp. ESPN released their numbers for games played on their network in Week 2 and 4.3 million viewers tuned in to watch Kentucky beat Florida. The 4.3...
Comments / 0