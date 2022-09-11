Read full article on original website
Griswold: ‘I’ve been a champion for the right to vote’
Secretary of State Jena Griswold discussed challenges her office faced through the pandemic, achievements and the gold standard of Colorado elections during a campaign stop Saturday in Morgan County. “I’ve been a champion for the right to vote,” said Griswold, during her appearance at the Morgan County Democrats’ barbecue at...
SHIELD616 border to border bike ride benefits first responders
For the riders of SHIELD616, wrapping up their 463-mile bike ride on September 11 hits a little harder. A total of 30 riders, along with numerous volunteers, stood together in Dinosaur, Colorado on the Colorado/Utah border last Wednesday, September 7 destined for the Colorado/Nebraska border – a total of 463-miles honoring first responders.
