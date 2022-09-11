LEXINGTON, Ky. – After a successful launch to the series in 2021, the Unity Series returns on Dec. 21 with the Kentucky men’s basketball team hosting Florida A&M. The Unity Series is a five-year partnership with the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s to play an annual game between Kentucky and one of the SWAC’s member institutions inside of Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 8 HOURS AGO