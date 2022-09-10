Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Trojans host Beauregard in non-region game
The Charles Henderson Trojans (3-0) will host the Beauregard Hornets (4-0) in a battle of unbeaten Class 5A teams in a non-region matchup on Friday. Charles Henderson is coming off a dominating 38-14 win over Carroll last week, while Beauregard bested Tallassee by a score of 14-6. Beauregard also holds wins over Valley, Central-Hayneville and Selma so far this season.
Alabama State Game Was More Significant Beyond the End Zones
This article was written by BRO user LaVant Wooten. Reading some comments on the BRO Premium Football Forum about Saturday's game against Alabama State, some minor commentary about playing an FCS school (I also questioned it when this game was scheduled), and the usual write-ups about the game by the BRO staff, I wanted to share a little insight.
Power 25 Rankings: Unbeaten Opelika makes big jump following OT victory
Opelika jumped from a tie for the 14th spot all the way into the top 10 in the AL.com Power 25 rankings this week following an overtime win over Central-Phenix City. The Bulldogs (4-0) beat the Red Devils 17-14 in overtime. Erik Speakman’s team jumped all the way to 7th this week. Clay-Chalkville remained No. 1 following its 14-12 win over rival Pinson Valley, but the Cougars are just two points ahead of No. 2 Auburn.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama player apologizes to fans
Alabama had a close call in Week 2 action on Saturday, defeating Texas 20-19 in a game that was much closer than anyone drew it up. Obviously, for Alabama to have been ranked at No. 1 and for Texas to have been an unranked team, this performance was not up to the Alabama standard. That’s something wide receiver Treason holden recognizes, tweeting his apologies to fans after the game.
Auburn Ranked Top University in the State
Auburn University has been ranked as the best university in Alabama and tied for 97th best in the National Universities category in U.S. News and World Report’s latest Best Colleges rankings. The rankings are based on 17 metrics, with the most weight placed on graduation and retention rates and...
Opelika-Auburn News
The tailgating party that never ends: At Auburn RV park, people leave their camper for the whole season
If someone told you there’s a place where some of the biggest Auburn University football fans can eat, drink and live next to each other for every home game, would you believe it?. University Station RV Resort is only three miles from Jordan-Hare Stadium and provides a tailgating experience...
selmasun.com
RB Hudson class of 1964 to pass ‘nonviolent torch’ to middle students
The R.B. Hudson High School class of 1964 will meet this week to speak with current middle school students and the community on non-violence and unity. Former Selma Fire Chief Henry Allen, a graduate of R.B. Hudson and one of the coordinators of the event, said he and attorney Charles Bonner wrote a proposal to the Selma City Council to resolve that Sept. 16 be “Unity in Non-violence Day” in Selma to recognize when R.B. Hudson students refused to go to school the day after the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham in 1963.
WSFA
Vehicle fire blocks lanes on I-65 SB near Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 65 southbound is causing delays Monday morning, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. ALDOT reports the fire happened near exit 176 to Alabama 143 in Montgomery. The right and middle lanes are currently blocked off. Motorists are being advised to...
WTVM
NEW DETAILS: Chambers Co. deputies discuss arrest of I-85 shooting suspect
LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVM) - New details on the shooting spree on Interstate-85 in East Alabama and West Georgia last month. Tonight four Chambers County deputies were recognized for their part in arresting the suspect. Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart says before Jerel Brown was taken into custody, eyewitnesses spotted him...
WSFA
Suspect in Bullock County manhunt charged in Union Springs shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who was at the center of a multi-agency manhunt in Bullock County is facing several charges, court records show. Notorious Crenshon Baldwin, 26, was taken into custody Friday around 11:30 a.m., about four hours after law enforcement announced they were searching for him. Court...
WSFA
AG: Montgomery homicide case reinstated after time limit rule overturned
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said the Alabama Supreme Court has overruled a time limit previously set for state homicide cases. The ruling allows a case out of Montgomery to move forward. According to Marshall’s office, the state Supreme Court overruled a 2003 decision on Friday...
WSFA
Teen dies after Lowndes County interstate crash
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Friday afternoon crash in Lowndes County has claimed the life of a teen, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Sunday. ALEA said the 18-year-old was driving a car that was stopped on Interstate 65, about 10 miles south of Hope Hull, when the vehicle was struck by an SUV. The teen was transported to a local hospital and later died, troopers said.
WSFA
Man killed in Friday morning Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting Friday morning. According to Montgomery Police Maj. Saba Coleman, police and fire medics responded to the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road around 4:10 a.m. regarding a person being shot. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
alabamanews.net
Two Men Sentenced, One Extradicted in Dallas Co.
A busy week of cases at the Dallas County Courthouse — saw several high profile being resolved this week. Two murder suspects — are now headed to prison — while another — is headed back to Mississippi to stand trial. Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson...
alabamanews.net
Several MPS Students Hospitalized after Participating in the One Chip Challenge
Several students in Montgomery Public Schools have been hospitalized after participating in the one chip challenge, and Board of Education Administrators want parents to be aware of the dangers. The One chip challenge, like many other challenges circulating on social media platforms like TikTok, Youtube and Twitter, is gaining momentum...
selmasun.com
Suspect wanted in Union Springs homicide, reward offered by CrimeStoppers
A suspect in a homicide that occurred last month in Union Springs is being sought for questioning by authorities, with a $1,000 reward being offered by Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. According to CrimeStoppers' website the suspect is a Black male named Rashaad Williams, also going by the nickname Nefew Rashaad. On...
alabamanews.net
Motorcyclist killed in fatal accident on I-85
Montgomery police are investigating a fatal accident that claimed the life of a man. Major Saba Coleman said officers were called to I-85 NB near Ann Street just after 11 a.m. in regards to a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. Police say the driver of the motorcycle, an adult male,...
alabamanews.net
Alabama Supreme Court Overrules “Time-of-Death” Rule, Allowing Montgomery Murder Case to Proceed
Attorney General Steve Marshall has announced that the Alabama Supreme Court has reinstated the murder case against 47-year-old John Grant of Montgomery. He is charged with killing Earl Mock, who died 15 months after he was shot in the face with a shotgun on Highland Avenue. The prosecution of Grant...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Man Shot and Killed in Montgomery Identified
UPDATE: Montgomery police have identified the man shot and killed early Friday. Police were called to the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road just after 4 a.m. in response to a person shot. That location is near Crawford Street, not far from the Midtown YMCA. Once they arrived, they found...
alabamanews.net
Woman charged in death of a Montgomery man
Montgomery police have arrested and charged a woman in the fatal stabbing of a Montgomery man. Officers were called out to a local hospital on Monday just before 7 a.m. after receiving a report that a person had been stabbed. Once on the scene, they found, 25-year-old Tony Taylor, with...
