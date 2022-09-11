Raiders vs Chargers live stream and how to watch NFL for free

The AFC West looks incredible this year, so it is that the result of every divisional game will prove vital come the end of the season. We may be getting slightly ahead of ourselves here, but both the Raiders and the Chargers harbour serious Super Bowl ambitions, and there may be a bit of bad blood between the teams after what happened in January. Make sure you know how to watch a Raiders vs Chargers live stream and catch the NFL action wherever you are.

NFL fans in Australia can live stream the Raiders vs Chargers free on 7Plus . Aussies trying to tune in from abroad will need to use a VPN to access the stream .

Raiders vs Chargers live stream

Date: Sunday 11th September

Kick-off: 4.25pm ET / 9.25pm BST / 6.25am AEST (Mon)

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Free stream: 7Plus (Australia)

Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN

Canada stream: DAZN

US streams: Paramount+ free trial | FuboTV free trial

UK stream: NFL Game Pass

The Bolts lost to the Raiders in overtime in the final game of the regular season, bringing a campaign that had promised so much to a bitter, premature end. They had nobody to blame but themselves, but that won't stop them from taking their frustrations out on their divisional rivals, who are now led by Josh McDaniels.

Justin Herbert looks every inch an MVP candidate, but moreso now than ever before, since the Chargers have strengthened their offensive line. Former Raider Khalil Mack is now part of a two-headed pass-rushing monster along with Joey Bosa, though this game will come too soon for new cornerback J.C. Jackson, who's still getting up to speed after ankle surgery.

Derek Carr's reunion with Davante Adams has got Black and Silver fans dreaming – no school record was safe when the duo joined forces at Fresno State. Next stop, Super Bowl? That's the plan now that the postseason drought is over, and Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby will be instrumental to their chances.

It's a 4.25pm ET / 9.25pm BST kick-off at SoFi Stadium, today, 11th September 2022. Read on for more details on how to watch a Raiders vs Chargers live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Raiders vs Chargers free live stream

(Image credit: Channel 7 / 7plus)

NFL fans in Australia can watch the Raiders vs Chargers for free on 7Mate . That means you can also live stream the game for free on 7Plus . All you need do is sign up with an email address.

Away from home? You'll need to use a VPN to access 7Plus without being location-blocked .

We recommend ExpressVPN, as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details below.

Watch a Raiders vs Chargers live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant NFL streaming service, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN , which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money-back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Raiders vs Chargers

Using a VPN to watch the Raiders vs Chargers is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Raiders vs Chargers, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for 7Plus.

3. Then head over to 7Plus on your browser or device and enjoy the Raiders vs Chargers free live stream.

Watch a Raiders vs Chargers live stream in the USA

(Image credit: ViacomCBS)

In the US, the Raiders vs Chargers game will air nationwide on CBS and Paramount Plus , with kick-off set for 4.25pm ET on Sunday.

The streaming service costs just $4.99 a month (with ads) or $9.99 a month (ad-free) but new users can watch the Raiders vs Chargers with a 7-day free trial of Paramount Plus .

Of course, Paramount Plus is only available within the US. Away from home? Use a VPN to access the Raiders vs Chargers live stream without being blocked . We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Raiders vs Chargers Paramount+ 7-day free trial

Watch the NFL, plus Serie A, UEFA Champions League and Europa League football for free with a 7-day free trial of Paramount Plus. It's $4.99 per month once the trial expires. Cancel at any time. View Deal

NFL fans in the US are spoilt for choice when it comes to live games, with the rights spread across NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and Amazon Prime Video, not to mention the various TV networks' streaming services too.

If you don't have cable, an excellent choice is Fubo TV , the cable replacement service. It includes all of the TV channels above, and also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Watch Raiders vs Chargers on FuboTV 7-day free trial

FuboTV has the rights to the lion's share of NFL games this season, with only the Thursday Night Football on Prime Video missing. It's a full cable replacement service with packages starting at $69.99 per month. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time

Watch a Raiders vs Chargers live stream in the UK

(Image credit: NFL)

In the UK, the Raiders vs Chargers game will be live streamed exclusively on NFL Game Pass .

Access to the Pro version costs £150.99 a year (or via four installments of £37.75) and includes all 270+ games of the season live and in HD. New users get a free 7-day trial .

Watch a Raiders vs Chargers live stream in Canada

(Image credit: DAZN)

NFL fans in Canada can watch the Raiders vs Chargers and every single game of the season on DAZN, which also has the rights to lots more brilliant live sport.

It costs CA$24.99 per month or CA$199.99 for the year. No long contracts. Cancel at any time.

You'll need to use a VPN to access DAZN when travelling overseas .

Watch Raiders vs Chargers on DAZN $24.99 per month

DAZN has the rights to every 2022/23 NFL game, as well as a host of other sport including UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Fightsports and much more, live and on demand, in Canada.