The Top Twenty Five

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (53) 2-0 1561 2

2. Alabama (9) 2-0 1496 1

3. Ohio St. (1) 2-0 1475 3

4. Michigan 2-0 1359 4

5. Clemson 2-0 1285 5

6. Oklahoma 2-0 1209 7

7. Southern Cal 2-0 1139 10

8. Oklahoma St. 2-0 1004 11

9. Kentucky 2-0 992 20

10. Arkansas 2-0 938 16

11. Michigan St. 2-0 902 14

12. BYU 2-0 880 21

13. Miami 2-0 772 15

14. Utah 1-1 673 13

15. Tennessee 2-0 658 24

16. NC State 2-0 623 18

17. Baylor 1-1 562 9

18. Florida 1-1 484 12

19. Wake Forest 2-0 449 23

20. Mississippi 2-0 411 22

21. Texas 1-1 276 -

22. Penn St. 2-0 271 -

23. Pittsburgh 1-1 160 17

24. Texas A&M 1-1 145 6

25. Oregon 1-1 89 -

Others receiving votes: Marshall 85, Appalachian St. 80, Cincinnati 80, Kansas St. 77, North Carolina 71, Mississippi St. 43, Oregon St. 42, Florida St. 42, Minnesota 37, Washington St. 30, Notre Dame 23, Air Force 19, Texas Tech 17, Wisconsin 7, Auburn 4, Iowa St. 4, Purdue 1.

The Associated Press

Lessons learned? Saban, now-No. 2 Alabama sure hope so

A penalty-packed performance against Texas only cost Alabama the No. 1 ranking, not a loss. But a team that opened as the favorite to win the national championship hardly looked the part in the 20-19 victory in Austin on Saturday, especially on offense. For the now second-ranked Crimson Tide’s coach Nick Saban, the positive takeaways are an abundance of lessons and an early demonstration that his team can handle adversity. “There’s a tremendous amount of things that we can learn from as a team,” Saban said after the game. “What I told them was if you practice hard the game is easy. If you don’t push yourself in practice, the game becomes hard.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Associated Press

Notre Dame QB Buchner expected to miss season with injury

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder that will require surgery. Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman said Monday that Buchner has a severe AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. Buchner was injured in the fourth quarter of Notre Dame’s surprising loss to Marshall over the weekend and was scheduled to have surgery Tuesday. “The expected recovery time is about four months,” Freeman said. “We can all do that math. That probably puts us somewhere in mid-January.” Drew Pyne, who came off the bench after Buchner was hurt, was listed as the starter on Notre Dame’s depth chart for this Saturday’s home game against California. Against Marshall, he went 3 for 6 with a touchdown pass and an interception.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz confirms key Iowa DB will miss entire 2022 season

Kirk Ferentz updated the media on the status of Jermari Harris on Tuesday. It’s not looking good for the Iowa DB per Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register. Ferentz confirmed that Harris will be missing the rest of the season. Harris missed the season opener after getting suspended for an OWI arrest back in April.
AMES, IA
The Associated Press

Jags still waiting for generational QB Lawrence to take leap

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence was supposed to be better than this by now. He was, after all, widely considered a generational quarterback when the Jacksonville Jaguars selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. But the second-year pro looked a lot like he did as a rookie in a 28-22 loss at Washington to open the season Sunday. Errant throws. Head-scratching decisions. And not enough help around him to make a difference. “I don’t have all the answers right now,” Lawrence said. “We shot ourselves in the foot a lot. There’s a lot of things that we control that we didn’t do a great job of controlling. We have to play smarter all the way around, every position. There is a lot of stuff we have to work on.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Associated Press

