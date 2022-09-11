Read full article on original website
thesource.com
P-Valley Star Elarica Johnson Confirms Exit From Show
Fans of Starz’s P-Valley have followed the story of Elarica Johnson’s character Autumn Night/Hailey from the very beginning. In an exclusive with Entertainment Weekly, Johnson confirmed the end of season 2 wrapped up her storyline, and it was her decision to depart the show. “I knew when it...
Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort Reunite to Recreate ‘Dirty Dancing’ Finale Number: ‘Took a Few Tries’
They looked wonderful out there! Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort reunited for a spot-on rendition of the famous finale scene from Dirty Dancing. The West Side Story actor, 28, and the Big Little Lies alum, 30, both shared photos and videos from the dance session via Instagram on Tuesday, September 6. In a series of […]
digitalspy.com
Sons of Anarchy star cast as major Superman villain in Titans season 4
Titans has found its Lex Luthor ahead of season 4. The DC HBO Max series has confirmed that Sons of Anarchy star Titus Welliver will portray the villain in the new episodes. Speaking about casting the actor, showrunner Greg Walker admitted that Welliver is a "giant, giant fan" of the franchise.
digitalspy.com
Why have i got this feeling that Emmerdale will use the storm to axe a number of characters
They might di something similar to the plane crash where they killed off characters that were not needed. They could easily kill off Chloe, Nate, Sandra, Naomi and Ethan and a few more. Posts: 44,787. Forum Member. ✭. 11/09/22 - 22:56 #2. If only!. Posts: 24,085. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 11/09/22...
Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Tim Malcolm Has a Lucrative Job: Find Out What He Does for a Living
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum and frequent Pillow Talk commentator Tim Malcolm has become a staple of the TLC franchise, but what is his job? Given that he loves driving luxury cars, it makes sense that he runs a lucrative business. Keep reading to learn everything there is to know about Tim’s career, his employment and more!
A Month After Breaking Up With Kylie Prew, JoJo Siwa Just Confirmed She's Dating Avery Cyrus Now
The news comes a month after JoJo's previous relationship dissipated, and it seems like she's happy.
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Fall in Love Over and Over Again in ‘Meet Cute’ Trailer
Pete Davidson embodies a charming romantic lead in the first trailer for Meet Cute, a new film that features the Saturday Night Live star playing opposite Kaley Cuoco. The clip shows the pair falling in love multiple times thanks to the magic of time travel. The film’s official synopsis reads,...
Ben Affleck’s Son Samuel Affleck Slips on Chunky Sneakers After Wedding With Sisters Violet & Seraphina
It was an eventful weekend for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The couple celebrated their marriage with a second ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Aug. 20. The location also shared a romantic history, as it’s where the duo were originally set to wed in their first engagement in 2003. After the celebration Affleck and his three children Violet Affleck, Seraphina Affleck and Samuel Affleck from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner arrived at a private Georgia airport on Sunday. Samuel, 10, looked cozy and comfortable for the departure. He sported a black hoodie with matching sweatpants. For footwear, Samuel...
Why Ben Affleck Left Georgia With Matt Damon One Day After Jennifer Lopez Wedding
Newlyweds Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, did not fly home together after their three-day wedding in Riceboro, Georgia on August 21. Instead, after saying goodbye to his three children that he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, the Justice League actor left the state with his close pal, Matt Damon, 51. Ben flew home just one day after he and Jennifer got married (again) because of a work obligation, according to a source close to the “Let’s Get Loud” singer.
Spencer Pratt labeled Lisa Kudrow the 'rudest' celebrity he's met, saying she told Heidi Montag he has 'eyes of a serial killer'
"Oh that's easy," Pratt said in a TikTok when asked who was the rudest celebrity he'd met. "Phoebe from 'Friends.'"
Jennifer Garner ‘Happy’ Her Kids Are Attending Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding
No bitterness here! Jennifer Garner is "happy" her kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, are attending ex-husband Ben Affleck's wedding to Jennifer Lopez, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, "are all...
Jennifer Lopez Is Not Happy With a Wedding Guest Who Leaked a Video of Her ‘Private Moment’ With Ben Affleck
The Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marriage cycle is neverending. And the latest news is that one of the guests (all of whom had to sign NDAs, according to Page Six) didn't follow the rules. At a private ceremony for friends and family at Affleck's home in southern Georgia earlier...
epicstream.com
Olivia Wilde To Keep Harry Styles Romance Details Private? Director Claims Her Kids Were 'Most Hurt' By Jason Sudeikis' 'Vicious' Attacks
Olivia Wilde finally broke her silence about her romance with Harry Styles and called out her ex-lover, Jason Sudeikis, over his “vicious” attacks. Olivia Wilde Breaks Silence On Custody Docs From Jason Sudeikis. Taking to Variety, the Butter star talked about getting custody papers from Sudeikis while speaking...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Justin Morgan betrays Leah with new money plan
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Summer Bay’s hot music act, Lyric, look like they're about to go cold as the band's financial situation worsens. When the band have to cancel their upcoming gigs, Justin has an idea that might help their situation... or just make things worse.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Millie Gibson reveals all on Kelly Neelan's dramatic exit week
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Kelly Neelan has her world turned upside-down this fortnight as she finally discovers the truth about the death of her father Rick. Kelly goes out for revenge when she learns that Gary Windass was responsible for Rick's death in 2019. She pays Rick's ex-client...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Marilyn Chambers admits deceiving Roo Stewart
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Marilyn Chambers is in hot water in Home and Away as she gears up to confess to Roo that she deceived her. But, will her good intentions make it easier for Roo to forgive her?. Roo has been looking for some direction...
digitalspy.com
Greatest UK Sitcom of the 2010s (part 1)
Not a lot of big name sitcoms in this first part but there’s some more well known sitcoms coming up. Obviously it’s an alphabetical list so if I’ve missed a sitcom please let me know, but don’t start sending me lists of sitcoms that come later in the alphabet.
digitalspy.com
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? contestant accidentally reveals show secret
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? has one less secret thanks to contestant Marie King, who appeared on the ITV quiz show over the weekend. Presided over by Jeremy Clarkson as usual, the episode timed out halfway through Marie's quest for that life-changing cash (the seventh question to be exact), which we're normally led to believe meant she goes home and returns to compete.
digitalspy.com
The Witcher season 3 shares very exciting filming update
The Witcher season 3 has officially finished filming. The Netflix fantasy, which recently hit a snag in production due to COVID-19, is now wrapped up shooting-wise, according to executive producer Steve Gaub. Posting a picture of a skull on a bookcase on Instagram, he commented: "And that's a picture wrap...
