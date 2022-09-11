The Top Twenty Five
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (53) 2-0 1561 2
2. Alabama (9) 2-0 1496 1
3. Ohio St. (1) 2-0 1475 3
4. Michigan 2-0 1359 4
5. Clemson 2-0 1285 5
6. Oklahoma 2-0 1209 7
7. Southern Cal 2-0 1139 10
8. Oklahoma St. 2-0 1004 11
9. Kentucky 2-0 992 20
10. Arkansas 2-0 938 16
11. Michigan St. 2-0 902 14
12. BYU 2-0 880 21
13. Miami 2-0 772 15
14. Utah 1-1 673 13
15. Tennessee 2-0 658 24
16. NC State 2-0 623 18
17. Baylor 1-1 562 9
18. Florida 1-1 484 12
19. Wake Forest 2-0 449 23
20. Mississippi 2-0 411 22
21. Texas 1-1 276 -
22. Penn St. 2-0 271 -
23. Pittsburgh 1-1 160 17
24. Texas A&M 1-1 145 6
25. Oregon 1-1 89 -
Others receiving votes: Marshall 85, Appalachian St. 80, Cincinnati 80, Kansas St. 77, North Carolina 71, Mississippi St. 43, Oregon St. 42, Florida St. 42, Minnesota 37, Washington St. 30, Notre Dame 23, Air Force 19, Texas Tech 17, Wisconsin 7, Auburn 4, Iowa St. 4, Purdue 1.