Oklahoma games versus SEC's Georgia, Tennessee postponed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Oklahoma’s regular-season games against Southeastern Conference teams will have to wait until the Sooners are officially a conference member. The SEC said Wednesday it has instructed Georgia and Tennessee to postpone home-and-home games scheduled for the next two seasons. The second meetings with both teams were scheduled for after Oklahoma and Texas leave the Big 12 Conference and start playing in the SEC in 2025. Georgia was set to visit Oklahoma in 2023. The Sooners had been scheduled for a game at Tennessee in 2024. Instead of the Georgia games, Oklahoma will host SMU on Sept. 9, 2023 and return the favor on Sept. 11, 2027. Oklahoma is still trying to replace the Tennessee slots.
NORMAN, OK
The Associated Press

Purdue opponents finding it difficult to keep up with Jones

Purdue receiver Charlie Jones makes it all look so easy. The smooth transition from Iowa to Purdue, the perfect timing he’s established with childhood friend Aidan O’Connell, the crisp routes, the tough catches, even the long, striding runs afterward. It’s taken the sixth-year receiver two weeks to create a home in coach Jeff Brohm’s wide-open offense — while making life difficult for defenses. “It wasn’t like we were extremely smart and knowledgeable on the situation,” Brohm said Monday, explaining how they wound up getting Jones this summer. “We had watched some quick video of Charlie and his punt returns. He was really good on special teams, but there wasn’t a whole lot of video at receiver — a few catches here and there.”
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Where Iowa basketball's 2024 commit, targets sit in the updated rankings on 247Sports

On Wednesday, 247Sports released its updated rankings for the class of 2024. Here is where Iowa's lone commit and then targets in the 2024 class sit in the updated rankings. Peoria (Ill.) Notre Dame four-star forward Cooper Koch dropped a few spots to No. 61 nationally. Koch, the son of former Iowa forward JR Koch, picked the Hawkeyes over Wisconsin and Purdue in the summer, and is the first commit in Iowa's 2024 class.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Indianapolis suburb planning 8,500-seat sports arena

FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — The Indianapolis suburb of Fishers is luring the Indy Fuel minor league hockey team to the city with a planned 8,500-seat arena, officials announced Wednesday. The new arena would be a key part of a $550 million project planned by Indianapolis-based Thompson Thrift Development for hotel, apartments, retail and office space along Interstate 69, a few miles north of Interstate 465. The Indy Fuel, an affiliate of the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks, has been playing its home games at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis since it began play in 2014. Plans call for the team to move to the new arena for the 2024-25 season. “The new facility will allow us to host more fans, create unique experiences for families and groups, and offer additional dining and entertainment options for an enhanced gameday experience,” Indy Fuel owner Jim Hallett said.
FISHERS, IN
The Associated Press

Nashville Predators hire 1st female scout Ronda Engelhardt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators announced Ronda Engelhardt will become a North American amateur scout based out of Minnesota, the first female scout hired by the team. The hiring of Engelhardt on Wednesday comes a day after the Calgary Flames added Rebecca Johnston for a player development role and the Seattle Kraken promoted Alexandra Mandrycky to assistant general manager after three years as director of hockey strategy and research. Engelhardt has been head coach of the Premier Hockey Federation’s Minnesota Whitecaps the past four seasons and won the Isobel Cup in 2019. The native of Roseville, Minnesota, was a U.S. women’s national team player and captain at the University of Minnesota in 2002-03. She previously was an assistant hockey coach at Division III St. Thomas and the girls high school head coach at the Breck School in Minnesota.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Blankenship loses job with Colts after missed FG in Houston

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rodrigo Blankenship’s three-year run with the Indianapolis Colts ended Tuesday when he was waived two days after slicing a 42-yard field goal to the right in overtime and sending two fourth-quarter kickoffs out of bounds. The Colts wound up settling for a 20-20 tie at Houston — the franchise’s first in 40 years. Blankenship will be replaced by either Chase McLaughlin or Lucas Havrisik on Sunday in Jacksonville The two kickers were signed to the practice squad and will spend this week fighting for the job Blankenship lost. “I always tell our players and specialists it’s OK — everyone is expected to make a mistake,” special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone said Tuesday before the move was announced. “You’re going to have ups and downs in a game. It’s how fast can you respond and how fast can you self-correct it.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
