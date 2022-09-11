Read full article on original website
Ethereum: Chalking out ETH’s likely trajectory for the coming week
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum [ETH] registered an over 24% hike in the last two weeks after taking a u-turn from its two-month support around the $1,442-zone. With the $1,790-resistance coinciding with the upper trendline of the up-channel (yellow), the king alt could face near-term hurdles in the coming sessions.
$0.063 and $0.061 can be used to buy Dogecoin with stop-loss at…
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin [BTC] was able to find good demand in the $18.6k zone and quickly surged past the $22k mark. In the next few days, $22.6k and the $24k mark could be tested as well. Such a move upward would be greatly beneficial for Dogecoin [DOGE] bulls.
What Bitcoin Cash [BCH] investors should be prepared for this month
Registering an 8% price uptick in the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash’s [BCH] significant positive correlation with Bitcoin [BTC] might have been the factor responsible for the asset’s failure to log double-digit gains in the last week. The price of the king coin itself grew by just 10%...
Where Shiba Inu could head next after impressive five-day feat
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. After ascending toward its three-month high on 14 august, Shiba Inu [SHIB] bears inflicted a near-term decline. As a result, the meme-coin saw a pulldown below its $0.0133-$0.0137 resistance range. (For brevity, SHIB prices are multiplied by 1000 from here on).
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETH Merge D-Day- Update yourself with these latest developments
Ethereum [ETH] appears to be stepping up a notch after dropping to sub $1400 levels towards the end of August. This is reflected in ETH’s performance in recent days as the anticipation of the Merge continues to attract investors. According to CoinMarketCap, on 11 September, ETH was trading at...
Shiba Inu traders in escrow can thank SHIB’s latest achievement
According to Messari’s recent update, Shiba Inu ranked second among ‘up only since cycle low.’ Thus, surpassing many of its competitors in this category. Some analysts are of the opinion that the meme coin would face high volatility in the near future. But its demand won’t slow down.
Solana NFTs reach this minting milestone to leave investors in awe
Solana is showing a strong surge in its NFT ecosystem in recent days. Not to forget, the overall demand for NFTs continues to falter in September despite showing glimpses of recovery. Meanwhile, Solana NFT mints hit an all-time high recently on 7 September after it reached the 300,000 mark. The...
Here’s the full scope of UST’s de-pegging on the stablecoin market
Following the collapse of TerraLUNA in May, never-before-seen attention has since been placed on stablecoins. In fact, there are many who still harbor doubts about the ‘stability’ of this class of cryptocurrency assets. According to Dune Analytics, algorithmic stablecoins have seen the most growth over the past year....
Shiba Inu’s short-term bottom is almost in, here’s the proof
Over 1.3 trillion Shiba Inu [SHIB] tokens have been accumulated following the 6% dip in price as of 13 September. According to a SHIB watchdog, ShibaPlay, transactions had been going on in hundreds of millions since the second most valuable meme coin lost hold on crucial support levels. At press...
Assessing Cardano’s potential to inflict a breakout from this pattern
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. After an expected up-channel breakdown, Cardano [ADA] spurred bearish pressure that pulled the coin toward the $0.43 baseline. The previous month’s bear run found rebounding grounds from this baseline as the altcoin chalked out a reversal pattern over the last few weeks.
Assessing the odds of Ethereum crossing $2k mark this week
Ethereum is gearing to break out through a key resistance level in the next week. The largest altcoin by market cap was trading at $1,750 after seeing a 1.15% drop in the past day. But weekly gains still stand at double digits for Ethereum as it prepares ahead of the...
Should institutions worry about the crypto-winter? State Street says…
According to banking behemoth State Street, global asset managers are unfazed by the ongoing cryptocurrency “winter.” In what has been nicknamed a “crypto-winter,” the prices of cryptocurrencies have fallen on the back of interest rate increases. In fact, Bitcoin has depreciated by more than 50% since January.
Cardano-based Aada Finance launches $25k opportunity- Here’s how
Ahead of its launch on 13 September, Cardano-based Aada Finance is offering a $25,000 bug bounty competition; those who can spot critical smart contract vulnerabilities and provide suggestions on fixing them will be eligible for the prize. Aada Finance is the first protocol set to offer NFT lending and borrowing...
FAMEEX: A crypto game changer tailored for quantitative futures trading enthusiasts
The hype around DeFi, GameFi, NFT, and blockchain shows us that the world of web3.0 is advancing quickly. The crypto sphere flourished with the entry of institutional capital which made what used to be an investment for geeks more fashionable and popular. Huge returns made capital even more motivated to chase profits. Those gains have become elusive in the bear market. The high degree of market control by whales, the quantitative hedging between trading bots, and various financial management tools have made stable and continuous profits an extravagant hope for many holders.
Will Bitcoin take No.1 spot in this metric after Ethereum Merge
Bitcoin is heralded as the flagship cryptocurrency by many across the world. However, the number one alt, Ethereum, has been leading the crypto bear market in the past two months. This is because of the much-talked-about Merge which is set to take place around 14 September. The excitement around the...
Bitcoin halving 2023 and everything latest you need to know
Bitcoin has come into the limelight again. This, after it registered promising gains over the last week. Its price increased by more than 12%. In the midst of the hype surrounding the next bull run, an intriguing piece of information about Bitcoin halving surfaced. The fourth BTC halving, which was initially scheduled to happen in 2024 will now happen sooner than the scheduled date.
SHIB traders may eventually need to pull sell trigger- Decoding ‘why’
Shiba Inu [SHIB] short-term traders and long-term investors may need to be alert after the coin decided to choose stagnancy. Over the last two weeks, SHIB’s volatility has consolidated around the same spot. For a cryptocurrency that thrives on speculation, this was an unusual trait. However, as things stand,...
HyperBC: The crypto asset custody solution has obtained Lithuanian Financial License
HyperBC Group has acquired a Lithuanian license no. 305790868 to expedite its global compliance operations. The company has obtained a license that will enable it to provide crypto custody asset solutions within a regulatory framework. As a pioneering asset custody solution provider, HyperBC facilitates businesses to securely store their crypto assets with risk control technology and custom and scalable solutions.
Seedify successfully launches its NFT token during the bear market
On 31st August 2022, Seedify, one of the biggest launchpads within the crypto sector, released $SNFTS – the Seedify NFT Marketplace token. is one of the crypto industry’s leading notable launchpads and incubators. They empower innovators and project developers through access to funding, community and partnership building, and a complete support system to help bring premier blockchain games, NFTs, and metaverses to its community through events called IGOs (Initial Gaming offering) and INOs (Initial NFTs offering). These events attract crypto investors due to the high ROI potential that these tokens and NFTs carry.
Hashkey receives SFC’s approval to manage crypto portfolio- Decoding details
Hong Kong-based HashKey Capital Limited has been granted a license from the Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong to manage portfolios invested in 100% virtual assets. Following the uplift of its Type 9 asset management license, HashKey will be able to manage portfolios investing in crypto assets only...
