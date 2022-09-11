ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thesource.com

P-Valley Star Elarica Johnson Confirms Exit From Show

Fans of Starz’s P-Valley have followed the story of Elarica Johnson’s character Autumn Night/Hailey from the very beginning. In an exclusive with Entertainment Weekly, Johnson confirmed the end of season 2 wrapped up her storyline, and it was her decision to depart the show. “I knew when it...
digitalspy.com

Sons of Anarchy star cast as major Superman villain in Titans season 4

Titans has found its Lex Luthor ahead of season 4. The DC HBO Max series has confirmed that Sons of Anarchy star Titus Welliver will portray the villain in the new episodes. Speaking about casting the actor, showrunner Greg Walker admitted that Welliver is a "giant, giant fan" of the franchise.
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
Footwear News

Ben Affleck’s Son Samuel Affleck Slips on Chunky Sneakers After Wedding With Sisters Violet & Seraphina

It was an eventful weekend for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The couple celebrated their marriage with a second ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Aug. 20. The location also shared a romantic history, as it’s where the duo were originally set to wed in their first engagement in 2003. After the celebration Affleck and his three children Violet Affleck, Seraphina Affleck and Samuel Affleck from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner arrived at a private Georgia airport on Sunday. Samuel, 10, looked cozy and comfortable for the departure. He sported a black hoodie with matching sweatpants. For footwear, Samuel...
HollywoodLife

Why Ben Affleck Left Georgia With Matt Damon One Day After Jennifer Lopez Wedding

Newlyweds Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, did not fly home together after their three-day wedding in Riceboro, Georgia on August 21. Instead, after saying goodbye to his three children that he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, the Justice League actor left the state with his close pal, Matt Damon, 51. Ben flew home just one day after he and Jennifer got married (again) because of a work obligation, according to a source close to the “Let’s Get Loud” singer.
epicstream.com

Olivia Wilde To Keep Harry Styles Romance Details Private? Director Claims Her Kids Were 'Most Hurt' By Jason Sudeikis' 'Vicious' Attacks

Olivia Wilde finally broke her silence about her romance with Harry Styles and called out her ex-lover, Jason Sudeikis, over his “vicious” attacks. Olivia Wilde Breaks Silence On Custody Docs From Jason Sudeikis. Taking to Variety, the Butter star talked about getting custody papers from Sudeikis while speaking...
digitalspy.com

Home and Away's Justin Morgan betrays Leah with new money plan

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Summer Bay’s hot music act, Lyric, look like they're about to go cold as the band's financial situation worsens. When the band have to cancel their upcoming gigs, Justin has an idea that might help their situation... or just make things worse.
digitalspy.com

Home and Away's Marilyn Chambers admits deceiving Roo Stewart

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Marilyn Chambers is in hot water in Home and Away as she gears up to confess to Roo that she deceived her. But, will her good intentions make it easier for Roo to forgive her?. Roo has been looking for some direction...
digitalspy.com

Greatest UK Sitcom of the 2010s (part 1)

Not a lot of big name sitcoms in this first part but there’s some more well known sitcoms coming up. Obviously it’s an alphabetical list so if I’ve missed a sitcom please let me know, but don’t start sending me lists of sitcoms that come later in the alphabet.
digitalspy.com

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? contestant accidentally reveals show secret

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? has one less secret thanks to contestant Marie King, who appeared on the ITV quiz show over the weekend. Presided over by Jeremy Clarkson as usual, the episode timed out halfway through Marie's quest for that life-changing cash (the seventh question to be exact), which we're normally led to believe meant she goes home and returns to compete.
digitalspy.com

The Witcher season 3 shares very exciting filming update

The Witcher season 3 has officially finished filming. The Netflix fantasy, which recently hit a snag in production due to COVID-19, is now wrapped up shooting-wise, according to executive producer Steve Gaub. Posting a picture of a skull on a bookcase on Instagram, he commented: "And that's a picture wrap...
