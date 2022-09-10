ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Troy Messenger

Trojans host Beauregard in non-region game

The Charles Henderson Trojans (3-0) will host the Beauregard Hornets (4-0) in a battle of unbeaten Class 5A teams in a non-region matchup on Friday. Charles Henderson is coming off a dominating 38-14 win over Carroll last week, while Beauregard bested Tallassee by a score of 14-6. Beauregard also holds wins over Valley, Central-Hayneville and Selma so far this season.
TROY, AL
247Sports

Alabama State Game Was More Significant Beyond the End Zones

This article was written by BRO user LaVant Wooten. Reading some comments on the BRO Premium Football Forum about Saturday's game against Alabama State, some minor commentary about playing an FCS school (I also questioned it when this game was scheduled), and the usual write-ups about the game by the BRO staff, I wanted to share a little insight.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Power 25 Rankings: Unbeaten Opelika makes big jump following OT victory

Opelika jumped from a tie for the 14th spot all the way into the top 10 in the AL.com Power 25 rankings this week following an overtime win over Central-Phenix City. The Bulldogs (4-0) beat the Red Devils 17-14 in overtime. Erik Speakman’s team jumped all the way to 7th this week. Clay-Chalkville remained No. 1 following its 14-12 win over rival Pinson Valley, but the Cougars are just two points ahead of No. 2 Auburn.
OPELIKA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama player apologizes to fans

Alabama had a close call in Week 2 action on Saturday, defeating Texas 20-19 in a game that was much closer than anyone drew it up. Obviously, for Alabama to have been ranked at No. 1 and for Texas to have been an unranked team, this performance was not up to the Alabama standard. That’s something wide receiver Treason holden recognizes, tweeting his apologies to fans after the game.
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

RB Hudson class of 1964 to pass ‘nonviolent torch’ to middle students

The R.B. Hudson High School class of 1964 will meet this week to speak with current middle school students and the community on non-violence and unity. Former Selma Fire Chief Henry Allen, a graduate of R.B. Hudson and one of the coordinators of the event, said he and attorney Charles Bonner wrote a proposal to the Selma City Council to resolve that Sept. 16 be “Unity in Non-violence Day” in Selma to recognize when R.B. Hudson students refused to go to school the day after the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham in 1963.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Vehicle fire blocks lanes on I-65 SB near Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 65 southbound is causing delays Monday morning, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. ALDOT reports the fire happened near exit 176 to Alabama 143 in Montgomery. The right and middle lanes are currently blocked off. Motorists are being advised to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

AG: Montgomery homicide case reinstated after time limit rule overturned

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said the Alabama Supreme Court has overruled a time limit previously set for state homicide cases. The ruling allows a case out of Montgomery to move forward. According to Marshall’s office, the state Supreme Court overruled a 2003 decision on Friday...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Teen dies after Lowndes County interstate crash

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Friday afternoon crash in Lowndes County has claimed the life of a teen, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Sunday. ALEA said the 18-year-old was driving a car that was stopped on Interstate 65, about 10 miles south of Hope Hull, when the vehicle was struck by an SUV. The teen was transported to a local hospital and later died, troopers said.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Man killed in Friday morning Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting Friday morning. According to Montgomery Police Maj. Saba Coleman, police and fire medics responded to the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road around 4:10 a.m. regarding a person being shot. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Two Men Sentenced, One Extradicted in Dallas Co.

A busy week of cases at the Dallas County Courthouse — saw several high profile being resolved this week. Two murder suspects — are now headed to prison — while another — is headed back to Mississippi to stand trial. Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Several MPS Students Hospitalized after Participating in the One Chip Challenge

Several students in Montgomery Public Schools have been hospitalized after participating in the one chip challenge, and Board of Education Administrators want parents to be aware of the dangers. The One chip challenge, like many other challenges circulating on social media platforms like TikTok, Youtube and Twitter, is gaining momentum...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Motorcyclist killed in fatal accident on I-85

Montgomery police are investigating a fatal accident that claimed the life of a man. Major Saba Coleman said officers were called to I-85 NB near Ann Street just after 11 a.m. in regards to a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. Police say the driver of the motorcycle, an adult male,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Man Shot and Killed in Montgomery Identified

UPDATE: Montgomery police have identified the man shot and killed early Friday. Police were called to the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road just after 4 a.m. in response to a person shot. That location is near Crawford Street, not far from the Midtown YMCA. Once they arrived, they found...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Woman charged in death of a Montgomery man

Montgomery police have arrested and charged a woman in the fatal stabbing of a Montgomery man. Officers were called out to a local hospital on Monday just before 7 a.m. after receiving a report that a person had been stabbed. Once on the scene, they found, 25-year-old Tony Taylor, with...
MONTGOMERY, AL

